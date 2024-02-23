Prost! Germany legalizes cannabis. Here’s the inside scoop

Move over, Oktoberfest!

On February 23, Germany’s parliament voted to legalize both cannabis possession and social consumption lounges. Once the country’s Federal Council signs off on the law, Germany will become the largest country in Europe to legalize cannabis.

Germany’s new policy is complex, and full of nuance and caveats. Got questions? We’ve got answers.

Earlier today, Leafly Senior Editor David Downs hopped on IG live with Alex Rogers, owner and CEO of the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC), to get the inside scoop. Listen / watch the conversation below to learn more about the timeline for the rollout, possession limits, why Rogers thinks social clubs are the “most controversial aspect” of the program and more.

Looking for the TL;DR version? Here are a few highlights from Germany’s plan for legalization.

Decriminalization will go into effect quickly, on April 1. Adults will then be able to legally possess up to 25 grams of cannabis on their person in public (that's just over 3/4 ounce). They will also be able to legally possess up to 50 grams at home.

Homegrow is in! As of April 1, adults can grow up to three plants at home. To be clear: that's the limit per adult, not per household.

Germany will attempt a social club model. These clubs will be able to grow and sell marijuana.

. These clubs will be able to grow and sell marijuana. Rogers expects legalization to be a boon for the country’s medical marijuana industry as well. He believes it could grow by 400% in the next two years.

We’ll have more from on the ground in Barcelona, Spain next month during ICBC’s March 14 event. Rogers brings ICBC to Berlin April 16-17.