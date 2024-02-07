Dark Web—Alien Labs, CA, winter 2024

95 points out of 100

Price: $64/eighth

Batch size: 60 lbs.

Dark Web is a winner, baby. Descended from Zoap bagseed obtained by the award-winning Sacramento-based grow at Alien Labs/Connected Cannabis Co., Dark Web is a welcomed addition to the lineup of killers from the two brands, picked from a recent pheno hunt. These packed purple-and-golden-laced buds are truly some of the tightest, densest cola structures I’ve seen in a while. Shockingly colorful on the eyes, this cultivar opens up to a fluffy green, gold, and bright violet cloud on the grind.

This stunning batch tested at 30.11% THC and 0.07% CBD. The Dark Web dry pull hits savory and gassy but coy—hiding its complexities. A unique twist from the minds of Alien Labs, Dark Web is unexpected. Immediately, you’ll feel elation and cyberpunk Matrix-level confidence. Dark Web sneaks up on you with strong, melodic, and soothing body highs for hours following the sesh.

Alien Labs’ Ted Lidie says “It will be added to the roster going forward, for sure.” Dark Web hits stores by 2/16/24.