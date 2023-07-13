Calendar a Cannabis Cup with this essential guide to top marijuana contests in the US and beyond. (David Downs/Leafly)

It’s getting frenzied out there, Leafly Nation. Cannabis contests now happen nearly every week across the US, so we’ve started tracking the best ones.

Why? We all need expertly judged selections of what to smoke, vape, and ingest next, and contests fill that vital function. We got your High Times Cannabis Cups doing “people’s choice” competitions now where anyone can purchase a contest kit and judge. We got state-specific, industry-judged contests like The Emerald Cup, and now the terpene-based California State Fair Cannabis Awards. There’s new weed royalty to be had everywhere, every month. Put down that reggie, it’s time to explore the best pot produce of your era.

Here’s the singular list of 2023 cannabis contests that you need to know.

Today

May the best bud win. The Emerald Cup contestant case in Richmond, CA. (David Downs/Leafly)

Contest entry period open for The Transbay Challenge V’s Los Angeles qualifier. Live judging event goes down Aug. 5. [@TheJimiDevine]

July

July 14

California State Fair Cannabis Awards opens to the public in Sacramento ,and runs through July 30. [California State Fair Cannabis Awards]

July 15

Intake forms due for The Grow-OffMassachusetts and Maine. The Grow-Off’s Skunk contest clones drop all month, including in New York, Virginia, and Hawaii. [The Grow-Off]

July 21

Intake closes for NYC’s strain-specific Sweet Tooth Competition. [@SweetToothCompetition]

Get to the golden bear trophy. (Photo by Justin Abrahams, courtesy of CA Cannabis State Faire)

July 22

Drop off for Maine division of the multistate NECANN Cup 2023. Awards ceremony slated for Aug 12. [NECANN]

July 31

The submission window closes for New York’s first Excelsior Cup. [CannaStockNY]

August

Aug. 1

The submission window opens for the inaugural Missouri Growers Cup. Closes Sept. 15. Awards ceremony Sept. 23. [Missouri Growers Cup]

Aug. 5

Cultivators Cup awards ceremony in Kingstown, Rhode Island. [Cultivators Cup]

September

Sept. 11

The submission window opens for all categories of The Harvest Cup in New England. Closes September 24. [The Harvest Cup]

Sept. 15

Deadline for entries for Missouri Growmaster competition. [Growmaster]

Sept. 21

Cowboy Cup Oklahoma category drop offs begin, with rolling dates through Nov. 22. Awards party Dec. 8-9 in Tulsa. [Cowboy Cup]

October

Oct. 1

Intake for Oregon Growers Cup opens. Hard deadline of Nov. 26. [Oregon Growers Cup]

Oct. 5-8

Ganja Grail in Starks, Maine. [Ganja Grail]

Oct. 7-8

Errl Cup Arizona awards and festival in Mesa. [Errl Cup]

December

Dec. 9

Oregon Growers Cup awards in Riddle. [Oregon Growers Cup]

2023 Hall of Flame

2023 cannabis contest winners so far

(Courtesy The Emerald Cup)

California

The Emerald Cup 2023 winners

California State Fair Cannabis Award winner 2023

Zalympix LA 2023 winners

Zalympix East Coast 2023 winners

Nevada

Nevada Cannabis Awards 2023 winners

Michigan

High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan: People’s Choice Edition 2023 winners

Oklahoma

Green Grow Oklahoma Cup 2023 winners

National

High Times Hemp Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2023 winners