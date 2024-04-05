Lifestyle

America’s top cannabis events of 4/20 2024

Published on April 5, 2024
Juicy J, Willie Nelson, frickin' lasers and tacos, oh my! Twenty-one unforgettable weed parties. (Michelle Noelke/Leafly)
Juicy J, Willie Nelson, frickin' lasers and tacos, oh my! Twenty-one unforgettable weed parties. (Michelle Noelke/Leafly)

Is it already April, Leafly Nation? So much progress has already been made since this time last year, with new states and new markets readying their engines and lifting off. The global stoner holiday of 4:20 aka 4/20 has always been about taking some time to connect with others and appreciate what we have—weed is a conduit to that camaraderie.

This year, we continue to scour the country for the best ways for you to use this 4/20 weekend to have the headiest day possible; and thanks to the leap year, no sick days needed.

Best 4/20 events in California

SF Weed Week

SF Weed Week—Leafly’s own David Downs has concocted a week’s worth of heady events partnering with some of the best dispensaries, cultivators, and brands in California. These events are free, and include new genetics and product drops from the likes of Cypher Genetics and Fig Farms (among others) and a ‘Get to the Bag’ art show of hundreds of cannabis-branded mylar bags. [SF Weed Week]

Stephen Colbert live at Paleyfest LA 2024

Join a king of late night comedy at a reasonable hour (7 p.m.) at Paleyfest at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Patton Oswalt will moderate. [tickets]

Kushstock

Kushstock returns to Adelanto, CA, with its hippie-meets-hip hop ethos for a hazy day of music, good food, art demonstrations, and shopping some of the state’s best brands. [tickets

Best 4/20 events in Nevada

420 State Fair

NuWu dispensary opens its 3-acre courtyard, lounge, and rooftop to cannabis lovers, a stone’s throw from the main Las Vegas Strip. Think of it like a weed carnival, with games, treats, a dab bar, and music. [tickets]

Phish at The Venetian Resort

For poth-eads young and old. You can smoke and jam one with one of Vermont’s best exports for a whole weekend of shows in Vegas. [tickets

Highest 4/20 party in Colorado

Mile High 420 Fest

Run, do not walk; Denver is about to get crowded. Gucci Mane and Afro Man headline one of the highest city’s highest events of the year. General admission is free, or you can splurge on VIP treatment. [tickets]

420 on the Rocks 

420 On The Rocks with Wiz Khalifa and Flatbush Zombies—Wiz and his entourage of national, cannabis-loving hip hop artists, including Earthgang and Chevy Woods, take over Red Rock Amphitheater for another year of 420 On The Rocks, a night of stoner anthems and good vibes in one of the stoniest states in the nation. If you can’t make it Saturday, you can catch Ice Cube performing on Friday, April 19. [tickets]

New York weed events for 4/20

MARY Fest

MARY Magazine presents MARY Fest, a day party of dank dalliances for both industry insiders and the public—in Brooklyn! There will be food, music, workshops (including a homegrow masterclass), and a designated smoking area for consumers of all kinds. 12–6 p.m. [tickets]

The Amazing Race

Some people call New York a playground for adults, and they’re not wrong. HighNYC is hosting a scavenger hunt that spans Manhattan, full of clues that will lead the first 20 winners to a bag of prizes and bragging rights. Afterparty optional, but encouraged. [tickets]

Best 4/20 events in Oregon and Washington

Living with Leaves and Light retreat

If you’d rather get away this 420 weekend than celebrate under a blanket of terpy smoke, have no fear. The LLL retreat offers, in their words, a “self-love extravaganza” with two days of wellness rituals like sound baths, high yoga, infused food and more on Bainbridge Island. And it’s free! [tickets]

Northwest Cannafest

Where can you see a Weezer tribute band, eat donuts, and watch magicians on stilts, all while enjoying quality cannabis? At Portland’s annual Northwest Cannafest, duh! [tickets]

Best Arizona weed event for 4/20

Buds-a-Palooza

Buds-a-Palooza—Downtown Phoenix becomes a weed wonderland on Friday April 19 for the annual Buds-a-Palooza Block Party. From 4:20 p.m. to midnight, attendees can light up, listen to live music, watch a group of glassblowing masters of the craft, grab a bite, and hear some jokes. [tickets]

Best weed event for 4/20 in Illinois

Illinois Cannabis Festival

Dank descends on the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, for a day party of eclectic grooves, vendors, eats, and more. VIPs get access to new products launching soon. [tickets]

Missouri’s best weed event on 4/20

The Loop 420 Street Fest

St Louis’ historic walk of fame on the Delmar Loop will once again transform into an all day weed party. There will be live music, of course as well as demos for glassblowing and infusion, plenty of vendors, and if you’re brave enough, flash tattoos. [free]

Oklahoma’s best weed event on 4/20

Chronic Palooza

The Chronic Palooza’s sixth iteration offers Oklahoma City locals and visitors a weekend of fun for all ages. Come for the cannabis vendors and Chronic Palooza awards, stay for performances by Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony, wrestling, and car show. [tickets]

Georgia’s sweetest weed event on 4/20

Sweetwater 420 Fest

Weed still isn’t legal in Georgia but that hasn’t stopped the people of Atlanta from smoking plenty of it to the live soundtrack of blues, electronic, and hip hop music hosted by Sweetwater Brewing Company. This year Beck and Slightly Stoopid headline, and this year, it’s free! [tickets

Best Washington DC 4/20 weed event

420 Week by the National Cannabis Festival

Cannabis isn’t yet federally legal, but the nation’s capital never fails to show it lots of love. This year’s National Cannabis Festival includes a week of events that span culture, policy, media, and activism before the main concert and festival event—headlined by Wu-Tang Clan and Redman. Munchies, vendors, and the National Cannabis Championship awards show, oh my! [tickets]

And that’s it for America’s coolest weed events of 420 2024. Never miss the latest heat—download the Leafly App (Android, iOS) and turn on notifications to scoop those flavors first. 

