Election 2020: State polling place opening and closing times
Welcome to Election Week 2020!
We have your state’s polling place opening and closing times listed below.
Five states are voting on cannabis legalization measures on Tues., Nov. 3. They are:
Oregon is voting on two separate legalization measures, one to allow medical psilocybin and another that would decriminalize all drugs. Washington, D.C., voters are considering a psilocybin legalization measure, too.
Leafly will have live rolling coverage of Election Day, including up-to-the-minute results, at our Election 2020: Marijuana legalization coverage and results page, which goes live early Tuesday morning.
State-by-state poll opening and closing times, Nov. 3, 2020
|State
|Polls open
|Polls close
|Alabama
|7am
|7pm
|Alaska
|7am
|8pm
|Arizona
|6am
|7pm
|Arkansas
|7:30am
|7:30pm
|California
|7am
|8pm
|Colorado
|7am
|7pm
|Connecticut
|6am
|8pm
|Delaware
|7am
|8pm
|District of Columbia
|7am
|8pm
|Florida
|7am
|7pm
|Georgia
|7am
|7pm
|Hawaii
|7am
|7pm
|Idaho
|8am
|8pm
|Illinois
|6am
|7pm
|Indiana
|6am
|6pm
|Iowa
|7am
|9pm
|Kansas
|7am
|7pm
|Kentucky
|6am
|6pm
|Louisiana
|6am
|8pm
|Maine
|6am
|8pm
|Maryland
|7am
|8pm
|Massachusetts
|7am
|8pm
|Michigan
|7am
|8pm
|Minnesota
|7am
|8pm
|Mississippi
|7am
|7pm
|Missouri
|6am
|7pm
|Montana
|7am
|8pm
|Nebraska
|8am (CST)
|8pm (CST)
|Nevada
|7am
|7pm
|New Hampshire
|Varies by municipality: No later than 11am
|Varies: No earlier than 7pm
|New Jersey
|6am
|8pm
|New Mexico
|7am
|7pm
|New York
|6am
|9pm
|North Carolina
|6:30am
|7:30pm
|North Dakota
|Varies: Open between 7am and 9am
|Varies: Close between 7pm and 9pm
|Ohio
|6:30am
|7:30pm
|Oklahoma
|7am
|7pm
|Oregon
|All vote-by-mail, no polls
|Pennsylvania
|7am
|8pm
|Rhode Island
|7am
|8pm
|South Carolina
|7am
|7pm
|South Dakota
|7am
|7pm
|Tennessee
|Varies by county
|8pm (EST)
|Texas
|7am
|7pm
|Utah
|7am
|8pm
|Vermont
|Varies: 5am to 10am
|7pm
|Virginia
|6am
|7pm
|Washington
|Vote by mail
|Ballots due to drop box by 8pm
|West Virginia
|6:30am
|7:30pm
|Wisconsin
|7am
|8pm
|Wyoming
|7am
|7pm
