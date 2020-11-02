 Loading…

Politics

Election 2020: State polling place opening and closing times

November 2, 2020

Welcome to Election Week 2020!

We have your state’s polling place opening and closing times listed below.

Five states are voting on cannabis legalization measures on Tues., Nov. 3. They are:

Oregon is voting on two separate legalization measures, one to allow medical psilocybin and another that would decriminalize all drugs. Washington, D.C., voters are considering a psilocybin legalization measure, too.

Leafly will have live rolling coverage of Election Day, including up-to-the-minute results, at our Election 2020: Marijuana legalization coverage and results page, which goes live early Tuesday morning.

State-by-state poll opening and closing times, Nov. 3, 2020

StatePolls openPolls close 
Alabama7am7pm
Alaska7am8pm
Arizona6am7pm
Arkansas7:30am7:30pm
California7am8pm
Colorado7am7pm
Connecticut6am8pm
Delaware7am8pm
District of Columbia7am8pm
Florida7am7pm
Georgia7am7pm
Hawaii7am7pm
Idaho8am8pm
Illinois6am7pm
Indiana6am6pm
Iowa7am9pm
Kansas7am7pm
Kentucky6am6pm
Louisiana6am8pm
Maine6am8pm
Maryland7am8pm
Massachusetts7am8pm
Michigan7am8pm
Michigan7am8pm
Minnesota7am8pm
Mississippi7am7pm
Missouri6am7pm
Montana7am8pm
Nebraska8am (CST)8pm (CST)
Nevada7am7pm
New HampshireVaries by municipality: No later than 11amVaries: No earlier than 7pm
New Jersey6am8pm
New Mexico7am7pm
New York6am9pm
North Carolina6:30am7:30pm
North DakotaVaries: Open between 7am and 9amVaries: Close between 7pm and 9pm
Ohio6:30am7:30pm
Oklahoma7am7pm
OregonAll vote-by-mail, no polls
Pennsylvania7am8pm
Rhode Island7am8pm
South Carolina7am7pm
South Dakota7am7pm
TennesseeVaries by county8pm (EST)
Texas7am7pm
Utah7am8pm
VermontVaries: 5am to 10am7pm
Virginia6am7pm
WashingtonVote by mailBallots due to drop box by 8pm
West Virginia6:30am7:30pm
Wisconsin7am8pm
Wyoming7am7pm

