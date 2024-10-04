Cannabis voter guide to the 2024 General Election

Register today to add up to three new legalization states. (AdobeStock)

Listen up, stoners, it’s time to register and vote. Lord knows the people that want to put you in a cage will be. If you like weed, and being left alone—you got two things to do:

Register to vote TODAY.

Vote by mail or in person when you get the ballot.

Twenty-four states already have legal cannabis—three more could join them. Here’s what’s at stake.

Florida cannabis legalization

Florida Amendment 3 will need every cannabis-lover and then some to reach 60% percent of the vote—the threshold to approve weed legalization in the Sunshine State.

Amendment 3 fully legalizes holding up 3 ounces of bud and 5 grams of concentrate—ending some 66,000 arrests per year and generating hundreds of millions in court savings and tax revenue. All Florida medical dispensaries could sell to adult-use consumers.

The deadline to Register to Vote in Florida is October 7, 2024. Register now. Even if you think you’re registered, check your voter status.

Everyone from singer Miguel to former President Trump has endorsed the measure. But far-left and far-right extremes—from Gov. Ron DeSantis to the most conspiratorial tokers—say Amendment 3 either goes too far or not far enough.

Florida’s powerful, entrenched Republicans have also made it harder to vote.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the GOP-led Florida Legislature has ripped out mail-in ballot boxes, added new voter ID rules, and deterred voter registration. For example, you must request to vote-by-mail every voting cycle, instead of once every 4 years.

“Voter rolls may now be purged annually, you should check your voter status every year well in time to address it before any voting deadlines.”

The deadline to Register to Vote in Florida is October 7, 2024. Register now.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Thursday, Oct. 24. Even if you think you’re registered, check your voter status.

South Dakota cannabis legalization

South Dakota will again vote on legalization. Measure 29 legalizes 2 ounces, 16 grams of hash, and 1600 milligrams of THC in edibles. You could grow up to 12 plants per household. A May poll showed Measure 29 losing with only 41.8% of the vote.

The deadline to register to vote in South Dakota is October 21, so do it now.

Already registered? Check your registration status.

North Dakota cannabis legalization

North Dakota will again vote on legalization. Measure 5 legalizes 1 ounce of cannabis, 4 grams of hash, and 300 mg edibles, plus up to 6 plants in a household. You don’t have to register to vote in North Dakota.

You can check your voting info in North Dakota here.

Nebraska medical weed

Nebraska could legalize medical cannabis with Initiative 438. A yes repeals medical weed prohibition in Nebraska, and regulates the medical cannabis trade. So far 38 states have medical cannabis.

The deadline to register to vote in Nebraska is October 18, so do it today.

Already registered? Double-check that voter status—like a boss.

Oregon pot unions

A union-funded measure to increase unions in the Oregon cannabis industry is on the ballot. Current law already allows unions at pot businesses. Oregon Measure 119 mandates each cannabis business sign a ‘labor peace agreement’ or lose their license. The deadline to register to vote in Oregon is Oct. 15.

Psychedelics legalization

Massachusetts psychedelics legalization

Massachusetts Question 4 would legalize psychedelics for adults 21 and up, as well as tax them, and create an Advisory Board.

You could grow “any plant, fungus, or preparation containing” DMT, mescaline, ibogaine, or psilocybin. And you could possess 1 gram of DMT, 18 grams of mescaline, 30 grams of ibogaine, 1 gram of psilocybin, and 1 gram of psilocyn. You could also grow said plants or fungus in a 12 by 12-foot area.

Massachusetts ‘shroom legalization is on track to fail with 42% support.

You have to register to vote in Massachusetts by Oct. 26. Already registered? Check your status.

State and local races

Act and vote locally to have the most impact. Local city council members and county supervisors will decide if your town can have a dispensary, or allow licensed farms.

State representatives and state senators decide how high your taxes will be, or if you can have a cannabis lounge.

NORML voter guides

NORML has a solid combined national and state voter guide— just pop in your full zip code and get a voter guide.

New Hampshire guide from Marijuana Policy Project

Furthermore, Marijuana Policy Project made a guide for New Hampshire voters who want to pick pro-reform candidates. New Hampshire is a prohibition state with no initiative process, so voters have to pick a governor and legislators to advance their rights.

More weed and psychedelics voter guides to check out

A raft of groups have gathered up election info for you to digest. Check out voter guides from:

Americans for Safer Access—You can hold local and state candidates’ feet to the fire of reform with ASA’s “Compassionate Candidate” questionnaire.

Even better—ASA has a toolkit to help you track your candidates, get a meeting with them, and brief them on compassionate reforms they can pledge to uphold.

Ballotpedia—Ballotpedia does a bang-up job briefing voters on 2024 ballot measures.

OK, we’ll add more resources as we find them. Be sure to register and vote— because pot prohibitionists certainly will be.