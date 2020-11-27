Strains & products Big Zig-Zag bundles make holiday shopping ridiculously easy Presented By Zig-Zag November 27, 2020 (Image courtesy of Zig-Zag)

Gift giving feels good, but sourcing presents can be stressful. And with the dumpster fire that is 2020, the last thing any of us need is yet another source of anxiety. Luckily, Zig-Zag has been working behind the scenes like busy little elves in Santa’s workshop to curate holiday gift bundles filled with some of its most coveted smoking accessories. They’ve done the heavy lifting so you don’t have to.

There are two enormous bundles to choose from, Booklets and Cones, and each has a different price point, so you can work within your budget. The best part about these bundles is that they’re each packaged in a limited-edition oversized booklet that stores an array of papers and accessories.

Here’s what’s inside of each:

Big Zig-Zag Box Bundles: Cones

Each Cone bundle comes with 31 pieces, including some of the brand’s most popular rolling papers, like two packs of the slow-burning Organic Hemp 1 1/4 papers and two packs of the Unbleached 1 1/4 papers, as well as two of the OG White SW papers and two Orange, both of which have a thin glue line to hold your roll in place. It also comes with a whopping 75 cones including five boxes of each of the following; six-pack Unbleached Paper Cones 1 1/4, six-pack traditional Cones 1 1/4, and three-pack of the King Size.

In addition to the various papers and cones, Zig-Zag has included some of its most useful accessories, like its 78mm and 70mm rolling machines, a thick tin rolling tray with glossy finish and high lip, a pocket tin for storing your product, and, arguably the best holiday decoration you’ll see all year: a 4.5’ Zig-Zag inflatable cone.

There’s also some branded swag, too, like a white dad hat, an orange beanie, and a black drawstring bag, the latter of which will leave you feeling like Saint Nick carrying a sack of precious toys.

If you were to buy all of these things individually, you’d be spending more than $120. But this limited-edition Cone bundle retails for just $79.99 for the holiday season.

Big Zig-Zag Booklet Bundles: Papers

If you’re after something a bit more budget-conscious, consider the Zig-Zag Booklet bundle. With over $80 worth of product for just $49.99, it’s the ultimate way to give without breaking the bank.

Each Booklet bundle comes with 29 items including papers (two Organic Hemp 1 1/4 papers, two Unbleached 1 1/4 papers, and two of both the White and Orange gummed papers), as well as five crush-proof boxes all three cone products (Unbleached Cone, traditional Cones, and King Size cones).

Like the Cones bundle, the Booklet bundle is also stacked with some of the brand’s most popular accessories, like the 70mm rolling machine and 78mm rolling machine, a rolling tray, and pocket tin. It also comes with the piece de resistance: a 4.5’ Zig-Zag inflatable cone to hang next to your stocking with care.

If you buy one for yourself, too, we won’t judge.

