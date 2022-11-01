New Cookies store lights up downtown NYC [Photo gallery]

Cannabis influencers and celebrities came to celebrate the New York Cookies store grand opening in Manhattan. Here are the unforgettable images from the historic weekend.

Now that’s how you make an Empire State entrance. Cookies’ NYC debut went down this weekend and it was unlike anything the city has seen in years.

Festivities included a Madison Square GUMBO tour bus and a local biker gang that shut down traffic. The wildest part? No cannabis was for sale–Just fire merch and accessories emblazoned with Cookies’ signature blue.

Keep scrolling to see the highlights with notes from Leafly’s visit to the brand new Cookies flagship store, smack dab in the heart of New York City.

Berner cuts the ribbon on the Cookies store in Herald Square backed by his business partners and some of New York’s legacy pioneers. (Cookies)

Behold: Cookies took over one of NYC’s busiest corners to premier its new five-story haven for cannabis culture that includes a rooftop smoking section. (Cookies)

Here’s how the cookie crumbled on day one of Cookies in NY. Lines that take up an entire New York avenue are always a good sign. The splash of baby blue across the store’s facade just so happens to fill prime advertising space. The bold design should build huge brand awareness ahead of the legal arrival of Cookies cannabis products in New York dispensaries. (Cookies)

A flash mob of bikes and four-wheelers shut down one of the busiest blocks in New York City as hundreds smoked blunts and cheered them on. Is it all a dream? (Cookies)

The magic of Cookies can’t be explained, only observed. Keep your eyes on New York’s highly-anticipated Conditional Adult-use Recreational Dispensary (CAURD) licenses, which the state will grant to eligible applicants soon. Which New Yorkers with cannabis-related offenses will be the first dispensary license holders? High-profile legacy players like Branson, Luka Brazi, and Steph V all have ambitions of joining the projected multi-billion dollar marketplace with guidance from Berner and Cookies. (Cookies)

GUMBO CEO Luka Brazi, rap star Moneybagg Yo, and Cookies CEO Berner celebrate the grand opening of Cookies’ NYC flagship store. (Cookies)

NYC treasure Funkmaster Flex kept the vibrations high with a signature set honoring NYC’s rich musical history at the Cookies debut in Manhattan. (Cookies)

Down the street from the famed Madison Square Garden, a massive Madison Square GUMBO truck was seen parked in front of the brand new Cookies NY store on 6th Ave. in New York, NY. (Cookies)

Enter an NYC stoner’s dream getaway—A VIP smoking section on the Cookies NY store rooftop. Rumor has it the space could become a consumption lounge when state regulations permit. Though smoking indoors was not permitted on day one, the open rooftop space provided an unforgettable view for VIPs to enjoy between tokes. (Cookies)

Bing Bong sensation NEMS, aka the mayor of Coney Island, stopped by to remind New Yorkers: Don’t you ever disrespect the New York Cookies store! NEMS gave Leafly a sneak preview of his new Bing Bong strain this past spring and hopes to drop in dispensaries ASAP. (Cookies)

