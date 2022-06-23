Claws out: cute cannabis nail inspo for summer 2022

Sun’s out, claws up! As we indulge in the best days of the year, it’s only natural we would want to look our best, head to toenails.

It might surprise you, but cultures around the world have been buffing, coloring, and bedazzling their nails for thousands of years, from ancient Egypt to Chinese royalty.

Our nails are literally extensions of who we are, and there’s no better time as a weed lover than to let your hands do the talking. What are they saying? We love weed!

Colors, colors, colors

Summer is sensuous, lush, and vibrant. Flora is blooming and fauna are booming. Your nails should reflect that! Plus saturated tones and gradients make for great visual stimulation when the joint is hitting. If Seth Rogen can, so can you.

Light up with your favorite weedy characters

Buttercup may have never toked on Powerpuff Girls, but we can all agree Shaggy from Scooby-Doo and Rick of Rick & Morty were definitely lighting up on and off-screen. Who knows what Alice was smoking in Wonderland, but she looked cute doing it.

Go literal

Why beat around the bush? While we don’t recommend hitting this joint (and please only light it with supervision in a ventilated area without flammables), you couldn’t send a more obvious smoke signal for stoned girl summer.

Make it functional

Not all heroes wear capes. Janay Brown, the founder of fruit-infused paper company and herbal shop Growf in Virginia, was tired of “burning her cute fingers on da roaches” of her blunts and joints. So she made herself a nail with a holder hole that would have Cruella Deville shaking with envy.

For those confused and asking, yes, haha I’m smoking a blunt with my nail.💅🏾✨💨



😂 tired of burning my cute fingers with da roaches #NowThatsGROWF https://t.co/Zna885TwWx pic.twitter.com/0Oa07pAIDl — needa jay 💨 (@jnybrwn) May 9, 2022

Have you called your nail tech yet? Let us know in the comments if we missed any fire sets.

Amelia Williams New York-based freelance cannabis journalist Amelia Williams is a graduate of San Francisco State University's journalism program, and a former budtender. Williams has contributed to the San Francisco Chronicle's GreenState, MG Magazine, Culture Magazine, and Cannabis Now, Kirkus Reviews, and The Bold Italic. View Amelia Williams's articles