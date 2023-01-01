Space Mints
Space Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Space Candy and Alien Mints. This strain is a sweet and sour delight that produces a euphoric and relaxing high. Space Mints is 20%-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Space Mints effects include feeling happy, giggly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Space Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Space Mints features flavors like sweet, apple, and lime. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Space Mints typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Space Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in the market. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Space MintsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Space Mints products near you
Similar to Space Mints near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—