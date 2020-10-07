The Roll-up bonus episode: How cannabis helped Carlos Santana get “truly hip and wise”
In this bonus ep, Leafly’s David Downs talks with legendary musician Carlos Santana about music, cannabis, San Francisco, and Santana’s new cannabis brand, Mirayo.
As a child, Carlos Santana watched his mother use local cannabis herbs to make homemade topical salves. “Once I learned what I learned from mom, and then the things that I learned in the Haight-Ashbury from the Hippies, then I realized that there were two different frequencies on this planet: the frequency of self-deception; and the frequency of self-discovery,” he told Leafly.
Mirayo is the next step on his journey of self-discovery.
Carlos Santana: choose between “self-discovery or self-deception”
The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast
Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.
