What’s good? Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024 survey is live

Leafly surveys budtenders and hands out $1,000 checks to them Oct. 20 on International Budtender Day. Last year over 900 budtenders responded, allowing us to make strain and brand picks for 21 states. On December 9, we’ll announce Leafly’s Budtenders’ Choice 2024 strains and brands. (Leafly)

With 24 legalization states, we’re in a golden age of legal trees. But finding the best has never been more complex.

We’re all about that omakase life. It’s that Japanese word meaning, “I’ll leave it up to you.” Order sushi omakase, and you leave it up to the chef to pick the best.

Well, Leafly likes to go omakase on America’s best weed and canna-brands.

So starting today for the next few weeks, Leafly surveys America’s devoted budtenders for the best strain in their state, and the best flower brand.

On International Budtender Day, Oct. 20, we’ll hand out three, $1,000 checks to budtenders who responded to the survey.

On Dec. 9, we announce each state’s winning strain and flower brand in Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024 awards, as part of our Leafly Strain of the Year 2024 package.

Why a Budtenders’ Choice?

Budtenders connect the production engine of the cannabis industry to millions of retail consumers.

With more than 24 legal states, and upwards of 10,000 stores across the country, cannabis shopping feels confusing.

Budtenders cut through the noise to help you find the next hype flavor, and the right edible for pain or sleep.

How does Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024 work?

Follow these steps:

Budtenders—shout out your favorite strain in your state this year, as well as your favorite flower producer. The survey takes less than a minute—we know you don’t have time for this.

The contest closes at midnight Oct. 15, then we contact the winners. On Oct. 20— International Budtender Day—we tell the world which budtenders won.

On Dec. 9, we’ll announce your state’s winning strain and brand as Leafly Budtenders’ Choice awards for 2024.

Here’s a link to the survey, as well.

Got questions? Don’t we all? Drop questions and comments below in the comments and we’ll get them answered.

Abbreviated Giveaway Rules NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US residents. Must be at least 21 to enter. Ends 12 a.m. PT on 10/15/2024. Three (3) prizes available to be won. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. See Official Rules at here.

Get social: Increase your winning odds Budtenders who fill out the survey and share their pics on social media will get ten more chances to win that sweet, sweet $1,000 check. How? Simple: 1) Create 1 video featuring entrant’s favorite strain and products from 2024; 2) Share the video on Instagram, TikTok, X, or LinkedIn (Only 1 share is necessary. Creating multiple videos or posts will not result in more entries); 3) Include the hashtag #LeaflyBudtendersChoice in the post; and 4) Tag Leafly’s account on the social media platform where the video is shared. That’s it. Boom, you boosted your odds by helping us spread the word about Leafly Budtenders’ Choice 2024.

Hey, who won Leafly Budtender’s Choice 2023?

Holy Moly from Fig Farms has a Mexican molé note that budtenders love. Hybrid. (Courtesy Fig Farms)

Strains like Holy Moly!, and Gator Breath won a Leafly Budtender’s Choice 2023 award for California and Florida, respectively.

See the full list of 2023 winning strains and brands by state.

Thanks, and good luck to all the strains, breeders, brands, and budtenders!