 Loading…
Delivery
new
 DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Lifestyle

New Cookies store lights up downtown NYC [Photo gallery]

Published on October 31, 2022

Cannabis influencers and celebrities came to celebrate the New York Cookies store grand opening in Manhattan. Here are the unforgettable images from the historic weekend.

Now that’s how you make an Empire State entrance. Cookies’ NYC debut went down this weekend and it was unlike anything the city has seen in years.

Festivities included a Madison Square GUMBO tour bus and a local biker gang that shut down traffic. The wildest part? No cannabis was for sale–Just fire merch and accessories emblazoned with Cookies’ signature blue.

Keep scrolling to see the highlights with notes from Leafly’s visit to the brand new Cookies flagship store, smack dab in the heart of New York City.

Berner cut the ribbon on the Cookies store in Herald Square backed by his business partners and some of New York’s legacy pioneers. (Cookies)
Berner cuts the ribbon on the Cookies store in Herald Square backed by his business partners and some of New York’s legacy pioneers. (Cookies)
find Cookies near me
Behold: Cookies took over one of NYC’s busiest corners to premier its new five-story haven for cannabis culture that includes a rooftop smoking section. (Cookies)
Behold: Cookies took over one of NYC’s busiest corners to premier its new five-story haven for cannabis culture that includes a rooftop smoking section. (Cookies)
Here’s how the cookie crumbled on day one of Cookies in NY. Lines that take up an entire New York avenue are always a good sign. The splash of baby blue across the store’s body just so happens to fill prime advertising space. The bold design should build huge brand awareness ahead of the legal arrival of Cookies cannabis products in New York dispensaries as. (Cookies)
Here’s how the cookie crumbled on day one of Cookies in NY. Lines that take up an entire New York avenue are always a good sign. The splash of baby blue across the store’s facade just so happens to fill prime advertising space. The bold design should build huge brand awareness ahead of the legal arrival of Cookies cannabis products in New York dispensaries. (Cookies)
A flash mob of bikes and four-wheelers shut down one of the busiest blocks in New York City as hundreds smoked blunts and cheered them on. Is it all a dream? (Cookies)
A flash mob of bikes and four-wheelers shut down one of the busiest blocks in New York City as hundreds smoked blunts and cheered them on. Is it all a dream? (Cookies)
The magic of Cookies can’t be explained, only observed. Keep your eyes on New York’s highly-anticipated CAURD licenses, which are being dealt out by the state soon. Which New Yorkers with cannabis offenses will be the first dispensary license holders? High-profile legacy players like Branson, Luka Brazi, and Steph V all have ambitions of joining the projected multi-billion dollar marketplace with guidance from Berner and Cookies. (Cookies)
The magic of Cookies can’t be explained, only observed. Keep your eyes on New York’s highly-anticipated Conditional Adult-use Recreational Dispensary (CAURD) licenses, which the state will grant to eligible applicants soon. Which New Yorkers with cannabis-related offenses will be the first dispensary license holders? High-profile legacy players like Branson, Luka Brazi, and Steph V all have ambitions of joining the projected multi-billion dollar marketplace with guidance from Berner and Cookies. (Cookies)
GUMBO CEO Luka Brazi, rap star Moneybagg Yo, and Cookies CEO Berner celebrate the grand opening of Cookies’ NYC flagship store. (Cookies)
GUMBO CEO Luka Brazi, rap star Moneybagg Yo, and Cookies CEO Berner celebrate the grand opening of Cookies’ NYC flagship store. (Cookies)
NYC treasure Funkmaster Flex kept the vibrations high with a signature set honoring NYC’s rich musical history at the Cookies debut in Manhattan. (Cookies)
NYC treasure Funkmaster Flex kept the vibrations high with a signature set honoring NYC’s rich musical history at the Cookies debut in Manhattan. (Cookies)
Down the street from the famed Madison Square Garden, a massive Madison Square GUMBO truck was seen parked in front of the brand new Cookies NY store on 6th Ave. in New York, NY. (Cookies)
Down the street from the famed Madison Square Garden, a massive Madison Square GUMBO truck was seen parked in front of the brand new Cookies NY store on 6th Ave. in New York, NY. (Cookies)
Enter an NYC stoner’s dream getaway—A VIP smoking section on the Cookies NY store rooftop. Rumor has it the space could become a consumption lounge when state regulations permit. There was no smoking indoors on day one, but the top floor provided an unforgettable view for VIPs to enjoy between tokes. (Cookies)
Enter an NYC stoner’s dream getaway—A VIP smoking section on the Cookies NY store rooftop. Rumor has it the space could become a consumption lounge when state regulations permit. Though smoking indoors was not permitted on day one,  the open rooftop space provided an unforgettable view for VIPs to enjoy between tokes. (Cookies)
Bing Bong sensation NEMS, aka the mayor of Coney Island, stopped by to remind New Yorkers: Don’t you ever disrespect the New York Cookies store! Nems gave Leafly a sneak preview of his new Bing Bong strain this spring. (Cookies)
Bing Bong sensation NEMS, aka the mayor of Coney Island, stopped by to remind New Yorkers: Don’t you ever disrespect the New York Cookies store! NEMS gave Leafly a sneak preview of his new Bing Bong strain this past spring and hopes to drop in dispensaries ASAP. (Cookies)

Related articles

Cookies NYC store FAQs: No, you can't buy weed image
Strains & products
Cookies NYC store FAQs: No, you can’t buy weed
Calvin Stovall
October 29, 2022
Notes from Cookies' debuts in FL and NJ image
Strains & products
Notes from Cookies’ debuts in FL and NJ
Mikhail Harrison
August 29, 2022
Legal weed put Berner among music’s wealthiest artists image
Industry
Legal weed put Berner among music’s wealthiest artists
Calvin Stovall
October 28, 2022
Review: Joke's Up Ice Kream dispensary opening image
Strains & products
Review: Joke’s Up Ice Kream dispensary opening
Mikhail Harrison
June 22, 2022
cookiesNew York
Mikhail Harrison's Bio Image
Mikhail Harrison

Trinidad-born, New Jersey-raised content producer Mikhail Harrison has been a cannabis advocate and influencer for over a decade, working both on camera and behind the scenes to normalize the plant for all.

View Mikhail Harrison's articles

The latest in Lifestyle

Show all
Sen. Chuck Schumer: Congress will advance legalization after election image
Politics
Sen. Chuck Schumer: Congress will advance legalization after election
David Downs
Cookies NYC store FAQs: No, you can't buy weed image
Strains & products
Cookies NYC store FAQs: No, you can't buy weed
Calvin Stovall
Legal weed put Berner among music’s wealthiest artists image
Industry
Legal weed put Berner among music’s wealthiest artists
Calvin Stovall
The top Runtz strains of 2022 image
Strains & products
The top Runtz strains of 2022
Amelia Williams