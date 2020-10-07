Podcasts The Roll-up bonus episode: How cannabis helped Carlos Santana get “truly hip and wise” Leafly Podcasts October 7, 2020 A true child of San Francisco, Carlos Santana grew up in the city and went on to create music that defined the California sound. Cannabis played a key role in his artistic and personal journey. Even today his image (seen here in a public mural) inspires San Franciscans to live lives of beauty and meaning. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

In this bonus ep, Leafly’s David Downs talks with legendary musician Carlos Santana about music, cannabis, San Francisco, and Santana’s new cannabis brand, Mirayo.

Mirayo, Carlos Santana’s new line of cannabis products, includes these pre-roll tins designed with a modern take on the Santana aesthetic. (Images courtesy of Mirayo)

As a child, Carlos Santana watched his mother use local cannabis herbs to make homemade topical salves. “Once I learned what I learned from mom, and then the things that I learned in the Haight-Ashbury from the Hippies, then I realized that there were two different frequencies on this planet: the frequency of self-deception; and the frequency of self-discovery,” he told Leafly.

Mirayo is the next step on his journey of self-discovery.

Carlos Santana: choose between “self-discovery or self-deception”

Carlos Santana (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Past episodes

Leafly Podcasts Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond. View Leafly Podcasts's articles