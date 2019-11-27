Leafly Canada holiday gift guide: Presents from $50-$100

If you’re looking for a dapper gift for the special weed lover on your list, these ones pack a lot of glitz and practicality, and all for less than $100.

Enjoy the fact that these options are built to last, and many will surpass expectations for a memorable puff, puff, pass.

Maitri Karuna jar

This ain’t your regular mason jar folks, it’s far too pretty. This ceramic, handmade stash jar has a wooden lid for convenient stowing and showing, and comes in two colours. Its surface is markable with chalk, so it’s easy to identify the treasures within.

Maitri Karuna jar, $65

RAW X Trappkit stash bag

Classic cannabis juggernauts RAW Rolling Papers have created a stash bag that traps strong odours via six distinct smell-proof layers. Besides the impressive science behind it, the bag’s interior is designed to hold accessories and nugs snug as bugs.

Raw X Trappkit stash bag, $70

Leaff Essentials Wallet

Stow cannabis essentials in this understated, Canadian-designed storage solution made of buttery leather. The compact case will suppress scent and keep prerolls or one-hitters handy for on-the-go enjoyment.

Leaff Stash Wallet, $79

Laundry Day Nanou Pipe

This ultra-giftable pipe is made of tube-style glasswork, and its handblown crafting means each piece is rich with character and one-of-a-kind, just like your intended gift recipient.

Laundry Day Nanou Pipe, $91

Intent Glass Zig Zag pipe

Decorated with a delicate silver-infused leaf, there is only one of this exact hand-blown pipe. Luckily, you can find similar items from Intent Glass at Vancouver’s Boro & Beyond. Buying online? The company (very carefully) ships their wares worldwide.

Intent Glass Zig Zag Pure Silver-Infused Leaf Pipe, $60

Laundry Day Millie Pipe

For the friend or lover who can’t get enough pretty in their lives, this pink puffer is just the thing.

Laundry Day Millie Pipe, $69

Vapium Lite vaporizer

A vape that won’t break the bank! The Canadian-designed portable dry herb vaporizer is ultra stealth and allows for temperature adjustments so its recipient can get the most of their terps.

Vapium Lite, $100

Paola Herb Grinder

Cross that special someone off your gift list with this vintage-inspired, zinc alloy herb grinder from BC’s Laundry Day. Providing a coarse grind perfect for packing, this gift is sure to add a little sparkle to the holiday season.

Paola Herb Grinder, $87

BRNT Ascend rolling tray

Know a special someone who needs a durable rolling tray? They don’t get any more solid than BRNT’s Ascend line, made from concrete, and available in your choice of matte black or marble finish.

BRNT Ascend, $75