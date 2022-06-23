 Loading…
Lifestyle

Claws out: cute cannabis nail inspo for summer 2022

June 23, 2022

Sun’s out, claws up! As we indulge in the best days of the year, it’s only natural we would want to look our best, head to toenails.   

It might surprise you, but cultures around the world have been buffing, coloring, and bedazzling their nails for thousands of years, from ancient Egypt to Chinese royalty.

Our nails are literally extensions of who we are, and there’s no better time as a weed lover than to let your hands do the talking. What are they saying? We love weed!

Colors, colors, colors

Summer is sensuous, lush, and vibrant. Flora is blooming and fauna are booming. Your nails should reflect that! Plus saturated tones and gradients make for great visual stimulation when the joint is hitting. If Seth Rogen can, so can you.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝙉𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙎 𝘽𝙔 𝙈𝙀𝙄 (@nailsbymei)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michelle Humphrey 💅🏽 (@nailsbymh)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by by Gracie J 🇭🇹 (@theeditorialnail)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🖤Ashleigh🖤 Denver Nail Tech (@fauxjacat)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Luna Wenjuan Qi (@qwjluna)

Light up with your favorite weedy characters 

Buttercup may have never toked on Powerpuff Girls, but we can all agree Shaggy from Scooby-Doo and Rick of Rick & Morty were definitely lighting up on and off-screen. Who knows what Alice was smoking in Wonderland, but she looked cute doing it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cory Antunes | Nail Artist (@mermaidculture)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by luv, jaz 💌 (@luvjaznails)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ᴋᴀʏʟᴀ 🍒 (@nailsbyguera)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗚 | Winnipeg Nails (@allygnailartistry)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ᥣіᥴᥱᥒsᥱძ ᥒᥡᥴ ᥒᥲіᥣ ᥲr𝗍іs𝗍 🧚🏽‍♂️🖤 (@tasnailedit)

Go literal

Why beat around the bush? While we don’t recommend hitting this joint (and please only light it with supervision in a ventilated area without flammables), you couldn’t send a more obvious smoke signal for stoned girl summer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashley Mata (@_nailzbyashley)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kacie Albert 🦂 (@realhotgurlnails)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DaPoison Nails🖤 (@dapoison_nails)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michelle Humphrey 💅🏽 (@nailsbymh)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bombass Nails 💣🍑 AMSTERDAM (@bomb.ass.nails)

Make it functional   

Not all heroes wear capes. Janay Brown, the founder of fruit-infused paper company and herbal shop Growf in Virginia, was tired of “burning her cute fingers on da roaches” of her blunts and joints. So she made herself a nail with a holder hole that would have Cruella Deville shaking with envy.

Have you called your nail tech yet? Let us know in the comments if we missed any fire sets.  

Cannabis Culturelifestylenail art
Amelia Williams's Bio Image
Amelia Williams

New York-based freelance cannabis journalist Amelia Williams is a graduate of San Francisco State University's journalism program, and a former budtender. Williams has contributed to the San Francisco Chronicle's GreenState, MG Magazine, Culture Magazine, and Cannabis Now, Kirkus Reviews, and The Bold Italic.

View Amelia Williams's articles

