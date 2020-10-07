 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Podcasts

The Roll-up bonus episode: How cannabis helped Carlos Santana get “truly hip and wise”

October 7, 2020

In this bonus ep, Leafly’s David Downs talks with legendary musician Carlos Santana about music, cannabis, San Francisco, and Santana’s new cannabis brand, Mirayo.

mirayo-cannabis-products
Mirayo, Carlos Santana’s new line of cannabis products, includes these pre-roll tins designed with a modern take on the Santana aesthetic. (Images courtesy of Mirayo)

As a child, Carlos Santana watched his mother use local cannabis herbs to make homemade topical salves. “Once I learned what I learned from mom, and then the things that I learned in the Haight-Ashbury from the Hippies, then I realized that there were two different frequencies on this planet: the frequency of self-deception; and the frequency of self-discovery,” he told Leafly.

Mirayo is the next step on his journey of self-discovery.

Carlos Santana: choose between “self-discovery or self-deception”

carlos-santana
Carlos Santana (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Past episodes

cannabis and creativityCarlos SantanaMusicpodcaststhe roll-up
Leafly Podcasts's Bio Image

Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

View Leafly Podcasts's articles

The latest in Podcasts

Show all
The Roll-up #163: Where drug reform is going after legalization image
Podcasts
The Roll-up #163: Where drug reform is going after legalization
Leafly Podcasts
Cannabis and creativity: A bonus Roll-Up episode image
Podcasts
Cannabis and creativity: A bonus Roll-Up episode
Leafly Podcasts
The Roll-Up #153: All about cannabis concentrates image
Podcasts
The Roll-Up #153: All about cannabis concentrates
Leafly Podcasts
The Roll-Up #151: NBA star Al Harrington turns cannabis entrepreneur image
Podcasts
The Roll-Up #151: NBA star Al Harrington turns cannabis entrepreneur
Leafly Podcasts