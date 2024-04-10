Leafly Picks: Best papers, pipes, and bongs for 4/20 2024

Everything you need to 4/20 like you been there before. (Leafly)

Fun fact: 4/20 2024 is a palindrome, man! That means it works forward and backwards—just like a grinder. Woah.

Anyhoo, you can’t 4/20 without the right gear. And every year presents a kaleidoscopic array of papers, metal grinders, glass pipes, and fuzzy cloth stuff. Scan along for something dope that you can take a shining too.

Affordable picks:

Elements King Size Slim Ultra-Thin

(Courtesy The Cave)

Don’t play the envy game: All you need is a $3 pack of Elements, a cheap grinder, and some weed to have fun on 4/20. We like the Elements King Size Slim Ultra Thin with the Artesano Magnetic enclosure. The roll-feel in our hands is just right and the rice paper burns very innocuously.

‘The Cali’ 3-Gram Cone from Vibes

(Courtesy The Cave)

April 20 is all about THC maximalism and that includes huge “doinks”—or very large marijuana joints. Few have the skill to roll up 3 grams of flower like a pro. But anyone can pack a Vibes 3-gram “cone” dubbed The Cali. Legal weed means cheaper weed and bigger joints. It’s that simple.

What you gonna put in those papers? How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

Santa Cruz Shredder – Hemp Grinder – 2-piece Lime Green

(Courtesy The Cave)

Save your money and tears on 4/20—roll out with the lightweight hemp grinder from Santa Cruz Shredder. It’s just $12.95, more eco-conscious and lime freaking green so no one can confuse it with theirs. Plus, if you do lose it, you’re out just 13 dollars. Upgrade to steel in Matte Pink for $36.50, or the skater collab 4-piece for $79.95.

”Weed: Smoke It, Eat It, Grow It, Love It” by Ellen Holland

Friend of Leafly and plants, High Times Editor-In-Chief Ellen Holland is back with updates to her superb book “Weed”, coming out refreshed for 4/20. Everything just got prettier and cooler. Just $14.99.

Cookies Bite Dry Pipe

(Courtesy The Cave)

For just $44 you too can join the Cookies boys and smoke around town with a portable, stylish, single-hole bowled glass pipe in the iconic Cookies font, color, and style.

Steve’s Dank Pipes

(Courtesy The Cave)

Steve’s Dank Pipes from Massachusetts fit right in on Hippie Hill in San Francisco. The wood exterior says hippie, while the glass bowl makes it a connoisseur. Each piece is sanded, finished and waxed for a smooth feel in the hand. Just $55, weed not included.

Marley Natural Beaker in Smoke w/ Gold

(Courtesy The Cave)

Get a solid beaker bong for $160 from Marley Natural. Thick base, pull-out bowl, 8-slit percolator downstem, ice disk, and standing about 1 foot tall.

Puffco Proxy Ripple

First off, we check in with the ringleaders of the Dab-Mania 2024—Puffco. New for 4/20, the Ripple bubbler attachment for their best-in-class hash vape the Puffco Proxy. What the what? The Ripple is $100 and comes in Sea or Sage color. You use it with the Puffco Proxy Base electronic hash oven. Ask your college-age nephew to set you up. That’s what the next generation is for.

Also fresh from Puffco for 4/20: The Peak Pro Limited Edition Flourish ($420), Proxy Flourish ($299), Flourish Hot Knife ($50), Proxy Wizard Flourish $100.

Old-school alternative

Not your dad’s hash pipe. So get it for him. (Courtesy The Cave)

The Terplock Dry Rigs from Miyagi—works like an old-school hash pipe, but looks sick. ($300)

Softglass Andy Roth bong

Eschew our overdesigned times with this sleek, minimal, and effective $70 bong from Softglass. Andy Roth Glass channels a love of architecture into this form-meets-function piece of glass art. Andy Roth’s premium stuff goes for multiple thousands of dollars and could fit into Dune 2.

Tandem Rig from Soft Glass

Get going on your dab journey for just $109 from Soft Glass with their Tandem Rig. You get everything you need to dab aside from the hash and torch.

Flower Mill Next-Gen Premium 2.0

Flower Mill 2.0.

The popular grinder-alternative has gone Next-Gen Premium 2.0 with a ton of upgrades. Flower Mill has increased the size and weight on all the units, as well as given them a smoother action to reduce friction points between halves. There’s an aluminum and stainless steel model for both the 2” and 2.5” sizes, and each of them can switch between five different milling plates ranging from extra-coarse to extra-fine. This is my favorite device for weed prep, but the big one is heavy and the small one no longer sticks to your fridge door.

Bohemian Chemist Proto-pipe Collector’s Kit

Pay homage to the times you had to genuinely sneak a toke with this refined version of the proto-pipe, by The Bohemian Chemist. Proto-pipes first dropped in the ‘70s. It’s beautiful and stylish with roots. The buy link comes out any day now.

Magnetic Bag Company

We’re still working on dialing in the amenities at weed events. Until we get more tables and chairs, stoner will make do with a bag this new magnetic shoulder bag. The Magnetic Bag Company is patent pending and affixes itself to metal. So The Terminator could wear this as a hip pack with no straps. Crazy, right? It’s $89 and can hold your water and pipe and stuff. That’s good because the ground is dirty, and you don’t want your nice stuff on it.

Mossy Giant “History of Cannabis” Print

Have a personality. Add some art to your life. (Courtesy of Mossy Giant)

For lovers of Hieronymus Bosch, the artist Mossy Giant has this sick ‘The Grand History of Cannabis: The Dutch’ print for a pretty 125 English pounds—which works out to at least $1 per minute of tripping out on all the heady details. It’s 44 inches wide by 26 inches tall, and made in collaboration with Spanish social-club La Creme Gracia. “The artwork depicts a short but turbulent time in Netherlands – from about the 60s until the late 2000s the Netherlands was the epicenter of what was cannabis globally during that time.” Limited to 88 stamped and numbered by the artist.

Even more art: A $30 zine or $50 poster from the first cannabis mylar art exhibition, “Get to the Bag” in San Francisco.

Splurges

A $545 chillum, bro. (Courtesy The Cave)

Mothership Rainbow Encalmo Chillum—This $545 chillum, or hand-pipe, might be as close to a Mothership glass piece as many of us mere mortals get. Maybe you got an inheritance, or a raise. Just be careful when passing this hand-pipe over concrete.

Studenglass electronic heater + bubbler the Modul Dok.

Stundenglass Modul Dok—You put the futuristic, scientific Studenglass Modul into the Dok for hash or flower vaping at a table or desk at a cost of $449.

Salt glass cup. Yes, for drinking. (Courtesy The Cave)

The Salt GlassCreature cup from The Cave—$1,500.

Leisure – Worked Pillar Recycler – Yellow Orange Elvis w/ Fire & Ice Retti. $2,000.

Leisure. (Courtesy The Cave)

So there’s some options for an even headier, fresher 4/20 2024. Remember, you can’t spell 2024 without 4/20.