The air’s turning crisp, and sweater-weather’s taking over. It’s time to grab a blanket and cozy up with the best weed products of fall 2025.

This season’s best brings together relaxing cannabis strains made for hibernating at home, accessories that add warmth to living room sessions, and drinks & gummies infused with the flavors of fall. From crisp apple to maple and hot toddy honey, the tastes of the season are on prime display in this hand-picked list of highlights. These curated selections are all about embracing fall’s snug energy, whether you’re winding down after a long walk through the leaves or setting the mood for slow‑paced evenings.

The weed products on this list are all picked to help you embrace the best of the season, from luxe glass for at-home sessions to apple and candy-tinged strains. So, pick out a scary movie and something pumpkin spice-flavored; we’re settling in for the season with the best weed products of fall 2025.

Set the table

Heti Woodland Edge CBD & THC Beverage For luxurious dinner parties this fall, you’ve got no better drink companion than Heti’s Woodland Edge THC drink. Heti is the creation of Dana Thompson, Co-Owner of the James Beard Award-winning Owamni Restaurant, and the brand uses flavors indigenous to North America to craft their line of low-dose THC drinks. The sparkling & complex Woodland Edge marries cedar, maple, and bergamot for a crisp, golden, champagne-touched treat. Heti recommends roasted mushrooms, maple braised bison, or truffled popcorn as pairings. Bon appétit! starting from $22.95 at Heti →

Hot Toddy THC Gummies Cycling Frog’s limited-edition Hot Toddy THC Gummies wrap you up in relaxation like a warm blanket on a sick day. The nostalgic flavors of honey and citrus are a balm on chilly evenings, and we loved the 5mg THC + 25mg CBD blend for its tingly, full-body buzz that was all calm and easy-going comfort. The uplifting high lets the day’s stress roll right off your back. This is the last run of the season for these limited-edition gummies, so Cycling Frog’s currently offering them with a buy one, get one free deal. starting from $9.99 at Cycling Frog →

Cozy up

Elevate Jane Chroma Mimi Bong As your sessions move back inside, glass returns as the superior smoking vessel over more portable options. Kick off the season with a sexy bong upgrade courtesy of Elevate Jane’s Chroma Mimi Bong and its vintage ’70s warmth. Standing at 12” tall, its turbine and inline percolators deliver luxuriously smooth, cool hits, while the amber glass exudes cozy coffee table style. It’s sleek, ergonomic, and a serious looker, not to mention sturdy and simple to clean. $199.00 at Empire Glassworks →

Camo Heart Smell Proof Bag Calling all Midwest Princesses: We have the stash bag for you. Camo print meets a heart-shaped silhouette with adorable ruffled edges that’s giving throw-pillow in the double-wide in the best possible sense. But Burning Love’s bag isn’t all asthetics, it’s got a smell-proof lining and waterproof zipper so your stash is scent-sealed and secure. A functional fashion statement that lets you carry all your fall favorites in the most appropriate package. $32.00 at Burning Love →

Edie Parker Glass Tabletop Lighter In the same vein as a nice glass upgrade, a tabletop lighter is the ultimate seasonal statement of, “I’ll be staying in, in style, thank you.” With a luxurious heft, Edie Parker’s Glass Tabletop Lighter is made to own the coffee table and radiate ‘70s conversation pit warmth. Its molded glass body glows with retro‑chic charm and houses a high‑shine chrome torch insert and integrated ashtray. This is an accessory that elevates every slow‑rolling smoke sesh into a rich, cozy ritual. $195.00 at Edie Parker →

Sample the season

Apple Fritter Fall-flavored flower hot off the oven. shop strain

4.5 (730 ratings) Grind up a bowl of fall flavors with Apple Fritter. A deeply chill heavy hitter, Apple Fritter combines the stoneyness of GSC with the energy of a diesel. It tastes like sweet, earthy apples with buttery pastry notes and hits with tingly waves of relaxation. A true hybrid, Apple Fritter tends to be on the potent side, but leans more giggly, energetic, and stress-melting than sleepy. Smoke a bowl and pop on a campy 80s horror movie for fall-maxxing done right. shop at a dispensary near you

See more Apple-flavored cannabis strains →

Alien Labs Atomic Apple If you’re in California, Arizona, or Florida and are chasing more apple-flavored strains, we can’t recommend Alien Labs’ Atomic Apple enough. This meticulously bred hybrid, a cross of Triangle Mints × Apple Fritter, presents deep purple bud structures with vibrant orange pistils. The terpene profile delivers a mouthwatering burst of sour-apple candy sweetness underscored by creamy vanilla and a whisper of petroleum funk, like a candy apple with attitude. Known for pushing the boundaries of exotic, high-tier cultivars, Alien Labs continues to deliver connoisseur-level flower, so pick yourself some Atomic Apple if you can. Available in CA, AZ, and FL. shop at a dispensary near you

Not available in your area? Find top-rated flower near you →

Wyld Boysenberry 1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBN Sleep Gummies Wyld’s Boysenberry Sleep Gummies are our go-to for autumn nights when deadlines loom and sweet dreams are a must. With a balanced 1:1:1 mix of 10mg THC, 10mg CBD, and 10mg CBN per gummy, plus indica-enhanced botanical terpenes (like linalool and myrcene), they deliver deep, restorative sleep, plus real boysenberry flavor. Wyld Gummies are available in 16 US states and Canada, so there’s a great chance they’ll be ready for delivery or pickup from a dispensary near you. shop at a dispensary near you

Not available in your area? Find top-rated edibles near you →

Fall hemp highlights

Lucky Elk Blue Nerdz THCA Flower Blue Nerdz received the ultra-boutique growing treatment we’ve come to expect from Lucky Elk THCA flower, grown indoors in coco coir with organic inputs and hand‑trimmed with care. And boy did they get something special: An indica-leaning hybrid, Blue Nerdz is a flavor-chaser’s dream, bursting with candy‑forward notes of blue raspberry, grape syrup, and sour gas. With loud flavor and smooth, crowd‑pleasing nighttime effects, Blue Nerdz is one of those special strains you might want to put under lock and key to last you longer lest its candy-flavored crave catch you burning through it. starting from $40.00 at Lucky Elk →

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor

Anna Elliott is a writer, editor, and longtime cannabis nerd based in Seattle. She joined Leafly in 2021 and currently works as the brand’s Senior Content Editor, where she helps shape stories about the best in weed from must-try strains to standout gear and gifts. Before Leafly, she spent nearly a decade reviewing products, covering emerging brands, and championing the people behind them. She’s passionate about making cannabis content accessible, fun, and genuinely helpful. And yes, she really does believe Space Mints hits different when you’re alphabetizing vinyl by mood.

For business inquiries, please direct messages to affiliate@leafly.com.

