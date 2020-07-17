California cannabis arrests down 27%, but racial disparities increase

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The number of felony marijuana arrests in California continued to decline in 2019 in the age of legalization, but another trend remained unchanged: those arrests fell disproportionately on Hispanics and Blacks, state data showed.

There were 1,181 felony cannabis arrests last year, down from 1,617 in 2018.

The California Department of Justice, in an annual snapshot of crime rates in the nation's most populous state released earlier this month, said there were 1,181 felony cannabis arrests last year, down from 1,617 in 2018, the first year of broad legalization. That represents a 27% decline.

According to a breakdown of demographic data, Hispanics accounted for nearly 42% of those arrests, followed by Blacks, at 22%, with whites at 21%. Other groups accounted for the remainder.

Arrest numbers declined but ‘harassment went up’

The overall number of arrests declined last year, but “the harassment went up,” Donnie Anderson, co-founder of the cannabis trade group California Minority Alliance, said in an email.

Ellen Komp, deputy director of the California arm of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, known as NORML, said Thursday the figures point to the difficulty many Hispanic and Black growers and sellers have had entering the legal market, which comes with hefty investment costs, taxes and regulatory fees.

The percentage of Black and Hispanic arrests “is troubling, especially now that we’ve legalized it,” Komp said. “It’s legal if you have the venture capital to open up on Main Street.”