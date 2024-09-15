Good Grades: 3 things I can’t smoke without

What are your must-have items before a sesh? Good Grades and Leafly asked your favorite smokers what they need before sparking up.

Queennee from House of Queenee: 3 things I can’t dab without [September 12, 2024]

Dab mother Queenee from House of Queenee told Good Grades the 3 things she needs before dabbing up:

“The first thing I can’t dab without is high quality terps. Keep it at the right temperature, and make sure there’s a great terp in their for my pain management.” “The second thing I can’t dab without is good glass, or my PuffCo. And I’m gonna add the hot knife, because who wants to lose their terps to a metal dab tool. Having good quality glass ensures that your sesh is gonna go off without a hitch.” “And the third thing that I cannot dab without is iso and q-tips. Always make sure you clean the mouthpiece of your glass before you use it or share. Always make sure you have q-tips to take take off your residual dab, and always make sure you have something to monitor the temperature of your dabs before you take it.”

Cora from NOWAVE: 3 things I can’t smoke without [September 5, 2024]

Cora from NOWAVE Extracts told Good Grades the 3 things she needs before lighting up:

The first thing I can’t smoke without is gonna be my PuffCo . I’m definitely a concentrate girl, I love my hashes. Live rosin, live resin, I love it all. The water also adds another level of smoothness. And as everybody knows, concentrates are gonna be the cleanest way to consume. The second thing I can’t smoke without is gonna be my cannagar for sure. If you know me, I like to smoke the best flower in the room at all times. These are custom, hand-rolled. This is from my boy Bad Services. He can even put your name in the spliff. It’s super dope, and I love a creative smoke. “Last but not least, I’m gonna need my kief at all times. I don’t use any grabba or anything with my spliffs, so this is a great way to add some extra trichomes and terpenes to the great flower that you’re already smoking. I usually grab this in the zip (ounce), and I’ll dose it out in little gram jars to make it easier to travel around with.

Baby Osama: 3 things I can’t smoke without [August 26, 2024]

New York musician Baby Osama told Good Grades the 3 things she needs before lighting up:

“The first thing I cannot smoke without is grabba. It’s gotta be the hot grabba, too. I don’t even care if it’s fake or real. It’s just gotta be grabba. I cannot smoke without this.” “Second thing is my papers, bro. I need my Bob Marley’s bro.” “Third thing is my Za, bro. This is Third Eye Organics. Straight pain, I need that.”

Shiest Bubz: 3 things I can’t smoke without [August 2, 2024]

New York cannabis pioneer Shiest Bubz (founder of Legacy Adventures) told Good Grades the 3 things he needs before lighting up: