 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CanadaLifestyle

Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for January 2020

January 1, 2020

  Share

Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for January 2020

Pot yoga, trivia nights, and infused chocolates! We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for cannabis-centric things to do in Atlantic Canada this month.

Check out this round-up of 420-friendly events taking place in Atlantic Canada this January.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Newfoundland

St. John’s

Tweed’s Infused Chocolate Unveiling event

When: January 16, 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
Where: 193 Kenmount Rd, Unit 4A, St. John’s

Celebrate good times, come on! Cannabis 2.0 regs are here which means Tweed is ready to unveil their new line of delicious infused craft chocolates! Swing by the shop for a sample and education session.

Nova Scotia

Halifax

Are You Smarter Than A Stoner Trivia Night

When: Tuesday nights, 9:30 p.m.
Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Do you think you can pass the High-Q test? Bring your smartest team of two to three and run the gauntlet of trivia tests to prove that maybe you actually are smarter than a stoner. There will be facts to learn and prizes to be had!

Pot Yoga

When: Wednesday nights, 8 p.m.
Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Get lit and then light up your seven chakras with an hour-long yoga class at the High Life Social Club.

Open Smoke Comedy Show

When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.
Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax, NS

Rick McGray hosts Halifax’s some of the funniest farm-fresh comedians in Atlantic Canada, at his weekly weedy show.

Open Mic Fried-Daze

When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.
Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax, NS

Open Mic Fried-Daze gives the Halifax stoner community an opportunity to showcase their wonderful musical talent to an audience of their best buds and new friends.

  Share
420CanadaEventsNew Brunswick
Jesse Ship's Bio Image

Jesse Ship

Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

View Jesse Ship's articles

6 part series

Part one
Cannabis events in Alberta for January 2020
Part two
Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for January 2020
Part three
Cannabis events in British Columbia for January 2020
Part four
Cannabis events in Manitoba for January 2020
Part five
Cannabis events in Ontario for January 2020
Part six
Cannabis events in Quebec for January 2020
Part seven
Coming soon
Industry

Quebec’s Couche Tard convenience plans to bid on Cannabis NB

Strains & products

Your provincial guide to Canada's new cannabis products

Industry

No vapes for Newfoundland and Labrador either

Industry

Stats Canada report: $908M worth of cannabis sold in first year of legalization