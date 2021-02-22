Unboxing the Crafty+ portable vaporizer

Watch as Ruben from Leafly unboxes Storz & Bickel’s Crafty+ Vaporizer.

The Crafty+ is a portable vaporizer optimized for grip and feel, with built-in convection and conduction heating elements for efficient, even vapor delivery.

It’s made of durable materials designed for everyday use and uses just one button to achieve three preset heat settings.

In the box, you’ll find the Crafty+ device complete with a filling chamber tool for convenient filling and clean-up. On top of the Crafty+, you’ll see the cooling unit, which cools down the vapor for optimal temp and flavor. You’ll also find a charger and extra screens, drip pads, and cap rings all included.

Like other Storz & Bickel devices, you can also download the remote control or web app to select your own personal presets.



You can find the Crafty+ and other Storz & Bickel products at Storz-Bickel.com.

Presented by Storz & Bickel