Politics Election 2020: Cannabis legalization results and live coverage Leafly Staff November 2, 2020 Five states could legalize some form of cannabis on Nov. 3. We're watching all the action and updating our results by-the-minute. (Joshua Titus for Leafly)

Legalization 2020: Welcome to Leafly’s live coverage

Here we are: Election Day. Welcome, friends.

Leafly’s news team will provide 12+ hours of rolling updates, vote totals, quotes, memes, tweets, posts, and random entertaining bits to keep your anxiety at bay and your chill level cool.

Sick of CNN, Fox, ABC, and MSNBC? Bookmark Leafly’s election page and return often. No matter what your political persuasion, we’ll provide good news and glad tidings. Legalization is marching on! Hang with us and watch it grow.

Related Election 2020: All you need to know about cannabis legalization on the ballot

Arizona: Adult Use APPROVE (Prop. 207) 1% Mississippi: Real Medical Use APPROVE (I-65) 1% Mississippi: Fake Medical Use APPROVE (I-65A) 1% Montana: Adult Use APPROVE (I-190) 1% Montana: Adult Use APPROVE (CI-118) 1% New Jersey: Adult Use APPROVE (Question 1) 1% Oregon: Measure 109 (psilocybin) APPROVE 1% Oregon: Measure 110 (drug decrim) APPROVE 1% South Dakota: Medical Use APPROVE (IM-26) 1% South Dakota: Adult Use APPROVE (CA-A) 1%

The sun may be setting on cannabis prohibition in many states tonight. (Photo courtesy of Cannaclusive)

Facts about ballot counting

You’re going to hear a lot about ballot counting this week. Here are some facts, courtesy of the National Conference of State Legislatures, which is a nonpartisan organization.

Every state continues to count ballots after Election Day. That is totally normal, it happens in every single election. It takes time to count them all.

No state certifies a winner, in any race, on Election Night.

Counting all the votes is not tantamount to stealing the election. Counting all the votes is the election.

Ballots can arrive after Election Day in 18 states, according to laws in those states.

Military ballots can be received after Election Day in 29 states, according to laws in those states.

Election results are certified at the state and local level.

The president and U.S. attorney general have no control over how votes are counted.

Any candidate or measure advocate may claim victory at any time—it’s a free country—but a victory claim or a concession speech mean nothing. It’s the actual state-certified votes that count.

Certifying the results: How long it could take

Each state sets its own rules for how long the counting process can take.

This map, created by the National Conference of State Legislatures, shows how long local election officials have to certify results.

How long local officials have to certify election results

Election officials in each state have different requirements for certifying the vote totals. (NCSL.org)

In case you haven’t registered…

LISTEN UP



These states offer same-day voter registration TOMORROW:



California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.#VOTE — Imogene Cancellare (@biologistimo) November 2, 2020

A bag of weed is all you need…to chill the fuck out right now

These are the strains you need this week

Hit the voting booth then the bong with these strains that pair oh-so-perfectly with protecting democracy: https://t.co/aBh8vwXxKJ — Leafly (@Leafly) November 2, 2020

Michael Pollan is psyched for Oregon’s legalization vote

The national bestselling author, whose book How To Change Your Mind helped boost the use of medical psilocybin into the national conversation, is watching the vote on Oregon’s Measure 109 closely:

We'll know tomorrow: Will Oregon Be the First State to Legalize Access to Magic Mushrooms? – Mother Jones https://t.co/Q7JARWPyTP — Michael Pollan (@michaelpollan) November 2, 2020

Related Election 2020: Oregon psilocybin and drug decriminalization initiatives guide

Leafly Staff Leafly is the world’s largest cannabis information resource, empowering people in legal cannabis markets to learn about the right products for their lifestyle and wellness needs. Our team of cannabis professionals collectively share years of experience in all corners of the market, from growing and retail, to science and medicine, to data and technology. View Leafly Staff's articles