Headbanger—Wood Wide High Craft, California, fall 2024

That certainly tracks. Karma knows their sours and kushes. Wood Wide executes at the near-flawless level for this dense, resinous, light-dark green, sour kush-type strain. It has a ton of Biker Kush caryophyllene terps—just super-pungent, and aggressive. A focused, euphoric, and uplifting high-octane hybrid that pairs with strength-training, hiking, a beach hang, or rock show.

Lovers of stanky gas strains, we got a banger. Wood Wide High Craft is working on some Headbanger , which we list as a Sour Diesel x Biker Kush cross from Karma Genetics.

