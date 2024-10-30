Wiz Khalifa, Wizard Trees, Rick Steves endorse Florida legalization

Florida could be just days away from becoming the 25th legalization state—and the endorsements are rolling in for Amendment 3.

Celebs like rap god Wiz Khalifa, travel king Rick Steves, and zaza brands like Wizard Trees are looking forward to the good things that come from more freedom in the Sunshine State.

A majority of Floridians want to end the tens of thousands of annual pot arrests, make hundreds of millions in taxes with the measure, and let the good herb flow. But Amendment 3 needs a full super-majority 60% of the vote, and it’s going to be very close, polls show.

That’s where endorsements can save the day—getting distracted tokers off the couch and out to the polls. Let’s see who is saying what.

Related Cannabis voter guide to the 2024 General Election

Wiz Khalifa endorses Amendment 3

“We gonna get this Khalifa Kush legalized for all adults. Let’s get it,” said Wiz Khalifa, whose brand Khalifa Kush already serves medical patients in Florida.

Watch Wiz’s post on Facebook.

Wiz also hit Twitter/X to spread the message.

Florida! It's time to join @WizKhalifa and make your voice heard in support of Amendment 3. End unnecessary arrests for marijuana, and give adults access to safe, regulated products. Vote #YesOn3 TODAY! pic.twitter.com/1kBfq5uY9w — Smart & Safe Florida (@SmartandSafeFl) October 25, 2024

“We want to make it safe, make it legal, and stop arresting people for the plant. Join me and say yes on 3,” said Khalifa. “Early voting is starting now, so don’t miss out.”

Rick Steves endorses Amendment 3

Few people have done more to flip undecided, moderate votes to legalize than travel legend Rick Steves.

On Oct. 22, Steves dropped an op-ed in the Miami Herald endorsing Amendment 3, saying:

“I’m a travel writer. And as a matter of principle, if my government says I can’t go somewhere, it better have a darn good reason. For me, “high” is a place… and sometimes I want to go there. And when it comes to my civil liberty to enjoy marijuana as a responsible adult, there’s no good reason for our government to stop me.”

Related Pot prohibition costs Florida at least $200 million per year

Such a legend. Steves endorses “common sense” regulation over prohibition, and notes the 200,000 annual weed arrests in the US.

“With each election cycle, the laws are smarter, and the wisdom of legalizing is clearer.”

Wizard Trees plans new flavors for Florida under Amendment 3

Zoap. Indica hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

The wizards that helped build the RS-11 wave in the US—Wizard Trees can’t wait to serve even more Floridians under full legalization, they tell Leafly.

The force helping to make Zoap and Zangria household names says they are “absolutely stoked” to already be in Florida with The Flowery.

“It’s been a great partnership so far and we’re excited to see where it goes when it gets legalized.”

In December, Wizard Trees drops new Zangria crosses on Florida, and activates at Rolling Loud Miami.

Wizard Trees said their current operations in Florida would ‘only benefit from legalization.’

Wizard Trees said their current operations in Florida would “only benefit from legalization.”

Wizard Trees-grown RS54 bred by Deo Farms. Hybrid indica. (David Downs/Leafly)

Other endorsements for Amendment 3

NFL player Ricky Williams, former boxer Mike Tyson, the Florida ACLU, the Mayor of Miami-Dade County, former President Trump, and many more.

Opponents of Amendment 3

So who’s against cannabis freedom in Florida? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, some state sheriffs who seize cannabis cash and cars, and of course Project SAM—the national naysayers of weed freedom. If that is your jam—you do you.

The choice is yours, Florida. Mail in your ballots, walk them in, go vote early, or on Nov. 5. We’re a government of the people, by the people, and for the people— exercise your right to self-government, or someone else will.