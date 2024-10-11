Moonbow—Flora and Flame, California, fall 2024

89 points out of 100

Price: $50/eighth but varies

We’re always keeping an eye out for good Moonbows. Archive Seeds crossed the Z to the Dosi for this more robust candy-gas strain.

Oakland, CA indoor flower growers Flora and Flame show off a very good version that approaches outstanding. A muted Smarties candy smell greets you in the bag. The nugs are on the small side, but a gorgeous light green. It was well-dried, and cured, without much in the way of stickiness. Grinding boosts the sweet, pleasant terps, but we wanted even more. It smoked very potent with a lime, pine, and grass finish.

Suggested activity pairing for this hybrid: a sunny fall hike, some yoga, listening to records, and gardening.