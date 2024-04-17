California cannabis highlights: Quick picks for 2024

California’s cannabis market is renowned for its quality and innovation, especially in the realm of premium brands that cater to both connoisseurs and casual consumers alike. As we navigate through 2024, Leafly’s experts have meticulously reviewed and tested various products to bring you the top selections that stand out for their excellence in the Golden State. Here are four exceptional cannabis products you should not miss this year.

1. 710 Labs: Randy Watson #13 Flower (3.5g Jar) 710 Labs presents Randy Watson #13, a unique blend that marries the sweet, tart fruitiness of Runtz with the sweet and earthy undertones of Wedding Crashers. This strain offers a potent and stoney high that is both memorable and lasting. Cultivated in living soil enriched with natural nutrients and biologically active worm castings, 710 Labs ensures a pure, vibrant cultivation environment free from synthetic chemicals. The result is a premium flower that reflects the brand’s commitment to sustainability and top-tier quality. shop 710 Labs



2. Alien Labs: Zkittlez Live Resin Cartridge (1g) Alien Labs specializes in crafting phenomenal cannabis concentrates, and their Zkittlez Live Resin Cartridge is no exception. Extracted to preserve the rich terpene profile and potent cannabinoids of the original strain, this cartridge delivers an explosion of fruity flavor that’s true to the Zkittlez name. Perfect for vapers seeking a high-intensity flavor with a robust high, Alien Labs’ live resin is a testament to their extraction prowess and dedication to quality. shop Alien Labs

3. Coastal Sun Farm: GMO Garlic Cookies Flower (3.5g) Coastal Sun Farm’s GMO Garlic Cookies is a standout strain known for its intense aroma and powerful effects. This indica-dominant hybrid combines the pungency of garlic with the sweet and earthy notes typically found in cookies strains. Grown under the Californian sun with sustainable practices, Coastal Sun Farm ensures that each bud is a true reflection of their commitment to natural farming methods and high-quality cannabis. shop Coastal Sun

4. Kiva: Milk Chocolate Bar (100mg) Kiva’s Milk Chocolate Bar offers a perfect blend of rich, velvety chocolate and cannabis. Crafted with Ghirardelli chocolate and infused with handmade, cold water hash, this bar sets itself apart with its refined taste and impeccable quality. Each serving delivers a consistent dose of 5mg THC, making it ideal for both new and experienced users looking for a controlled and delicious experience. Kiva’s commitment to excellence is evident in every bite, making their chocolate bars a must-try for edible enthusiasts. shop Kiva

Exploring California’s Cannabis Excellence

These products represent just a glimpse of what California’s top cannabis brands have to offer. Each brand has been selected for its innovative approaches and commitment to quality that continue to push the boundaries of what cannabis products can be. As the market evolves, these brands are leading the way, ensuring that consumers have access to the finest cannabis experiences available.

California is a state known for setting trends in the cannabis industry, and by choosing any of these products, you are guaranteed a premium experience that is both enjoyable and memorable. Whether you prefer smoking flower, enjoying edibles, or vaping concentrates, these selections are sure to elevate your cannabis journey in 2024.