CanadaLifestyle

Cannabis events in British Columbia for January 2020

January 1, 2020

Kick off a new decade with a meditation workshop, networking event, or cannabis-fuelled conference and trade show this January.

Check out this round-up of 420-friendly events happening in British Columbia this month.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Vancouver

ACCRES Present: Networking Uplifted

When: January 9, 7:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Where: Council 45, 16 East 6th Ave., Vancouver

ACCRES (the Association of Canadian Cannabis Retailers) hosts this shindig on the Council 45 heated cannabis-friendly rooftop patio complete with drink tickets and finger foods. Sounds like heaven! It’s no coincidence that the event coincides with the Lift & Co. conference.

Lift & Co. Expo

When: January 9 to 11
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

The trade show and conference in Vancouver is geared towards cannabis consumers, professionals, and investors and promises over 200 exhibitors, speaker sessions, yoga, and more.

Hobo x Lift & Co. present the Goodtrip After Party

When: January 11, 8 p.m.
Where: Butcher & Bullock, 911 West Pender St., Vancouver

Make your way to the Lift afterparty when the tradeshow gong rings. Just be sure to grab your tickets at the Hobo booth at the expo.

The Spiritual Side of Cannabis

When: January 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: TBD, Vancouver

Author and community leader Stephen Gray hosts an intense, but gentle, day-long meditation workshop that will open up paths to healing and insight of attending psychonauts. Committing to a “cannabis” fast of four days before the ceremony is recommended but not required.

Cannareps Presents: Grading Cannabis Quality Workshop

When: January 23, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: The Network Hub, 422 Richards St., 3rd Floor, Vancouver

How do you know if your flower is premium-grade AAAA or just pretty good AAA? CannaReps hosts a workshop where you’ll learn their new quality grading system that works on empirical evidence. Learn the math, and prove the facts!

Jesse Ship

Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

