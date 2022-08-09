Podcasts The Roll-up #250: Cannabis and sleep Leafly Podcasts THC can often make people sleepy. But when we stop taking it, dreams often become more vivid and memorable. What's going on? (Illustration: Sasha Beck / Leafly)

In this episode: Joe Biden has a change of heart, Texas cities make moves to decriminalize weed, and how cannabis impacts sleep.

Like! Share! Subscribe! Rate! Review!

Theme music: English and Guitar by Hollow Bodies

Hollow Bodies bandcamp

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Past episodes

Leafly Podcasts Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond. View Leafly Podcasts's articles