Dark Web—Alien Labs, CA, winter 2024

95 points out of 100
Price: $64/eighth
Batch size: 60 lbs.
Dark Web is a winner, baby. Descended from Zoap bagseed obtained by the award-winning Sacramento-based grow at Alien Labs/Connected Cannabis Co., Dark Web is a welcomed addition to the lineup of killers from the two brands, picked from a recent pheno hunt. These packed purple-and-golden-laced buds are truly some of the tightest, densest cola structures I’ve seen in a while. Shockingly colorful on the eyes, this cultivar opens up to a fluffy green, gold, and bright violet cloud on the grind.
This stunning batch tested at 30.11% THC and 0.07% CBD. The Dark Web dry pull hits savory and gassy but coy—hiding its complexities. A unique twist from the minds of Alien Labs, Dark Web is unexpected. Immediately, you’ll feel elation and cyberpunk Matrix-level confidence. Dark Web sneaks up on you with strong, melodic, and soothing body highs for hours following the sesh.
Alien Labs’ Ted Lidie says “It will be added to the roster going forward, for sure.” Dark Web hits stores by 2/16/24.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
