New Cookies store lights up downtown NYC [Photo gallery]

Cannabis influencers and celebrities came to celebrate the New York Cookies store grand opening in Manhattan. Here are the unforgettable images from the historic weekend.
Now that’s how you make an Empire State entrance. Cookies’ NYC debut went down this weekend and it was unlike anything the city has seen in years.
Festivities included a Madison Square GUMBO tour bus and a local biker gang that shut down traffic. The wildest part? No cannabis was for sale–Just fire merch and accessories emblazoned with Cookies’ signature blue.
Keep scrolling to see the highlights with notes from Leafly’s visit to the brand new Cookies flagship store, smack dab in the heart of New York City.
Trinidad-born, New Jersey-raised content producer Mikhail Harrison has been a cannabis advocate and influencer for over a decade, working both on camera and behind the scenes to normalize the plant for all.
