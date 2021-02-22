 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Strains & products

Unboxing the Crafty+ portable vaporizer

Storz & Bickel logo
Presented By Storz & Bickel February 22, 2021

Watch as Ruben from Leafly unboxes Storz & Bickel’s Crafty+ Vaporizer.

The Crafty+ is a portable vaporizer optimized for grip and feel, with built-in convection and conduction heating elements for efficient, even vapor delivery.

It’s made of durable materials designed for everyday use and uses just one button to achieve three preset heat settings.

In the box, you’ll find the Crafty+ device complete with a filling chamber tool for convenient filling and clean-up. On top of the Crafty+, you’ll see the cooling unit, which cools down the vapor for optimal temp and flavor. You’ll also find a charger and extra screens, drip pads, and cap rings all included.

Like other Storz & Bickel devices, you can also download the remote control or web app to select your own personal presets.


You can find the Crafty+ and other Storz & Bickel products at Storz-Bickel.com.

sponsored articleStorz & Bickelvaporizers
Storz & Bickel Logo
Presented by Storz & Bickel

The latest in Strains & products

Show all
Leafly Buzz: 12 fire strains of February 2021 image
Strains & products
Leafly Buzz: 12 fire strains of February 2021
David Downs
Ardent FX all-in-one cannabis kitchen image
Strains & products
Ardent FX all-in-one cannabis kitchen
Leafly Staff
Love is lit: Weed tips to elevate your Valentine’s Day image
Strains & products
Love is lit: Weed tips to elevate your Valentine’s Day
Amelia Williams
Leafly reviews the DaVinci Miqro vape image
Strains & products
Leafly reviews the DaVinci Miqro vape
Rae Lland