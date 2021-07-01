Illinois! Check out our favorite products for 710

Our top picks for an epic Oil Day.

Oil Day 2021 is nearly here. See our top product picks for all you concentrate lovers out there in Illinois.

ATF Cartridge 0.5g

Sponsored

Courtesy of Verilife

Who’s ready for a night out with friends or to bag your next big hike? The ATF 0.5g sativa cartridge from matter will set the vibes off right. The strain originates from the Matanuska Valley area in Alaska and is big on uplift & euphoria. With linalool, pinene, myrcene, and limonene making up its terpene profile, this ATF vape packs a great floral fragrance.

Related Anatomy of a vape pen

Rest RSO 500mg

Leafly

Remedi RSOs are easy to dose and made from handpicked cannabis with strain-specific terpenes included. This Rest RSO indica formulation is designed for nighttime use to help give you a night’s rest that will leave you feeling refreshed & ready to take on the day.

Related Who is Rick Simpson and what is Rick Simpson Oil (RSO)?

Berry Smooth Disposable Vape 300mg

Sponsored

Courtesy of Verilife

This disposable vape from matter is as smooth as can be. A hybrid, it hits with light sour berry flavors, plus hints of pine, earth, and clove, before producing its relaxing effects.

Chernobyl Budder 1g

Leafly

Mood-boosting Chernobyl is a great choice for a summer day spent kicking back on a beach blanket. This budder from Illinois-born Grassroots Cannabis is a hybrid live concentrate made by whipping oxygen into the extract to create a creamy, butter-stick texture. Happy dabbing ahead.

Related How to dab cannabis concentrates: oil, shatter, wax, and more

Vessel Vista Series & Compass Tahoe

Sponsored

Courtesy of Vessel

If cartridges are your go-to for cannabis consumption, you know how essential it is to have a trustworthy vape pen battery. Vessel delivers quality across its product line, and the all-new Vista Series Vape Pen Battery is exactly the sleek & stylish everyday companion you won’t want to leave home without.

Compatible with most 510 thread cartridges, Vessel Vista is powered by a larger premium-grade battery and features an elegant-looking sweeping collar that both protects your cart and lets you see what’s inside. Check out the very cute Coral color just released for 710.

And if you’re in the market for a more compact design to power your vape sessions, Vessel makes the small, yet powerful Compass. With an ergonomic design that feels phenomenal tucked in your hand, Compass packs a high-capacity battery and features Vessel’s signature tuned airflow.

Right now for 710, enjoy $25 off all Vessel devices. But don’t forget accessories! The Base and Ridge charging stands make charging your Vista or Compass as easy as one click. Get an additional $20 off when you add a charging stand and case to your purchase on the Vessel website.

Gelato Wax 1g

Leafly

This raw wax from Verano tastes great and hits strong. A much-loved strain, Gelato packs the power of deep relaxation with a balanced effect that will keep you feeling energized.

Delta-8 THC vape cartridges & focused blends

Sponsored

Courtesy of 3Chi

Delta-8 THC is the current craze in cannabis with its euphoric effects and federally-legal status. The delta-8 vape carts from 3Chi are made with 95% delta-8 THC oil for a wave of uplift followed by a smooth, calming effect. With a glass CCELL cartridge and ceramic core and mouthpiece, the 3Chi carts look and feel great. A huge list of available strains with cannabis-derived terpenes means that you can choose what flavors float your boat.

3Chi’s focused blends are a great option if you want to experience delta-8 along with a broader combination of cannabinoids for a unique entourage effect. With delta-8, terpenes, and cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN, the blends target different effects from sleep to focus and come in carts, tinctures, and sauces.

Enjoy 30% off 3Chi products with code OIL when you shop on their site.

Related What is delta-8?

Lava Cake Distillate Cartridge 500mg

Leafly

The pure, refined oil in Aeriz distillate cartridges is made from high-quality strains with all-natural terpenes. In the mood for a little something sweet? This Lava Cake cart delivers sweet cookie notes and cakey terps, so go ahead and treat yourself.

1:1 Blue Dream Live Resin Cartridge

Sponsored

If you’re looking for a little balance, this 1:1 THC/CBD live resin cartridge provides an energizing head high, plus a sense of full-body relaxation. Blue Dream is a hugely popular strain for a reason, and this cart delivers with sweet blueberry & earthy aromas followed by leveling effects perfect for a daytime session.

Some of the recommendations here are brought to you by our sponsors.

Leafly Staff Leafly is the world’s largest cannabis information resource, empowering people in legal cannabis markets to learn about the right products for their lifestyle and wellness needs. Our team of cannabis professionals collectively share years of experience in all corners of the market, from growing and retail, to science and medicine, to data and technology. View Leafly Staff's articles