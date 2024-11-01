Grand Openings: New weed shops of America for November 2024

We got more good news, Leafly Nation. From the frigid islands of Alaska, to a new drive-thru in Tulsa, cannabs access expands yet again. Learn about all the latest dispensary openings across the U.S.!

Alaska

Bering Sea Buds—Unalaska, AK. Waaaay out on Alaska’s chain of islands is the new Bering Sea Buds. The remotely-located dispensary provides “a nice selection of gummies and cartridges, as well as flower — pre-roll and not” in addition to staples like lighters and pipes. Bering Sea Buds is the first local dispensary to open since the island of Unalaska overturned a city ban on commercial sales in 2016. 749 E Broadway Ave, Unalaska, AK 99685. No website.

California

(Courtesy SPARC Napa)

SPARC—Napa, CA. Opened in April. Bringing “a new, boutique-style cannabis experience to Napa,” SPARC’s fully vertical operation features sun-grown cannabis grown at a nearby farm “just over the hill” in Glen Ellen. Combining products made via sustainable practices with an “elevated shopping vibe,” SPARC’s new Napa location marks an exciting expansion for the reputed NorCal chain. 1726 Tanen St, Napa, CA 94559. https://sparc.co/store/napa/

Stiiizy—Costa Mesa, CA. Opened Oct. 5. Marking Stiiizy’s 36th retail shop to open in California, the bestselling brand’s latest flagship location in Costa Mesa brings a new twist to the store formally known as STIIIZY South Coast. 675 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

Pipeline—San Francisco, CA. Opened in October, the ‘Pipeline’ brand of San Francisco stores expands from the Sunset and North Beach to the Portola neighborhood near the southern edge of The City. 2490 San Bruno Ave, San Francisco, CA 94134.

Colorado

Star Buds—Brighton, CO. Opened Oct. 31. The 22nd location for leading Colorado cannabis dispensary chain Star Buds marks the first for the city of Brighton, which approved recreational cannabis sales back in February. Promising “exceptional service” and “top-quality products,” the newest store from multi-state operator Star Buds will also “cater to underserved communities in nearby areas.” 570 N. 7th St, Brighton, CO, 80216.

Connecticut

Higher Collective—Bridgeport, CT. Opened Oct. 11. Dedicated to fostering social equity, cannabis retail brand Higher Collective launched its latest store in Bridgeport, CT earlier this month. In addition to providing a “Flower U” educational space, Higher Collective has also partnered with regional nonprofit Black Rock Food Pantry to serve as an ongoing donation hub as a means of supporting local community efforts year-round. 3369 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06605.

Illinois

Bloc Avondale—Chicago, IL. Opened Oct. 18. Chicago’s Northwest Side gained a Latino- and woman-owned dispensary earlier this month when Bloc Avondale opened under the first social equity license issued in the area. Marking the 11th store for nationwide operator Justice Cannabis Co., the shop also features work by local artists in addition to a full menu of products. 3545 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60618.

Maine

Cheech & Chong’s Dispensoria—Portland, ME. Opened Oct. 10. Two stoner legends bring their zany brand of quality cannabis to Maine with the opening of Cheech & Chong’s Dispensoria in Portland. With additional stores expected to open nearby in Bangor and Milo in the near future, customers can look forward to “an array of cannabis products, including gummies, chocolates and pre-rolls” plus plenty of cheeky aesthetic nods to the pair’s long career. 58 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101.

Minnesota

Island Peži—Welch, MN. Opened July 28. Marking the latest cannabis store to open on tribal land in Minnesota, Island Peži is conveniently located about 40 minutes away from St. Paul. Owned and operated by members of the Prairie Island Indian Community, the ethos of Island Peži celebrates “the power of diversity, both in our products and our people.” 6030 Sturgeon Lake Rd, Welch, MN 55089. https://www.islandpezi.com/

Missouri

CODES Cannabis—Jefferson, MO. Opened Oct. 23. Earlier this month, top Missouri cannabis flower brand CODES celebrated the launch of its 17th dispensary. Located in Jefferson City, the store boasts a “supreme flower collection” among a full selection of premium products. They include handpicked strains and the company’s innovative all-in-one vape, The CODE. 3205 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109. https://codesdispensary.com/location/jefferson-city-mo/

New Jersey

Cannabis Training Academy—Trenton, New Jersey. Opened Oct. 16. Created in partnership with the New Jersey Business Action Center and the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, the Cannabis Training Academy will provide “no-cost, online cannabis educational platform aids and [education to] current and aspiring cannabis business owners.” https://www.nj.gov/state/bac/cannabis-training/about/

Oklahoma

Headies—Tulsa, OK. Opened Oct. 20. Rev those motors because medical cannabis dispensary chain Headies has a new drive-through location in Tulsa! Featuring premium products that range “from traditional flower to modern methods,” Headies’ new drive-offers a remarkably quick and convenient way for Tulsa residents to shop for cannabis. 7315 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133.

Did we miss any? Leave a comment with a new one.

