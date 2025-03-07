Not again: Ohio's Republican lawmakers aim to put voters in jail for legal cannabis conduct.

Ohioans have some pretty sweet cannabis legalization—if they can keep it.

This March, state herb lovers must activate to defend their hard-fought cannabis freedoms from Republican lawmakers.

Ohioans approved of legalization in November 2023 with a 57% yes vote on Issue 2. However, Republican lawmakers can completely repeal Issue 2, and they’ve started the repeal process this winter.

Email your lawmaker and tell them to “Vote no on Senate Bill 56.” Call, text, and testify if you can.

What’s going on with Ohio legalization repeal in 2025?

Republicans re-criminalizing weed in Senate Bill 56 and House Bill 160

So far, the state has sold $347 million in legal, taxed grass. Adults age 21 and older can possess and use 2.5 ounces and grow up to 6 plants per person (12 per household).

Ohio Republicans have two intertwined bills to unwind legalization—Senate Bill 56 and House Bill 160. SB56 is the more onerous of the two but they are both terrible.

The bill would:

Sicken Ohioans by requiring new, untested chemicals diluting their vapes

Dictate what Ohioans can do in their own backyard

Make it a crime for a husband to give a joint to his wife

Make it a crime to vape on a boat—even as a passenger

SB 56 also contains a gift to the alcohol industry— SB 56 caps dispensaries at just 350. Meanwhile, there are 24,000 active liquor permits in Ohio.

Contact your lawmaker and protect your freedoms. Ohio has over 1 million regular cannabis consumers.

When should I speak up on Ohio’s repeal of legalization?

Ohio Republicans want force dilution of legal vapes with unsafe chemicals. Diluting vape oil sickened more than 2,600 and killed over 50 in 2020. Above, dangerous colorless, odorless diluent vitamin E oil. (Courtesy of CDC)

The time is now.

Stop legalization repeal bill SB 56

Senate Republicans already voted passed SB 56 in late February. It requires new chemicals in your cannabis extracts to dilute them below a 70% THC cap. It’s a pro-cartel bill that hands over the hash market to illegal dealers who will have untaxed, untested, more potent products.

SB 56/HB160 went live for debate in the Ohio House on March 3, and it is in the House Finance Committee. Email them.

Who is trying to trample on cannabis consumers’ rights in Ohio?

The chief Republican pushing pot re-criminalization is Sen. Stephen A. Huffman—who is up for reelection in November 2026. All nine Senate Democrats voted ‘no’ on Huffman’s SB 56.

Legalization is popular—57% of Buckeye voters passed it. Nearly $347 million in legal weed has been sold since August.

Why are lawmakers subverting the people’s will?

Speak up or 7 plants becomes a crime again in Ohio—not even two years after 57% of voters legalized it. (Leafly)

Lawmakers think they know better than the voters who elected them, legalized it with 57% of the vote.

Sen. Huffman has said, “I’m not sure why people voted for [legalization].”

Ohio Republicans opposed legalization in 2023, and pitch partial repeal for “consumer and child safety.”

However, voters approved Issue 2 to increase consumer and child safety. Legal markets tax, test, and regulate cannabis. They check IDs, and use child-safe packaging. Repeal gives a win to street dealers that literally poisoned children.

Why do Ohio’s Republican lawmakers think they know better than their voters?

It’s the same paternalism that drove the drug war in the first place. The party of ‘small government,’ ‘personal responsibility,’ and ‘low regulation’ has taken aim at your backyard, your vape pen, and sharing a joint to your wife.

Over 40 opponents spoke at SB 56’s Senate hearing. Only six spoke in favor of repealing legalization. Republicans advanced repeal anyway.

Can Ohio voters win this year?

Sure.

Voters over in Montana already defeated several bad bills in their state during this legislative cycle. Ditto for South Dakota.

Lawmakers respond to emails, phone calls, text messages, and testimony from constituents. Inboxes flooded with ‘Vote No on SB 56’’ will make them twice.

You can find your Ohio lawmaker on this page.

Keep the message simple: ‘No new taxes and regulations on weed’ and mention you are a constituent. The majority is with you.

Ohio Republicans will keep trying each year to lock people back up for weed. The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Up next for Ohio repeal, another Republican reward to street dealers —doubling taxes on legal weed Separately, Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine plans to abandon the party’s low-tax ethos to double taxes on herb. His proposed state budget raises pot taxes from 10% to 20%. Ohio House hears the budget this winter as well. Contact your lawmaker and say ‘no new weed taxes.’ They are a giveaway to the illegal market, which doesn’t pay any taxes.

Sign up for NORML action alerts to protect your cannabis rights. Fill out NORML’s Ohio petition here. Over 17,000 letters have been sent so far. Read NORML and Marijuana Policy Project’s op-ed here.