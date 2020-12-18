Strains & products How to pair Select cannabis products with your favorite holiday traditions Presented By Select December 18, 2020

Need some holiday inspiration to infuse a little extra cheer into your seasonal celebrations this year? From live resin vapes and sweet treats to easy ways to incorporate CBD and THC into your holiday traditions, here are some suggestions how cannabis can make this season merrier.

Turn up the holiday lights with Select Elite Live Resin Vapes

Plug in a Select Elite Live cart into your favorite 510 battery and get lit! These vapes are super discreet so you can enjoy them while strolling through the neighborhood to take in the sights. Best of all, these cartridges contain the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select with the addition of flavorful, freshly harvested live resin terpenes. It’s a combination that results in a high quality, high potency oil that highlights strain-specific flavors and effects.

Spice up hot cocoa with Select THC and CBD Drops

Forget sugar plums and gumdrops. If you’re looking for a new way to infuse extra cheer into gingerbread lattes and chai steamers, cannabis tinctures offer an easy and accurate way to elevate your favorite holiday bevies. Spanning a variety of strengths including 100% THC (18:1), balanced (CBD:THC) and CBD-dominant (4:1), there’s a drop for practically every occasion.

Settle in for a night of Netflix + Select Nano Gummies

Suit up in your coziest pyjamas and queue up a holiday classic like Home Alone or binge-watch your way through Holiday Home Makeover. Tis the season to snuggle up and stay inside!

To elevate this everyday activity, skip the spiked nog and consider a sweet treat like Select Nano Gummies in Sour Blues and Fresh Treat flavors. Using nanoemulsion technology, Select infuses tiny, water-soluble cannabinoids into their gummies so they kick-in reliably, typically within 15-20 minutes, well before the end credits roll.

Shake Up Secret Santa with Select Classic Gummies

If Kris Kringle in your circles is dominated by boring gift cards and the same old bottles of booze, consider shaking things up with Select Classic Gummies. These sugar-coated edibles contain highly-concentrated broad spectrum oil and come in a line-up of flavors including Berry Buzz, Summer Sweets, Tropical Trip, and Sweet Spice.

Cozy up by the fire with Select Elite Vapes

As the best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite Vapes are already on fire! These vapes deliver an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible, plus big flavor. Constantly sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects means there’s always something new to try and with potency typically ranging from 80%-95% THC, these vapes will have you glowing.

Presented by Select