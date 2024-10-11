Strains & products

Moonbow—Flora and Flame, California, fall 2024

Published on October 11, 2024
Moonbow grown by Flora and Flame (david downs/leafly)
Moonbow grown by Flora and Flame (david downs/leafly)

89 points out of 100

Price: $50/eighth but varies

We’re always keeping an eye out for good Moonbows. Archive Seeds crossed the Z to the Dosi for this more robust candy-gas strain.

Pick up some Moonbow on Leafly

Oakland, CA indoor flower growers Flora and Flame show off a very good version that approaches outstanding. A muted Smarties candy smell greets you in the bag. The nugs are on the small side, but a gorgeous light green. It was well-dried, and cured, without much in the way of stickiness. Grinding boosts the sweet, pleasant terps, but we wanted even more. It smoked very potent with a lime, pine, and grass finish.

Suggested activity pairing for this hybrid: a sunny fall hike, some yoga, listening to records, and gardening.

About our ratings

Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale

  • 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
  • 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
  • 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
  • 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
  • 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
  • 50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:

  1. Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
  2. Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.

90 points and upCaliforniaFall 2024flowerhybridLeafly Ratingstop-shelf
David Downs
David Downs
Leafly Senior Editor David Downs is the former Cannabis Editor of the San Francisco Chronicle. He's appeared on The Today Show, and written for Scientific American, The New York Times, WIRED, Rolling Stone, The Onion A/V Club, High Times, and many more outlets. He is a 2023 judge for The Emerald Cup, and has covered weed since 2009.
View David Downs's articles

The latest in Strains & products

