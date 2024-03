50 grams at home and 25 grams in public become legal on April 1. (Leafly)

Europe’s most populous, powerful, and influential country, Germany mostly legalized cannabis on Friday. Cannabis is coming off the Narcotics List in Germany. You will be able to legally possess about an ounce in public and 50 grams in private. Growers will be able to garden three plants. And social clubs are coming.

Watch along as Leafly Senior Editor David Downs interviews International Cannabis Business Conference director Alex Rogers the morning after the vote. And see more details below.