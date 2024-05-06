Weedy Mother’s Day gifts for the cool moms of 2024

Mother’s Day is pretty much here, and we know you’d never forget to shower your mom with love and affection on her big day. But just in case you’re stumped for gift ideas, we’ve got a round-up of lovely, practical, relaxing weed accessories that are perfect for cool moms everywhere.

Below $40

Edie Parker Grinder & Storage Case

(Courtesy Edie Parker)

If your cannabis-loving mom is on Instagram, chances are high that she’s pining for something from the super-fashionable flower accessory brand, Edie Parker. Make her dreams come true with this handy dandy grinder, which comes in six super-juicy color combos. $15 from Edie Parker.

Broccoli Magazine Subscription

For moms who love to read with their weed, check out Broccoli Magazine. It’s quirky, thoughtful, and fun—ie, the ideal reading material for a stony afternoon. A subscription buys mom two issues, one in April and one in October, of this coffee-table-worthy publication. $39 from Broccoli.

Kush Queen CBD Bath Bomb

(Courtesy Kush Queen)

With this fizzy chamomile, sandalwood, and lavender-scented CBD bath bomb, you’ll have mom saying, “Kush Queen, take me away!” Designed for maximum relaxation, these bath bombs are made from cannabinoids, essential oils, and pure olive oil, and they’re available in three dosages, including CBD and CBD/THC. $16 from Kush Queen.

Tetra Queue Stick Lighter

(Courtesy Tetra)

Trust this elder millennial mother of two when she tells you this: Your mom would love a lighter that looks exactly like a tube of Great Lash Mascara. This one, from Tetra, is a big step up from her usual Bic, and since it’s so unique, no one will dare snatch it from her. $30 from Tetra.

Blazy Susan Shorty Pink Pre-Rolled Cones

(Courtesy Blazy Susan)

Why roll one joint for your dear old mom when you can roll her a dozen? With these pre-rolled cones, Mom will be smoking in style in no time. The 53mm size is perfect for a little of ‘me time’ Mom so desperately needs, and most importantly, they’re pink! Just load ‘em up and go! $4.99 from Blazy Susan.

Chill Mode Cannabis Seed Oil Eye Gels

(Courtesy Patchology)

These moisturizing eye patches made with cannabis sativa seed oil and tea leaves will have Mom’s tired eyes feeling blissed out in no time. These are perfect for in-flight wearing. Instead of the usual slightly scary post-flight puffy face, Mom will be radiant and refreshed, ready to hit the ground running. $15 from Patchology.

Edibles: Small Bites for the Modern Cannabis Kitchen

(Courtesy Chronicle Books)

Mom loves cooking with herbs, so you know she’ll love cooking with her favorite herb of all. Packed with recipes for the cannabis-curious cook, “Edibles: Small Bites for the Modern Cannabis Kitchen” is a great place to start for folks who are new to cooking with cannabis. $18.55 from Bookshop.org.

$40 and above

The Grateful Dead x G Pen Dash Vaporizer

(Courtesy Gpen)

If Mom’s a total Head then you can bet she’ll be stoked to cop this Grateful Dead-emblazoned vaporizer from G Pen. Lightweight and relatively discrete (as discreet as something with a Stealie on it can be), the Dash fits neatly in Mom’s pocket, and unlike you, she’ll actually remember to take it out before doing laundry. $49.95 (Sale Price) from G Pen.

Pure Beauty Sativa Babies

(Courtesy Pure Beauty)

Mom loves all her babies, but if you force her to choose a favorite, she just might pick these pre-rolled Sativa baby joints from Pure Beauty. Each 3.5g joint is pre-rolled with a Cali-grown tropical-tasting Sativa blend for Mom’s enjoyment. $50 from Pure Beauty.

G Pen Micro+

Give Mom a head start on “Oil Day” July 10 with this leading low-profile affordable dab pen. The number “710” spells “oil” upside down. Just scoop in a gram of extract like a live resin glob, and grip it and rip it for big clouds, and tons of flavor and effect in a tiny package. $74.95 from Grenco.

Wandering Bud Bubble Collection Nebula

(Courtesy Studenglass)

Is it a pipe? Is it art? It’s both, my friends, and Mother, a lover of beautiful things, deserves to add this bubble-glazed nebula pipe to her collection. The pipe is designed for your fingers to rest comfortably in the grooves, whether your right-handed or left-handed, making this an ideal equal-opportunity bowl for entertaining a crowd. $90.00 from Wandering Bud.

$100 and up

The Nesting Set From Gossamer

(Courtesy Gossamer)

Your mom is a master at mutli-tasking, and so is this nesting set. It includes a one-hitter, a pipe, and an ashtray, all in an eye-candy jadeite colorway that any mom would love. Mom can keep it neat and discreet by packing up everything under the set’s lid, or display it proudly on the coffee table for all to admire. $110 from Gossamer.

Snugbox Celestial Stash Box (Courtesy Snugbox) Mom loves it when everything is put away nicely, so give her a beautiful caboodle for her stash. The super luxe ultra-suede wrapped stash box includes two locks for maximum security and allows mom to charge her devices while they’re safely stowed. Best of all, this smell-proof beauty can pass even Mom’s sniff test. $159.00 from Snugbox.

Stündenglass Kompact Gravity Infuser

(Courtesy Studenglass)

Mom’s book club is about to get way more lit with this modern version of a gravity bong from Stundenglass. You load the water, load the weed, flip the tumbler and smoke blasts into your face. The smaller “Kompact” gravity infuser comes in pink, and is going to infuse your couch with gravity, so don’t make big plans. $599.95 from Stundenglass.

And that’s 14 weedy ideas to get you started thinking about how to honor and celebrate the cool moms who smoke in your life. Time’s running low, so get on it now.