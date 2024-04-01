Star signs and cannabis strains: April 2024 horoscopes

Welcome to April, Stargazers. As we roll into a new month, let’s light up the cosmic advice and puff, puff, pass through the zodiac amidst a period of intense reflection and sudden breakthroughs, marked by significant cosmic events that will influence all signs of the zodiac. Whether you’re rolling with the retrogrades or just here for the good vibes, your stoned starscape awaits.

As we enter Aries season, the fiery energy of the zodiac’s first astrological sign moves us to action while embracing our individuality; this period offers rich soil for asserting our personal power in new areas of life. However, April’s Mercury Retrograde propels us to slow down, reevaluate (and perhaps rework) our communication strategies, and sit with our thoughts and ideas. It’s a time to review plans rather than pushing forward with new initiatives (because, unfortunately, the stars are not on our side), ensuring that we are fully prepared to move ahead once Mercury goes direct.

The new moon Solar Eclipse in Aries on April 8 brings a powerful opportunity for a fresh start. Eclipses accelerate events and reveal hidden truths, and the timing of this one in the sign of the self and new beginnings all but forces us to set bold, new intentions. It’s a moment to consider what you truly want to manifest in your life: personal desires and the steps needed to achieve them. With the sun’s return comes the courage to embrace new challenges.

Adding to the month’s dynamic energy, Jupiter conjunct Uranus in Taurus brings a wave of unexpected changes and breakthroughs, particularly in the spheres of finances, values, and self-worth. In other words, risks, offering the potential for sudden gains or shifts in perspective that can lead to greater freedom and independence.

Meanwhile, the full moon in Scorpio illuminates the depths of our emotions and relationships, urging us to release what no longer serves us and deepen our connections with others. Time for transformation and casting off old patterns under Scorpio’s intense and healing energy. April is a month of profound change and personal evolution, inviting us to step into our power and navigate the shifts with courage and insight.

Your April horoscope

Aries

Happy Birthday, Aries! The month kicks off with Mercury Retrograde—so slow down! Make time to reconsider your communication strategies, plans, and the way you connect with those around you. This retrograde phase is a reminder to pause and review rather than pushing forward with new initiatives, especially in areas related to technology and travel. Amidst this reflective period, the solar eclipse in Aries marks a significant moment of personal renewal and the beginning of a new chapter in your life. This eclipse offers a unique opportunity to set intentions that align with your true self, encouraging you to embrace change and to focus on personal growth and self-improvement.

The conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus mid-month brings a burst of unexpected opportunities and insights, particularly in areas related to your career and personal aspirations. This cosmic event encourages you to break free from traditional paths and to explore innovative approaches to achieving your goals. The energy of Jupiter conjunct Uranus is electric and unpredictable, promising to shake up your routine in ways that inspire growth and expansion. As the month draws to a close, the Full Moon in Scorpio illuminates your sector of shared resources and transformation, highlighting themes of intimacy, financial partnerships, and personal metamorphosis.

This Full Moon invites you to delve deep into your relationships and to confront any underlying issues that need healing or resolution. For Aries, April is a month of introspection, innovation, and embracing the transformative energy that surrounds you, encouraging you to forge a path that reflects your authentic self.

April strain: Hey Aries, as April unfolds with its cosmic twists and turns, you need a strain that matches the heights of your ambitions and tastes. In House Genetics’ Banana Cake is here to smooth out the ride with flavor and style. With its comforting, indulgent vibes, it’s perfect for those moments when you need to unwind after tackling the month’s challenges head-on, and cooling your engines when your inner rams get a little out of control.

Taurus

April unfolds under the vibrant energy of Aries season, bringing a flurry of cosmic activity that prompts Taurus to reflect on the foundations of their life. Mercury Retrograde through most of the month encourages you to slow down and reassess your thoughts, communication, and the flow of daily routines. The new moon solar eclipse in Aries introduces a wave of energy into your twelfth house of spirituality, subconscious, and hidden matters—time for renewal and release of past patterns that no longer serve your highest good. This eclipse catalyzes an embrace of solitude for self-reflection and preparation as your birthday season approaches.

The conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus mid-month ignites your sector of social connections, dreams, and aspirations, which means opportunities to expand your network and realign your long-term goals. Make time to explore new communities and innovative ideas; shake up your social circle. The later full moon in Scorpio illuminates the dynamics of give-and-take in your relationship sector, urging you to seek deeper emotional connections and address any imbalances.

This full moon is a powerful time for transformation, Taurus, and April is a month of introspection and preparation, setting the stage for personal revelations and the strengthening of connections that truly resonate with your soul.

April strain: Taurus, as you navigate the ups and downs of April and the warmth of spring, OG Strawberry will keep you grounded and in tune with nature’s rhythms. This strain has the sweet, earthy flavors that mirror your own reliable and sensual nature, offering comfort and relaxation during a month filled with cosmic energy shifts.

Gemini

Get ready Gemini, as Aries season brings a flurry of cosmic activity to stir both your conscious and subconscious realms. The month is marked by Mercury Retrograde, directly influencing your communication ruler; time for a reassessment of how you engage with yourself and others. This retrograde phase calls for patience and careful consideration in your interactions and decisions, particularly in areas related to contracts, travel, and technology. Time to review and revise rather than rush forward.

The new moon solar eclipse in Aries creates a powerful moment for new intentions in your social circles and community involvement. This celestial event encourages you to consider new ways of engaging with your peers and the impact you wish to have within your networks. Meanwhile, the conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus ignites a spark in your sector of shared resources and transformation, suggesting a sudden shift in how you approach financial matters or intimate relationships. As the month culminates with the full moon in Scorpio, focus on your daily routines and health; April is a month of introspection and adjustment, offering chances to rethink your connections and to embrace the transformative energy that propels you towards personal growth and deeper understanding.

April strain: You’re never coy, Gemini. As April brings a whirlwind of change and opportunity, bring a little levity to your routine with Titty Sprinkles, a fruity and funky strain here to add a playful twist to your adventures. Its relaxing and tingly effects are a perfect match for recharging your dynamic energy, keeping you agile and ready to embrace whatever the month throws your way.

Cancer

The vibrant energy of Aries season brings a series of significant cosmic events to Cancer in profound ways. The month begins with Mercury retrograde, a period that calls for careful consideration in communication in your professional relationships and public dealings. This retrograde phase is a (not so) gentle reminder to pause and reflect on your words and actions and how you convey your intentions before moving forward. The new moon solar eclipse in Aries introduces a powerful opportunity for renewal and transformation in your career and public image. Time for new beginnings, changing how you want to be perceived and your goals in the external world.

Mid-month, the conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus in your sector of learning, travel, and belief systems means chasing expansion and breaking free from the conventional. This cosmic alignment will push you towards new horizons in physical travel, new philosophies, or educational pursuits that challenge your preconceived notions. The energy is ripe for breakthroughs and unexpected discoveries that can significantly alter your perspective.

The Scorpio full moon towards the end of the month shines a light on your fifth house of creativity, romance, and personal joy; delve into your emotional depths and get ready to express your true self. For Cancer, April is a month of introspective reflection, bold exploration, and embracing the transformative energies that encourage personal growth and self-expression.

April strain: This month won’t be all peachy Cancer, but as April unfolds with its promise of emotional growth and self-reflection, you can find something sweet with Peach OG. This take on the classic OG Kush family makes for a soothing companion you’ll need in times of emotional heavy-lifting. Its sweet, comforting embrace after inhaling feels like a warm hug, perfect for those moments for diving deep into your feelings and seeking solace.

Leo

April and Aries season mean a flurry of cosmic activity will rock the inner and outer realms of your world, Leo. The month kicks off with Mercury retrograde, so it’s time to reevaluate your beliefs, travel plans, and taste for higher learning. This retrograde phase encourages you to slow down and reconsider your perspectives, plans for expansion, or educational pursuits, ensuring that your actions are aligned with your true intentions. It’s a time to review rather than rush forward, particularly in making significant decisions or commitments. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries marks a pivotal moment for setting intentions related to your ninth house of adventure, philosophy, and growth. This celestial event offers a fresh start and urges you to embrace new paths of learning and exploration, possibly redefining your understanding of the world and your place within it.

The conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus mid-month brings an unexpected twist to your sector of shared resources, intimacy, and transformation. This dynamic alignment encourages a radical shift in how you approach matters of depth and connection, potentially bringing sudden insights or changes in financial partnerships or emotional bonds. It’s a time of breakthroughs and revelations that could alter your approach to shared assets, investments, or personal transformation.

As the month draws to a close, the Full Moon in Scorpio illuminates your fourth house of home and family, highlighting the need for balance between your personal life and your ambitions. This Full Moon invites introspection and adjustment, urging you to nurture your emotional foundations and relationships with loved ones. For Leo, April is a month of introspective reflection and embracing change, encouraging you to navigate the shifting tides with courage and an open heart.

April strain: Leo, as you step into April ready to shine and chase your passions, the tangy tingles of Rainbow Belts is here to match your bold spirit and zest for life. Its vibrant, colorful effects mirror your own dynamic energy, ensuring you remain the center of attention in any room.

Virgo

As Aries season brings its fiery energy to the forefront, Mercury Retrograde commences, urging a period of reflection particularly in your sectors of intimacy, shared resources, and transformation. This retrograde phase is a call to review and reassess your communication and strategies in these deep, often complex areas of life. It’s a time for caution in financial dealings that involve others and for revisiting conversations around emotional bonds and commitments. The introspective mood encourages you to think before you speak and to ensure clarity and understanding in your interactions, aiming to prevent misunderstandings or misinterpretations.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries presents a powerful opportunity for new beginnings in your eighth house of transformation, shared assets, and intimacy. This celestial event invites you to set intentions that foster growth and change in these areas, encouraging a fresh approach to how you connect on a deeper level and manage shared resources. Mid-month, the conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus in a sector of your chart that governs relationships and partnerships could bring unexpected developments or insights that challenge you to think outside the box and embrace flexibility in your interactions with others.

This aspect promises to shake up the status quo, offering growth through new experiences and perspectives. The Full Moon in Scorpio, highlighting your third house of communication, urges you to find a balance between your thoughts and emotions, encouraging a deeper understanding of how your mindset influences your emotional well-being. For Virgo, April is a month of deep reflection, transformative beginnings, and embracing the unexpected shifts that lead to personal growth and deeper connections.

April strain: Virgo, as April calls for a focus on balance and meticulous planning, season your month with the savory Garlic Budder, the perfect strain to keep you grounded and clear-headed. Its umami, earthy flavor complements your practical and detail-oriented nature, providing a calming influence that helps you navigate the month’s challenges with precision.

Libra

April unfolds with the dynamic energy of Aries season, bringing a series of cosmic events that hold significant implications for Libra. The month begins under the influence of Mercury Retrograde, urging you to tread carefully in your closest relationships and partnerships. This retrograde phase calls for reflection on how you communicate and connect with others, encouraging you to resolve misunderstandings and to reconsider plans or agreements that may not be aligned with your current relationship dynamics. It’s a period for revisiting conversations and ensuring that your intentions and expectations are clearly understood by all parties involved.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries presents a powerful opportunity for new beginnings in your seventh house of partnerships, marking a time to set intentions for growth, balance, and harmony in your relationships. This celestial event invites you to think about what you truly desire from your connections and to initiate changes that foster mutual respect and understanding.

Mid-month, the conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus in a sector of your chart that governs daily routines and health brings unexpected changes and breakthroughs in how you manage your day-to-day life and well-being. This alignment encourages innovation and spontaneity in your approach to work, habits, and health, potentially leading to sudden insights or shifts that enhance your productivity and overall lifestyle. The Full Moon in Scorpio towards the end of the month illuminates your second house of finances and self-worth, highlighting issues related to resources, values, and personal security.

This Full Moon prompts a deep examination of what truly matters to you and how you can better align your resources and efforts with your core values. For Libra, April is a month of reflection, adjustment, and embracing new beginnings in relationships and daily practices, encouraging you to seek balance and harmony amidst the changes.

April strain: Libra, as April weaves its tale of harmony and connection, Cherry Kola is here to sweeten your social interactions and deepen your bonds. Its rich, comforting flavor mirrors your own desire for balance and beauty in all aspects of life, making it the perfect companion for gatherings or quiet moments of reflection. Let Cherry Kola enhance your natural charm and help maintain the equilibrium you seek this month, making every encounter more delightful and balanced.

Scorpio

April, under the fiery banner of Aries season, brings a cascade of cosmic events that beckon Scorpio into a period of profound personal and relational transformation. The journey begins with Mercury Retrograde, casting a reflective shadow over your sectors of work and health, urging a thoughtful reassessment of your routines, habits, and communication in these areas. This retrograde phase is a call to pause and review, rather than pushing forward with new projects or health regimens.

It’s an opportune time to refine your strategies, ensuring that your daily practices support your overall well-being and efficiency. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries ignites your sixth house of service and health, offering a powerful moment for setting new intentions that focus on self-improvement, service to others, and enhancing your physical and mental health. This celestial event encourages you to initiate changes that align with your highest good, fostering growth and renewal in your daily life.

The conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus in mid-April promises to shake the foundations of your fifth house of creativity, romance, and personal joy, bringing unexpected opportunities for growth and expansion in these areas. This alignment invites you to embrace spontaneity and innovation, potentially leading to breakthroughs in how you express your creativity, engage in romantic pursuits, or find joy in your life. The energy is ripe for surprises that can significantly alter your approach to love, creative expression, and personal fulfillment. As the month culminates, the Full Moon in Scorpio shines directly on you, spotlighting your first house of self and identity.

This Full Moon is a moment of culmination and clarity, urging you to release what no longer serves your personal evolution and to fully embrace the transformations you’ve been undergoing. For Scorpio, April is a month of introspection, innovation, and embracing the transformative energies that propel you toward a deeper understanding of yourself and your capacity for renewal.

April strain: Scorpio, as April unfolds with its promise of transformation and deep emotional exploration, Glitter Bomb is the spark you need to illuminate the shadows. Its intense, mesmerizing effects mirror your own complex nature, offering both the depth and the dazzle to navigate the month’s introspective journey.

Sagittarius

April unfolds with the vibrant energy of Aries season, presenting Sagittarius with a series of cosmic events that promise to ignite introspection and transformation. The month kicks off with Mercury Retrograde, urging you to reflect on your communication within your closest relationships and creative expressions. This retrograde phase is a gentle reminder to review and reassess your words and ideas, ensuring that your creative projects and dialogues with loved ones are grounded in clarity and understanding. It’s a time for patience and thoughtful consideration, particularly in how you share your innermost thoughts and passions.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries marks a significant moment for new beginnings in your fifth house of creativity, romance, and personal joy. This celestial event invites you to set intentions that embrace new ways of expressing your unique self, fostering growth in love and the arts, and rekindling the playful spirit that fuels your zest for life.

Mid-month, the conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus in your sector of home and family brings unexpected changes and breakthroughs, challenging you to expand your notions of comfort, security, and familial relationships. This cosmic alignment encourages a departure from the traditional, possibly leading to sudden insights or shifts in your living situation or dynamics within your family. The energy is ripe for innovation and freedom, urging you to embrace change with an open heart and an adventurous spirit. As the month draws to a close, the Full Moon in Scorpio illuminates your twelfth house of closure, spirituality, and the subconscious, inviting deep reflection and the release of past burdens.

This Full Moon offers a moment of profound introspection, encouraging you to let go of what no longer serves your spiritual growth and to embrace the transformative journey inward. For Sagittarius, April is a month of creative renewal, unexpected shifts in the personal sphere, and a deep dive into the emotional depths, guiding you toward greater authenticity and joy.

April strain: Sagittarius, as you embark on April’s adventure, filled with growth and exploration, the award-winning Trop Cherry takes your travels to the next level. Its bright, uplifting effects and tart, juicy flavors resonate with your free spirit and thirst for discovery, adding a sweet note to your journey.

Capricorn

April, set against the backdrop of Aries season, brings a period of reflection and transformation for Capricorn, highlighted by several significant cosmic events. The month begins with Mercury Retrograde, prompting a thoughtful reassessment of your home and family life. This retrograde phase encourages you to slow down and consider your communication and interactions within your personal sphere, urging a review of plans or discussions related to your living situation or family dynamics. It’s a time to resolve misunderstandings and to ensure that your foundational base is strong and clear, supporting your broader ambitions and goals. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries offers a powerful opportunity for new beginnings in your fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations. This celestial event invites you to set intentions that foster growth, security, and harmony in your personal life, encouraging a fresh start where needed.

Mid-month, the conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus in your sector of communication brings unexpected insights and breakthroughs in how you express yourself and connect with those around you. This dynamic alignment encourages innovative thinking and the exploration of new ways of sharing your ideas, potentially leading to sudden opportunities or changes in your immediate environment. The energy is ripe for embracing new learning experiences and for engaging with your community in novel ways.

As the month culminates, the Full Moon in Scorpio illuminates your eleventh house of friendships, goals, and community, highlighting the importance of your social connections and the aspirations you share with others. This Full Moon invites introspection on your role within your networks and the collective, urging you to consider how your personal goals align with the wider community. For Capricorn, April is a month of introspection, innovation, and embracing the transformative energies that encourage a deeper connection with your roots and a fresh perspective on your place within the world.

April strain: Capricorn, as April challenges you to balance your ambitions with much-needed relaxation, Gush Mints is here to provide the perfect backdrop for your moments of rest. Its refreshing, cooling effects align with your disciplined nature, offering a soothing reprieve that recharges your batteries without slowing you down.

Aquarius

April, under the energizing influence of Aries season, brings a whirlwind of cosmic activity that beckons Aquarius into a period of introspection and dynamic change. The month begins with Mercury Retrograde, casting a reflective spell over your sectors of home and family, urging you to reconsider and reevaluate your communication and connections within these foundational areas of your life. This retrograde phase is a reminder to pause and reflect on your domestic situation and familial relationships, encouraging thoughtful dialogue and the resolution of any lingering misunderstandings.

It’s a time for patience and introspection, ensuring that your home environment supports your sense of security and belonging. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries presents a potent opportunity for new beginnings in your third house of communication, thought, and community. This celestial event invites you to set intentions related to how you express yourself, connect with your immediate environment, and engage with siblings or close relatives, marking a period of renewal and fresh starts in these areas.

Mid-month, the conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus in your sector of creativity, romance, and personal joy brings unexpected opportunities and insights, challenging you to expand your horizons and to embrace new ways of expressing your individuality. This alignment encourages spontaneity and innovation in how you pursue pleasure, engage in creative endeavors, and relate to others on a romantic level. The energy is ripe for breakthroughs that can significantly alter your approach to life’s joys, urging you to remain open to surprises and to the unconventional.

As the month draws to a close, the Full Moon in Scorpio illuminates your tenth house of career and public standing, highlighting issues of ambition, responsibility, and the balance between your personal and professional life. This Full Moon invites a deep examination of your career path and the legacy you wish to build, urging you to align your professional aspirations with your deepest emotional truths. For Aquarius, April is a month of introspective reflection, creative exploration, and embracing the transformative energies that propel you toward expressing your true self in all facets of life.

April strain: Aquarius, as April brings a whirlwind of innovation and unexpected twists, Zawtz is the strain that matches your unique and forward-thinking vibe. Its novel, energizing effects spark creativity and fuel your quest for the unconventional, perfectly aligning with this month’s cosmic encouragement to embrace change.

Pisces

April, bathed in the vibrant energy of Aries season, unfolds as a month of profound personal reflection and financial reassessment for Pisces. The cycle begins with Mercury Retrograde, urging a cautious approach to your financial transactions and communications. This period calls for a thorough review of your budget, investments, and financial plans, encouraging you to pause and reflect before making significant financial decisions or entering into new agreements. It’s a time to reassess your values and to ensure that your financial actions align with your true priorities.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries offers a powerful moment for setting new intentions related to your income, resources, and self-worth. This celestial event invites you to consider new ways to enhance your financial stability and to cultivate a deeper sense of value in your personal talents and abilities.

Mid-month, the conjunction of Jupiter and Uranus in your sector of home and family brings unexpected changes and breakthroughs, challenging you to expand your concept of security and comfort. This cosmic alignment encourages a departure from the traditional, possibly leading to sudden insights or shifts in your living situation or family dynamics. The energy is ripe for innovation and freedom, urging you to embrace change with an open heart and an adventurous spirit. As the month draws to a close, the Full Moon in Scorpio illuminates your ninth house of travel, higher learning, and philosophical expansion, highlighting a quest for deeper meaning and understanding.

This Full Moon invites you to explore new horizons, whether through physical travel, adopting new philosophies, or embarking on educational pursuits that challenge your current understanding of the world. For Pisces, April is a month of financial introspection, unexpected shifts in the personal sphere, and a deep dive into the pursuit of knowledge and truth, guiding you toward greater authenticity and fulfillment.

April strain: It’s all about mindset, Pisces, as you navigate the emotional and spiritual waters of April. So a quick hit of Mango Mintality is the soothing companion your soul seeks. Its dreamy, calming effects resonate with your intuitive and compassionate nature, offering a gentle embrace that enhances your reflective journey.

Check out last month’s horoscopes.