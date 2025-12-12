Our three burning questions for Snoop Dogg at the launch party of his latest cookbook, Treats to Eat.

Snoop Dogg, in addition to being America’s favorite stoner and unofficial mascot for the concept of being blazed, is no slouch in the kitchen. Tha Doggfather has a well-known friendship with culinary maven Martha Stewart and a handful of published cookbooks, and he’s just added his famous name to one more.

Snoop and his team rolled out the green carpet at the Universal Studios lot for the release of his newest cookbook, Treats to Eat, this November, and we were able to snag an invite. Leafly’s Lindsay MaHarry was onsite for the private party, sampling munchie-style treats from his recipe collection while guests and fans lined up for a book signing with Snoop for the new release.

We caught up with Snoop in his trailer after the signing for a quick interview to ask him our three burning cannabis questions. Here’s what he had to say.

“It doesn’t exist anymore, and you guys have never tasted it because you probably weren’t even alive when it was made. It’s the greatest weed ever created,” – Snoop Dogg on his favorite strain of all time

1. Dream blunt rotation?

“I would say Bob Marley, Willie Nelson, Wiz Khalifa, and, who would I put in there… Oh yes, Lola Falana. Look her up. She’s one of the greatest to ever do it. Fred Sanford [of the Sanford and Sons show] had a crush on her.”

2. Indoor or outdoor?

“Hello? [Points to the blunt he’s smoking inside the trailer] Indoor!”

What strain is it?

“You tell me. But it’s indoors anyway because see how you’re smoking indoors with me! [laughs]”

I guess it’s always indoors if you’re smoking indoors!

3. What’s your favorite strain of all time?

“My favorite weed strain would be a weed strain from the nineties, it’s called Orange.”

“It doesn’t exist anymore, and you guys have never tasted it because you probably weren’t even alive when it was made. It’s the greatest weed ever created, diagnosed, or tasted. And it’s not been found or discovered since the late nineties.

“I would love to have someone who can find the trail to find it. I need it. Help!!”

Do you know who grew it back in the day?

“It was a white boy who grew it. I don’t want to say his name. But that motherfucker had it crackin’. And everybody knew it. I ain’t gotta say shit. If ya know, ya know!”

There you have it, strain sleuths. Snoop has officially thrown up the bat signal. We have some ideas: Snoop could be talking about Orange Kush, California Orange, L’Orange, or even Agent Orange, but those are semi-popular strains, and we take Snoop at his word that the fabled Orange doesn’t exist anymore. He would know! Snoop’s Orange could be an ex-pat strain that crossed to LA from the Amsterdam scene, possibly a Dutch Treat descendant, but Orange is still, at the moment, lost to time.



Can you find the trail back to Snoop’s Orange strain?! The mantle is yours, should you choose to accept it. Snoop is counting on you, Leafly Nation!

Watch our video from the Treats to Eat release