Discover New York’s dankest cannabis brands [September 2024]

New York’s legal market is heating up. Both homegrown and imported brands are quickly filling dispensary shelves. Here are NY’s hottest flower, edible, and concentrate brands to check out on your next dispensary visit.

There are hundreds of incredible brands on New York dispensary shelves. Hundreds more will make their way to stores as new licenses and stores roll out this year and next.

Whether you love flower, edibles, concentrates, or local brands, discover your next favs below. And check back for monthly updates based on Leafly search data, user reviews, and feedback from local budtenders.

NY’s dankest flower brands

NY’s legal flower supply is better than ever. Dozens of great farms and indoor grows are now up and running. Here are some of New York’s favorite flower brands.

FlowerHouse has been on shelves since day one in New York. Almost two years later, their strains are still in high demand. (Leafly)

FlowerHouse

FlowerHouse collaborated with legendary grower AJ Sour Diesel to put his signature strain on New York shelves earlier this year. The brand continues to rank well in Leafly’s search data, thanks to a menu of in-demand strains (Gelato, Slurricane, Trop Cherry) and sizes that range from pre-rolls to full ounces (28 grams).

Dank. by Definition

Dank heavens for the good people at Dank. Since the early days of legal sales, they’ve consistently had some of the best flower in New York. It’s only getting better as their brand expands to include more indoor-grown flower, edibles, and prerolls. Standout strains include classics like Alaskan Thunderfuck, Durban Poison and new-new like Randy Marsh. From city stores like Good Grades (Queens), to upstate shops like Flynnstoned (Syracuse), Dank isn’t hard to find across the Empire State.

Hudson Cannabis

Farmed in living soil with the full power of the Sun and according to the cycles of the Moon, to tap into the best of you. The bodies of humans and plants are affected by the cycles of the Moon, Sun, and Earth, which is why we use these planets as guides in our farming practices and pay attention to their cycles when consuming cannabis. (Leafly)

Hudson Cannabis has been on our radar since day one of legal sales in New York—their dime bags at Housing Works were a real treat. They’ve built a reputation and consumer base as one of the best-selling items in New York’s legal market. According to a recent report, Hudson Cannabis has moved over 100,000 dime bags since day one of sales. They now also offer old school hash and vape pens. We recommend Congo Bubblegum, Blueberry Haze and Octane Mint Sorbet.

Electraleaf

Kush Mints a balanced hybrid blend of Animal Mints and Bubba Kush offers a minty cookie-like|aroma with hints of pine and gas. Its 50-50 sativa-indica mix delivers a potent 28% THC punch |inducing relaxation and euphoria while addressing anxiety and stress. (Electraleaf / Leafly)

Electraleaf has built a rep for shockingly-good flower since day one on the shelves—always icy, always terpy. Top-selling strains include San Juan Flan, Crooklyn Runtz, and Cereal A La Mode. Our friends at Trends (Queens) and Housing Works (Manhattan) have a nice selection.

matter.

Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions. (matter.)

Pharmacann’s matter. already serves dank lovers in Colorado, Michigan, and Massachusetts. So far, New Yorkers are loving it too, thanks to one of the state’s most consistent selections of strains. Check out Roasted Garlic Margy or Garlicane #2 for some savory fall terps. Find matter. at New York stores like NYCBUD on Leafly.

To The MOON

Budtenders across New York state love To The MOON for delivering potent indoor bud in a market that’s been starving for high-quality flower. The combination of quality, and guerrilla marketing have made them one of New York’s most visible brands. More success lies in store for this fast-rising brand going if they keep delivering fire flower to the shelves. Find To The MOON at Urban Leaf.

New York’s hottest edible brands

Don’t have time to roll up and smoke? New York dispensaries are carrying some incredible edible products that come in all forms. Gummies, tinctures, and cookie essentials are all on the menu. Here are some of our favorites for you to try on your next visit.

1906

Curating a specific high or effect from your experience can be difficult. 1906 makes it easy with products that optimize for energy (GO!), focus (GENIUS!), or sexy time (LOVE!).

Perfectly dosed and formulated for intentional consumption. These pastilles are among New York’s most popular products because they act fast, and with precision. Need sleep? Their SLEEP edibles combine full-spectrum cannabis oil (RSO indica) with cannabinoids CBD and CBN for a fast-acting, effective and health-conscious choice for an improved sleep experience. Like all 1906 Drops, it’s fast-acting, sugar-free, calorie-free, gluten-free and vegan.

1906 is named for the last time cannabis was nationally accepted as a beneficial, versatile medicine. The company aims to help mainstream cannabis with accessible, functional products. (1906)

“Our mission is to revolutionize self-care with more effective, more accessible options for everyday needs. We have created six thoughtfully-engineered formulas to help you do all the life stuff better—whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex, or sleep. Each formulation is an optimal combination of medicinal plants and single-strain pesticide free cannabis.” 1906

Chef for Higher

Since 2015, Chef for Higher has produced over 300 supper clubs and catered events, pioneering the new age of infused dining. Find Chef for Higher cooking essentials at New York dispensaries like Nicklz in Manhattan, BK Exotic in Brooklyn, or Just a Little Higher in Queens. (Chef for Higher)

New York’s first culinary lifestyle brand was founded by BIPOC and women entrepreneurs well before 2021—legacy to legal. Chef for Higher launched April 19 last year on the adult-use market with the release of the Cooking Essentials (coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil, honey, and ghee), the first of its kind in New York’s legal dispensaries. Chef for Higher also offers jellies, as well as B2B services and curated dining experiences.

Chef for Higher’s Hawaii Mike hosts Exotic Eats with BK Exotic on YouTube. (BK Exotic)

“We are a true legacy to legal company: Independent, self-funded and minority owned and built to launch in New York’s adult use market. We believe New York is the capital of the world and where better to launch our brand?! We know culinary/food isn’t the first thing customers ask for but we truly believe consumption through diet/food will be big, especially for people who can’t or don’t want to smoke. And it’s healthier, just takes a little education.” Hawaii Mike, Chef for Higher

Ayrloom

Get a taste of Ayrloom’s fifth-generation family orchard with the juicy and sweet flavors of the honeycrisp apple. Naturally sweet but never heavy hemp infused fresh apple cider is the perfect way to cool down. It’s equally delicious served hot! Try mulling with cinnamon or nutmeg to create a cozy spiced cider in the cooler months. (Ayrloom)

Ayrloom’s infused drinks are better than most non-infused options; the homegrown apple cider from their fifth-generation family orchard is incredible. They also have lemonade, cola, and half-and-half flavors that fly off the shelves at stores statewide.

TUNE

Get ready to tune in and soak up summer vibes. We’ve taken classic lemonade and given it a fun twist with a hint of delicate rose. Real lemon juice and a touch of honey, all in a low-calorie can. Each can contains 10mg THC. (TUNE)

Find TUNE’s awesome selection of infused drink flavors at Cannavita (Queens), GOTHAM (Manhattan), or Bliss + Lex (Manhattan). With a 4-pack option containing 10 mg per can for $20, enjoy a finely-tuned buzz at a great price point.

Camino

Flavor plus effect. Camino sours deliver on both fronts. (Camino)

Kiva wins with weed lovers coast to coast. Best sellers include Midnight Blueberry “Sleep” gummies and “Uplifting” Watermelon Spritz sours. These mood-enhancing gummies come in a variety of fresh fruit flavors, designed to deliver a tailored experience for beginners and vets. Gummies include balanced terpene profiles and sativa, indica, and hybrid formulas.

NY concentrate brands to watch

Vapes, carts, and hashish from these brands are selling fast in New York dispensaries. Here are the concentrate providers that have New York budtenders and smokers in the clouds.

Hepworth

Rooted in hard work, dedication, and a deep respect for the Earth and its resources, the Hepworth’s cultivate exceptional sungrown flower and process it into a diverse range of products including raw flower, intimate oils, balms, and some of New York’s best concentrates. (Leafly / Hepworth)

Hepworth is making a mark in a number of categories, but their concentrates are becoming the talk of the town. Their Blue Dream vape cartridges give a dreamy twist on the classic sativa strain with a smooth and rich taste.

MFNY

The MFNY live resin vape cart has a high terpene profile of MFNY’s single-source, in-house produced Starwguava x Papaya real live resin. MFNY starts with fresh-frozen flower buds, then use the hydrocarbon extraction method (plus years of experience and scientific precision) to deliver the purest plant extract. An extract that showcases the strain’s naturally produced full-spectrum cannabinoids and remarkable natural terpenes. (Leafly / MFNY)

MFNY has been a staple on New York shelves since the market opened. From live rosin and live resin edibles to super potent vapes, they are among New York’s best processors. It only takes two puffs for even veteran smokers to get right.

Quick tip: Don’t vaporize live resin at higher temperatures. The heat can “burn off” the precious terpenes and aromas MFNY works so hard to preserve. Not to mention the burnt aftertaste.

Heavy Hitters

Budtenders around the state swear by Heavy Hitters. They live up to their name, delivering high-THC hits in heavy-duty pods makes them a must-have for true tokers. With classic flavors like Pineapple Express and Sour Diesel available at NYCBUD and other New York dispensaries, these are a can’t miss pick.

ROVE

Go to a galaxy far, far away with this heady strain from ROVE. This live resin pod is a cross of Skywalker and OG Kush. The strain’s stress relief powers will leave you feeling like the force is with you. The earthy under-terps creep beneath sweet tropical hints of blueberry. (Leafly / ROVE)

ROVE is a multi-state brand with a huge presence on New York shelves. If you’ve tried their vapes or flower in other states, you know the consistency of their New York offering. New users will flat out fall in love with their hard-hitting, award-winning catalog of sleek designs and terpene profiles. ROVE stands at the intersection of art and science. Each vape oil is perfected by their diverse team of experts. Fueled by a championship mindset, ROVE’s influence continues to spread coast to coast.

EUREKA

EUREKA has risen to the top of New York’s vape game by staying loyal to the oil. EUREKA’s was conceived in California, after the founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery made EUREKA a trailblazer in the modern vape industry and a fan favorite in New York dispensaries.

In New York, our friends at Good Grades can’t get enough of Eureka vapes. In Good Grades Leafly Report Card, two of Eureka’s bestsellers got graded. Check the results below, and follow Good Grades on Instagram for more partnered content.

NY’s legacy brands to watch

New York is home to countless legacy brands that are joining the legal market. Here are the homegrown legacy brands to look out for as more farms, lounges, and dispensaries open in 2025.

Legacy Adventures NYC

The Legacy Adventures Summer Camp for Stoners is an 8-week summer camp for adults aged 21 and up that combines education, adventure, and community around cannabis culture. Activities include cultivation workshops, cooking classes, and guided tours of local dispensaries and grow operations. Stay tuned for recaps from this summer, and sign ups for 2025. (Legacy Adventures NYC)

Legacy Adventures NYC was created by Shiest Bubz, NYC’s first grand marshal of cannabis. Enjoy exclusive access to New York’s most influential venues, landmarks, and dispensaries with Legacy Adventures like Summer Camp for adult stoners, and the Legacy Adventures NYC Bus Tour, which will take your party of up to 12 guests to visit iconic Harlem neighborhoods including Sugar Hill, Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights, and Inwood with Shiest Bubz. Roll in style and learn the true history of Harlem’s underground cannabis landmarks and pioneers while enjoying the finest cannabis NYC has to offer.

Branson

Legacy cannabis leader Branson, who inspired dozens of iconic rap lyrics and the Dave Chappelle character Samson in stoner cult classic ‘Half Baked.’ (Calvin Stovall / Leafly)

Working out of a candy store-slash-juice bar in Harlem, Branson was a major conductor and distributor of high-grade marijuana and hash oils in NYC during the early ’90s. Operating in the thick of the War On Drugs, Branson was one of the rare standalone plugs that celebrity smokers visiting NYC could count on to deliver good gas. Hence the chronic name drops on songs from legendary rappers like The Notorious B.I.G., The LOX, Nas, and Redman. Branson’s products will soon be on New York dispensary shelves, and will be a must-cop for legacy connoisseurs.

GUMBO

Much like Runtz, GUMBO is a strain with monster branding worldwide. Legacy pioneer Luka Brazi and partner Alexis Major told Leafly about their plan to take over cannabis in 2022–and they’ve more than followed through so far. The Trends strain data shows that GUMBO has been hovering around the top 10 strains in New York since 2023, thanks in large part to Brazi and Major’s massive influence, including local events, merch, and content.

5Boro

This strain, a hybrid of Sour Stomper and Grape Crinkle, showcases terpenes including B-Myrcene, Limonene, A-Pinene, and B-Caryophyllene. Its effects are lauded for inducing relaxation and happiness while stimulating appetite without diminishing motivation. With aromas reminiscent of sweet and sour grapes, accompanied by hints of oats and wood, it offers a complex flavor profile ranging from fruity sweetness to earthy notes, with a pungent, herbal aftertaste. (Leafly / Travel Agency)

5Boro is one of New York’s most-respected legacy brands. Already on shelves at dozens of dispensaries, the distinct packaging and array winning strains like Double Grape are favorites around the state. 5Boro is available now at Bleu Leaf in the Bronx or Travel Agency in Manhattan.

Fly Private Social

The long-awaited grand opening of Fly Private Social is this week. Hosted by Chef for Higher’s Hawaii Mike, the beloved 420-friendly lounge is now licensed after years of underground operation. Bringing incredible food, drink and entertainment options weekly. Visit 240 Dekalb in Brooklyn for great DJs, sports watch parties, and birthday celebrations Thursday through Sunday.

This week’s grand opening events will showcase venue’s dedication to celebrating Hip Hop through food options like Hard Knock Rice bowls.

Budega

Budega founder Alex Norman has dealt with delays and copycat brands on his path to opening. Norman is now poised to transition his legacy brand into a licensed player on the market. His application to open in Brooklyn was delayed by a messy lawsuit in 2022. The plan was for New Yorkers with cannabis convictions, like Norman, to open the state’s first dispensaries. But that was complicated by a number of lawsuits and setbacks. Norman’s getting close to opening day. Follow the journey on Instagram as Budega prepares to go online.

New York’s hemp, CBD, and accessory brands to watch

Hemp and CBD are in high demand in New York. These brands are standing out with therapeutic wellness products that are packed with CBD and other useful cannabinoids.

TribeTokes

“Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe” (TribeTokes)

TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer who respects plant science and expects top quality products from trusted brands. The founders are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the plant by celebrating its benefits with New York’s thriving cannabis community.

Highly Elevated

(Highly Elevated / Facebook)

From best-sellers like the PuffCo Pro Flourish to handmade gems from renowned glass artists like Tony Kazy, Highly Elevated is one of New York’s headiest brands. With shelf space on shelves around New York and New Jersey, and their own storefront in the Garden State, Highly Elevated’s presence is impossible to ignore. Stay tuned for more from this ultra-heady brand as they expand glass culture across the Empire State and beyond.

Big Apple Rolling Papers

(Big Apple Rolling Papers)

This is how real New Yorkers roll. Big Apple Rolling Papers is a local brand that carries everything from papers, to rolling trays, to ashtrays. You can also catch their logo on t-shirts across the city. Stay tuned for big updates from this Big Apple brand on the rise.

New York’s homegrow brands to watch

Homegrow is now legal in New York—some of the state’s most talented cultivators and curators are hunting the phenotypes that will soon dominate the market. From classics like Sour and Haze, to cutting edge flavors we haven’t even heard of yet, follow these brands for homegrow seeds, supplies, and events around New York.

Dr. Midtown

(Leafly / Trends)

Dr. Midtown’s homegrown pre-rolls are moving units across the state. But the brand doesn’t only serve smokers. Dr. Midtown is about to debut a line of seeds that will put his genetics in the hands of New York homegrowers. On his blog, Dr. Midtown wrote that homegrow is an opportunity for personal responsibility and empowerment. Stay tuned for exclusive strain reviews from the new line, which will give New Yorkers the chance to cultivate the same strains they love to smoke.

Elev8 Seeds

(Elev8 / Leafly)

Now that homegrow is legal in New York, Leafly search data for Elev8 seeds is through the roof. Based in Seattle, Washington, Elev8 has built an audience in New York by hunting for top 1% genetics, aka keepers. With medical and adult-use partners across the country, Elev8 has built an elite rep for providing stable genetics to both beginners and experts.

Frosty Gardens

(Frosty Gardens)

From seed, to soil, to smoke, this licensed Hemp and CBD store also carries grow supplies and accessories for consumption. The legacy brand hosts seed auctions while supplying clones and wholesale access to almost any grow supply you can imagine. Soil, nutrients, lights, and tents from top providers like Rooted Leaf Agritech and AC Infinity can be ordered to your door or in-store. It takes the guess work out of setting up your grow. And if you need genetics, Frosty Gardens has West Coast staples like Compound Genetics and Elev8, as well as in-house crosses and landrace picks from their own seed bank.

Royal Queen Seeds Co.

Europe’s premier seed bank is making waves stateside with a massive rollout in New York. (Royal Queen Seed Co / TYSON 2.0)

One of the world’s most familiar seeds brands is making noise in New York with unique events and retail activations. The famous THC Museum (aka The House of Cannabis) features a beautiful retail display of their strains and story. Royal Queens Seeds‘ catalog includes award-winning feminized and autoflowering marijuana seeds.

Royal Queens’ selection includes prized indica and sativa classics like Northern Light, Shining Silver Haze, OG Kush, White Widow, and Skunk #1, alongside new genetics like Gelato, Gorilla, and Runtz, as well as our revolutionary F1 hybrid cannabis seeds. They even have a Sour Diesel, part of their exclusive line of seeds with TYSON 2.0.

New York’s import brands to watch

All products in New York dispensaries are grown and processed in New York. Some new and familiar brands from other states are hitting shelves through licensing partnerships with New York operations. Here are the import brands to look out for on New York shelves in 2025 and beyond.

Pax

According to New York budtenders, PAX offers one of New York’s smoothest vape experiences. PAX is focused on improving overall well-being and spreading their passion for the plant, and they’re executing that mission in New York by supporting local dispensary events and activations. For more than a decade, PAX has provided simple, enjoyable, and trusted products to millions of happy customers in California and beyond. Now New Yorkers are able to enjoy PAX pods that were made in New York state.

Mother Flower Exotic

Mother Flower Exotic was founded by New York native Sakara Barnes. “We are a part of the New York culture. From the art scene, the music, to fashion—we’re bringing that into cannabis and you’ll see it on the shelves, and at the events that are coming,” she told Leafly in 2022.

In 2016, Barnes left New York’s legacy market and went west to seek a cultivation license in California. “One of my homegirls got me one of the medical cards because she used to work downtown. It was a little paper that said I could grow cannabis. Back then, that was your license. You could grow up to 99 plants of weed.” Almost a decade later, Barnes is returning home as the boss of her own brand. Mother Exotic Flower.

“There are a lot of New York brands, but I don’t think there are a lot of legal brands right now. Because there are not a lot of legal cultivations that are able to serve the brands. New York has some great opportunity before it is oversaturated like the California. So we plan to partner with some growers and bring some really good genetics over to the New York market at a reasonable price.” Sakara Barnes, Mother Exotic Flower

Cookies

California giant Cookies is already on some New York shelves. (Cookies)

Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, their goal has remained the same: Authenticity and innovative genetics. Their family tree of strains is so influential, a staggering 70% of Leafly’s 10 most searched stains in 2023 were bred by or popularized by Cookies. New Yorkers can find pre-rolls and vapes from Cookies at Sesh NYC (delivery available).

Pinks Products

(Pinks / @Artwellcreative)

Pink is the new green. This New Jersey brand is helping blaze the trail of luxury canna-couture products by serving girls love pot and pretty things. Created by women and led by women, Pinks pre-rolls provide both a smoke sesh and a fashion statement. Find Pinks on Just a Little Higher menus across New York state.

Spritz Flower

“New York is tapped in, but it’s untapped territory,” said Queen Pee during a visit to New York with Leafly. She’s looking to bring the scale and quality control she’s learned in California to the New York market. (Spritz Flower)

Queen Pee made her Pwincess Cutt strain a hit in Cali stores. Now, she’s coming for New York with her Spritz Flower brand, while also taking Sluggers to new levels as a marketing partner. During a recent visit to Certz Lounge in Midtown, Queen Pee told Leafly that she was surprised by the large turnout and warm welcome she got while visiting growers upstate in Albany.

“My job out here is to take all the legacy of people who are brands like Certz who are about to go legal, and to help them cross over. Help them with marketing.” Queen Pee, Spritz Flower and Sluggers

Growing up, Queen Pee could never bring a B home to her strict military father; she’s still striving for straight A’s when it comes to her strains. Spritz Flower has super-fruity, super-sweet terpene profiles. Candy and dessert strain lovers will want to grab Pancakes and Pineapple Cake. Meanwhile, Queen Pee is seeding Spritz and Sluggers partnerships with New York processors who want equity, exposure, and access to the big leagues.

Compound Genetics

Trillianz (Triangle Kush S1 x Jokerz #31. (Compound Genetics)

New York homegrowers and commercial cultivators are harnessing Cali genetics in NY with the help of Compound Genetics. Known for producing flavors by design for heavy hitters like Wiz Khalifa (Khalifa Kush), 2Chainz, and their famous Apples & Bananas collab with Cookies–Compound’s latest seed line, titled Jokerz 2, includes beauties like Trillianz (A Triangle Kush x Jokerz #31). Trillianz is bred to be gas forward strain, including old school earthy kush notes with hints of citrus, candy and gas.