The Roll-up #247: Getting high at work

July 1, 2022

This week Leafly’s fearless Canadian editor Ashley Keenan joins us to discuss the newest innovation in child-repellent gummy shapes. Yes. They are what you think they are.

Theme music: English and Guitar by Hollow Bodies
Hollow Bodies bandcamp

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

