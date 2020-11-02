Politics Election 2020: State polling place opening and closing times Leafly Staff November 2, 2020 Opening and closing times vary by state. Check here to see when your polls close on Nov. 3. (AdobeStock)

Welcome to Election Week 2020!

We have your state’s polling place opening and closing times listed below.

Five states are voting on cannabis legalization measures on Tues., Nov. 3. They are:

Oregon is voting on two separate legalization measures, one to allow medical psilocybin and another that would decriminalize all drugs. Washington, D.C., voters are considering a psilocybin legalization measure, too.

Leafly will have live rolling coverage of Election Day, including up-to-the-minute results, at our Election 2020: Marijuana legalization coverage and results page, which goes live early Tuesday morning.

State-by-state poll opening and closing times, Nov. 3, 2020

State Polls open Polls close Alabama 7am 7pm Alaska 7am 8pm Arizona 6am 7pm Arkansas 7:30am 7:30pm California 7am 8pm Colorado 7am 7pm Connecticut 6am 8pm Delaware 7am 8pm District of Columbia 7am 8pm Florida 7am 7pm Georgia 7am 7pm Hawaii 7am 7pm Idaho 8am 8pm Illinois 6am 7pm Indiana 6am 6pm Iowa 7am 9pm Kansas 7am 7pm Kentucky 6am 6pm Louisiana 6am 8pm Maine 6am 8pm Maryland 7am 8pm Massachusetts 7am 8pm Michigan 7am 8pm Michigan 7am 8pm Minnesota 7am 8pm Mississippi 7am 7pm Missouri 6am 7pm Montana 7am 8pm Nebraska 8am (CST) 8pm (CST) Nevada 7am 7pm New Hampshire Varies by municipality: No later than 11am Varies: No earlier than 7pm New Jersey 6am 8pm New Mexico 7am 7pm New York 6am 9pm North Carolina 6:30am 7:30pm North Dakota Varies: Open between 7am and 9am Varies: Close between 7pm and 9pm Ohio 6:30am 7:30pm Oklahoma 7am 7pm Oregon All vote-by-mail, no polls Pennsylvania 7am 8pm Rhode Island 7am 8pm South Carolina 7am 7pm South Dakota 7am 7pm Tennessee Varies by county 8pm (EST) Texas 7am 7pm Utah 7am 8pm Vermont Varies: 5am to 10am 7pm Virginia 6am 7pm Washington Vote by mail Ballots due to drop box by 8pm West Virginia 6:30am 7:30pm Wisconsin 7am 8pm Wyoming 7am 7pm

