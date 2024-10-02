Grand Openings: New weed shops of America for October 2024

Good news, Leafly Nation. Every day brings us closer to more stores in more places serving more tasty dank buds and cool vapes than ever before. There’s so many popping up in legalization states young and old that we’re starting to list them in a “Grand Openings” post at the beginning of the month. Know of a grand opening? Email us at Leafly. Let’s dig in.

Arizona

Story Cannabis CEO Jason Vedadi (Courtesy Story Cannabis)

Story Cannabis Company—Bullhead City, AZ. Opened Aug. 1. Conveniently located off the 95 and Bullhead Pkwy. Staffed by ‘passionate cannabis experts.’ Daily deals on premium brands. 3550 North Ln. #110, Bullhead City, AZ 86422. [Shop on Leafly]

California

The Artist Tree—Hawthorne, CA. Opened Aug. 20. ‘Less than four miles from LAX.’ ‘Hawthorne’s only smoking lounge’ adorned with décor from local artists, including an original exterior mural. ‘Seamless open floor plan.’ 4756 W. Imperial Hwy, Hawthorne, CA 90304.

The Artist Tree in Hawthorne, CA’s weed bar. (Courtesy The Artist Tree)

Muha Meds—Los Angeles, CA. Opened July 6. ‘Immersive retail experience’ complete with ‘dynamic murals’ highlighting Los Angeles culture and ‘holographic features’ alongside ‘fun and innovative promotions, incentive programs and a menu of delights that continues to evolve.’ 2131 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

(Courtesy Muha Meds)

Private Reserve—Hollywood, CA. Opened June 21. ‘West Hollywood’s newest and most intimate cannabis lounge.’ Offering an ‘unparalleled hospitality experience’ where guests can enjoy ‘individual servings of top tier strains usually only available for retail purchase at a high price point.’ Reservations required. 8448 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

Solful owner Eli Melrod in Healdsburg, CA. (Courtesy Solful)

Solful—Healdsburg, CA. Opens Oct. 11. ‘The very first dispensary to open and operate in Healdsburg.’ ‘Iconic ‘flower wall,’ featuring 40 cannabis varieties from local farms. 465 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448

Stiiizy—Encinitas, CA. Opened Aug. 10. Marking Stiiizy’s 35th retail shop to open in California, the bestselling brand’s new flagship location in Encinitas is now open seven days a week and stocked with all the products and gear you’ve come to know and love. 1030 N Coast Hwy 10, Encinitas, CA 92024. [Shop on Leafly]

Massachusetts

City Farm by Silver Therapeutics—Roslindale, MA. Opened Sept. 6. ‘Beautiful facility’ with ‘top shelf products’ and ‘educated budtenders eager to serve with a smile.’ Conveniently located ‘just eight miles from the heart of Boston.’ 721 American Legion Hwy, Roslindale, MA 02131. [Shop on Leafly]

Mississippi

Southern Sky Wellness—Vicksburg, MS. Opened Sept. 2. ‘Modern, welcoming environment’ with educational menus and ‘state-of-the-art facilities’ featuring ‘an expanded selection of premium products.’ 2080 S. Frontage Rd, Suite 106, Vicksburg, MS 39180. [Shop on Leafly]

Southern Sky Wellness—Bay St. Louis, MS. Opened Sept. 6. ‘Modern, welcoming environment’ with educational menus and ‘state-of-the-art facilities’ featuring ‘an expanded selection of premium products.’ 10209 Highway 603, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.

Missouri

Greenlight—Rock Port, MO. Opened July 23. ‘Strategically located thirty minutes from Nebraska City and one hour from Lincoln and Omaha.’ Features ‘over 300 branded cannabis products’ and a convenient drive-thru option. 105 Speedy’s Dr, Rock Port, MO 64482. [Shop on Leafly]

New York

Silver Therapeutics—Saratoga Springs, NY. Opened July 26. Partnership with woman-owned Spa City Cannabis, LLC and Saratoga Springs’ first cannabis dispensary. ‘Close to the highway with over 25 parking spots.’ 75 Weibel Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. [Shop on Leafly]

Verona Collective at Verona Crossroads—Verona, NY. Opened Aug. 8. New flagship location for the Oneida Indian Nation’s seed-to-sale cannabis enterprise with ‘expansive inventory of more than 160 high-quality products across four brands.’ 5528 NY-31 Verona, NY 13478.

Ohio

On August 6, 2024, the state of Ohio officially went legal with adult-use sales. While there aren’t any grand openings to list, here is a list of the dispensaries that now offer recreational sales in Ohio.

Sunnyside Recreational & Medical—Cincinnati, OH. 5149 Kennedy Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45213. [Shop on Leafly]

Sunnyside Recreational & Medical—Marion, OH. 326 James Way, Marion, OH 43302. [Shop on Leafly]

Sunnyside Recreational & Medical—Newark, OH. 1546 W Church St, Newark, OH 43055. [Shop on Leafly]

Sunnyside Recreational & Medical— Chillicothe, OH. 1641 N Bridge St, Chillicothe, OH 45601. [Shop on Leafly]

Sunnyside Recreational & Medical— Wintersville, OH. 180 Main St, Wintersville, OH 43952. [Shop on Leafly]

Verilife (Non-Medical)—Hillsboro, OH. 1088 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133. [Shop on Leafly]

Verilife (Non-Medical)—Wapakoneta, OH. 502 Dixie Hwy, Wapakoneta, OH 45895. [Shop on Leafly]

Verilife (Non-Medical)—Cincinnati, OH. 5431 Ridge Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45213. [Shop on Leafly]

Nirvana (Med/Non-Med)—Elyria, OH. 914 Cleveland St, Elyria, OH 44035. [Shop on Leafly]

The Citizen By Klutch(Med/Non-Med)—Lorain, OH. 5152 Grove Ave, Lorain, OH 44055. [Shop on Leafly]

The Citizen By Klutch(Med/Non-Med)—Canton, OH. 401 Cherry Ave NE, Canton, OH 44702. [Shop on Leafly]

Washington, D.C.

Miel Wellness—Washington, D.C. Opened Sept. 14. ‘Curated selection, where convenience meets luxury.’ Staffed by a ‘passionate team dedicated to elevating your understanding of cannabis culture’ by being ‘at the forefront of the latest trends and insights.’ 727 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003. [Shop on Leafly]

International

S.W.E.D.—Amsterdam, NL. Opened Aug. 1. Second ‘Smoke Weed Every Day’ location from rap superstar Snoop Dogg. Hybrid coffee shop and dispensary with a ‘unique blend of high-quality products, exclusive strains, artisanal edibles, and top-tier cannabis accessories, all handpicked by Snoop.’ Marnixstraat 333, 1016 TC Amsterdam.