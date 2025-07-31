Housewives of Potomac dubbed Eddie Osefo “Happy Eddie”—a nickname that stuck. What began as a playful TV moment soon evolved into a powerful brand name and mission. Today, Happy Eddie is a multi-state Black-owned cannabis lifestyle brand bringing authentic representation, thoughtful product development, and a justice-oriented ethos to the heart of the industry.

Launched in September 2023, Happy Eddie hit the market just as Maryland’s adult-use cannabis market opened to recreational consumers. While Osefo had always planned to get involved in the cannabis space—whether through investment, licensing, or advocacy—the timing aligned perfectly with Maryland’s regulatory shift and his own growing public profile.

“I always knew when Maryland legalized marijuana for recreational use, I was going to get involved,” Osefo says. “The idea of creating a lifestyle brand really took shape after the viral moment on RHOP, and the name just resonated. The community loved it, and that sealed the deal.”

Since then, Happy Eddie has expanded into Missouri and New Jersey, growing a brand that feels right at home in local dispensaries and resonates with everyday consumers. But navigating the cannabis space as a new business owner—especially in an industry packed with regulations and gatekeeping—is anything but easy.

“You bet on yourself and hope that everything else takes care of itself,” Osefo explains. “The highs are high and the lows are low, but I stuck with it. You have to stay on top of the rules and regulations to stay compliant, and keep your ear to the street to know what will resonate.”

Cannabis for the culture

“Our journey was no different than any other minority-owned business. When you enter rooms in the cannabis industry, you quickly realize they don’t reflect people who look like you—or the communities most impacted by the War on Drugs. That’s a problem.” Eddie Osefo, Happy Eddie Founder & CEO

That connection to community—both culturally and geographically—is what sets Happy Eddie apart. Osefo’s mission goes far beyond THC percentages or trendy packaging. The brand positions itself as a space for everyday professionals, soccer moms, canna-curious newcomers, and longtime connoisseurs alike. In particular, Happy Eddie aims to provide a platform for people historically shut out of the cannabis industry due to systemic barriers and the ongoing impact of the War on Drugs.

With a legal background and deep understanding of policy, Osefo is determined to change that. Happy Eddie works closely with advocacy organizations like the Last Prisoner Project (LPP), helping to raise funds and awareness for cannabis prisoners and their families. The brand has implemented in-store fundraising efforts and uses its growing platform to highlight reform and social impact.

“We support organizations that drive outreach, education, and policy reform,” says Osefo. “With my legal background, I have a passion for criminal justice reform and eliminating systemic barriers. We want to provide minority entrepreneurs with meaningful opportunities in this space.”

Purpose beyond products

That same intentionality is evident in the brand’s product line. Happy Eddie’s best-seller, the Zen Wen strain, is featured across flower, pre-rolls, and strawberry lemonade terpene-infused edibles—with plans to expand into vapes and infused joints soon. “Zen Wen is a fan favorite,” Osefo notes. “It hits the sweet spot for micro-dosing and on-the-go use.”

The brand’s cultivation strategy reflects a focus on productivity and balance, with a preference for energizing sativas. “We cater to people with busy schedules who want to stay productive,” he says. “Appearance, aroma, terpene profile—all of that plays a role.”

Osefo remains focused on the long game: scaling sustainably, forging partnerships with other Black-owned brands, and continuing to elevate cannabis culture as a force for good.

There’s also a cultural nod in the product names, with certain strains referencing Real Housewives moments, appealing to fans of the show who now know Osefo as both a TV personality and cannabis entrepreneur. Yet behind the celebrity connection is a serious commitment to education, accessibility, and normalization.

“One of our slogans is ‘Everyday Professionals Who Color Outside the Lines,’” Osefo says. “I don’t look like the poster child for cannabis use, but that’s the point. Teachers, lawyers, parents—there’s a place for everyone here.”

That inclusivity extends to hiring. As the brand continues to grow, Osefo is on the lookout for passionate Brand Ambassadors, Content Creators, and Sales Representatives who align with the brand’s energy and vision. “If you have talent, we want to hear from you,” he says. “We’re scaling fast.”

Even as Happy Eddie navigates the patchwork regulations across Maryland, Missouri, and now New Jersey—where even packaging laws vary drastically—Osefo remains focused on the long game: scaling sustainably, forging partnerships with other Black-owned brands, and continuing to elevate cannabis culture as a force for good.

Destigmatizing the plant

“We’re not just here to sell weed,” Osefo says. “We’re here to represent a community that’s been overlooked—and to prove that cannabis users look like your lawyer, your neighbor, your kid’s teacher. The stigma has to go.”

So what’s next for Happy Eddie?

“More states. More products. More partnerships with Black-owned businesses. And hopefully, more real talk about what this plant can actually do for people.”

The work is far from over, but Osefo is building something that’s rooted in purpose, not just profit. And in an industry that’s still figuring out what equity really looks like, that’s the kind of energy the cannabis space could use more of.

