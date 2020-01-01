Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for January 2020

Pot yoga, trivia nights, and infused chocolates! We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for cannabis-centric things to do in Atlantic Canada this month.

Check out this round-up of 420-friendly events taking place in Atlantic Canada this January.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Newfoundland

St. John’s

When: January 16, 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Where: 193 Kenmount Rd, Unit 4A, St. John’s

Celebrate good times, come on! Cannabis 2.0 regs are here which means Tweed is ready to unveil their new line of delicious infused craft chocolates! Swing by the shop for a sample and education session.

Nova Scotia

Halifax

When: Tuesday nights, 9:30 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Do you think you can pass the High-Q test? Bring your smartest team of two to three and run the gauntlet of trivia tests to prove that maybe you actually are smarter than a stoner. There will be facts to learn and prizes to be had!

When: Wednesday nights, 8 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Get lit and then light up your seven chakras with an hour-long yoga class at the High Life Social Club.

When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax, NS

Rick McGray hosts Halifax’s some of the funniest farm-fresh comedians in Atlantic Canada, at his weekly weedy show.

When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Road, Halifax, NS

Open Mic Fried-Daze gives the Halifax stoner community an opportunity to showcase their wonderful musical talent to an audience of their best buds and new friends.

Jesse Ship Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc. View Jesse Ship's articles

6 part series