America’s hottest cannabis of 420 ’24

You can’t spell “2024” without “420,” Leafly Nation.

The international stoner holiday of April 20 (aka 4/20) stems from the daily toke time of 4:20 p.m. started in California in the ‘70s. Today, we have 25 legalization states and more than 40 medical ones. Re-scheduling percolates in Washington D.C. The Mayor of San Francisco has even blessed “SF Weed Week”—stating: “Don’t give me no bammer weed. We don’t smoke that sh*t in the SFC.”

We, too, subscribe to the No Bammer movement, so we tasked our experts with rounding up the hottest flowers for 4/20 across the land. Featuring dozens of picks from a dozen states, this list should help you elevate your weed game this week and into summer.

California’s hot-hot new-new

(Lindsey Bartlett for Leafly)

Black Patronus

No Till Kings

Black Patronus will make you fall in love with purple weed all over again. This batch was grown in a vibrant living soil bed on its 20th lifecycle at No Till Kings, a stunning 5,000-square-foot grow based in Long Beach, CA. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Black Patronus has a genetic lineage of RS-11 x Falcon-9 (bred via reverse pollination).

Black Patronus nugs contain such a deep, vivid purple, that they almost appear black. This is where the cultivar gets its namesake. These magical and highly flavorful buds contain 1.71% total terpenes. As an additional educational tool for consumers, which I adore, No Till Kings kindly lists the dominant terpenes in a graph on the side of the package: Limonene, a-Pinene, B-Pinene, Trans-Caryophyllene, Linalool, and more. The brand’s founders Jake Taylor and Marco S. are brilliant on their educational YouTube channel, enlightening growers on living soil methods. Judging by this flower, the team is doing something right.

The skunky, ooey-gooey buds break down into a pillowy cloud of dark purple wrapped in a glossy layer of white trichomes. The dry hit is dreamy and consists of chocolate, savory garlic, with subtle hints of citrus. The smoke is equally robust. It’s an enchanting, heavy, sultry smoke worthy of its witchy name. The experience is euphoric and its Indica-dominant traits make it wholly relaxing. Black Patronus is a sedative worthy of the premium shelf. No joke, this high is going to last you all day. —Lindsey Bartlett

Related How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

GMOasis. (Lindsay MaHarry for Leafly)

Governmint Oasis

by Humboldt Sunrise

Grown regeneratively on a woman-owned farm deep in the hills of SoHum, Governmint Oasis by Humboldt Sunrise (available through Redwood Roots) is a perfectly executed, highly potent flower that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed.

This cross between GMO and Gush Mints has all the hallmarks of a classic stoner high. The nose is gassy, herbal, and creamy. The flavor has a kick of eucalyptol minty fresh at the end. This strain is as heavy on the body, as it is on mental relaxation, leaving you with a lush, melty feeling that is perfect for after stressful or strenuous activities.

Given the government-induced horrors we’re currently existing through, this flower could not have come at a better time. Smoke a giant joint of this on 420 with your friends and dissolve into a sea of bliss. —Lindsay Maharry

4D has four types of cannabinoids for a functional effect. (Lindsay Maharry)

Four Directions

Emerald Spirit Botanicals

No 420 is not complete without Four Directions by Emerald Spirit Botanicals. One of my favorite flowers of the season, this cultivar is so unique there’s never been anything like it before.

Emerald Spirit Botanicals is a family-run farm in Mendocino that specializes in creating flower with high levels of minor cannabinoids and rare cannabinoid ratios by communicating with plant spirits.

While this might sound a little out there to some, the results don’t lie. Emerald Spirit is one of the most respected brands in the industry, winning the Emerald Cup almost every year along with many other competitions, as well as pushing scientific research forward with their unusual approach to growing.

Four Directions has high levels of four cannabinoids: THC, CBD, THCV and CBDV–which is unheard of—as well as a high terpene percentage (3.67%) featuring myrcene, ocimene and terpinolene.

The result is a perfectly balanced flower that leaves you a million times more capable than before you consumed it. This is a unique high that is less about getting fucked up and more about vibrating at a higher frequency.

It’s perfect for doing things you don’t want to do, social situations, and really anything, for that matter! This flower enhances you instead of obliterates you, so enjoy it to the fullest. Great for long days out with the squad, like 420! —Lindsay Maharry

(Lindsey Bartlett for Leafly)

Styrofoam Cup

Team Elite Genetics

A legendary strain from Team Elite Genetics, Styrofoam Cup is an absolute stunner. The LA-based grow is serving up some of the best weed in California right now (in my humble opinion). This award-winning cultivar is deserving of its accolades. It’s another living soil prodigy from Steve Castillo, founder and geneticist behind Team Elite Genetics. The powerhouse grower has fought hard for his coveted place among the top connoisseur brands in California beginning in his hometown of Huntington Beach in Orange County. Today, the grow is based out of Downtown LA offering up heat to the marketplace in a league of its own. The strain won second place at the coveted 2022 High Times Cannabis Cup.

Styrofoam Cup gifts notes of cookies and mulled wine mixed with sweet and skunky gasoline. Crystal white trichomes and red hairs entangle forest green and light purple buds. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, its lineage is Sunset Sherbet x GMO AKA MSG. This Indica will knock you on your ass in the best way possible. The high orbits a couch-lock, but it’s nuanced: I felt comfy yet still alert and cerebral. Team Elite Genetics excels in its consistency. No matter what, if you can find Styrofoam Cup from Team Elite Genetics, the jar holds some of the most beautiful buds on earth. Team Elite Genetics’ unique flavors could be attributed to the grow’s proprietary, microbial-rich teas, hand-watered by the cultivators daily. They create a robust and multi-faceted living soil environment for the plants to thrive. These packs do not miss. —Lindsey Bartlett

Backpack Boyz x WAV

Backpack Boyz is the brand that needs no introduction. Their upcoming collab with WAV, a new indoor brand launching this April from some of the best cultivators in the biz, brings the fire with four strains grown with living soil. Together, Backpackboyz x WAV set the new industry standard for the best cannabis in California. To learn more follow @we.are.wav on Instagram. Launching on 4/20 at the OG Cannabis Cafe in LA and Perfect Union locations throughout CA.

Toad Venom

Ronin Seeds & WCC

Even though Toad Venom is part of the latest hype train for cannabis, it was actually created back in 2019. Animal Face x Sin Mints, it has a doughy, minty smell that breaks open into a candy peach ring aroma. Jake, one of the creators, said the feedback they hear most is that this strain is one of the more powerful highs people have come across lately. Toad Venom will put you in a stupor that Jake describes as “positively ribbiting.” —Matt Jackson

Grumpy Tiger

Snowtill & Woodwide Highcraft

Grumpy Tiger is a complicated mix of True OG with Platinum x Kush Mints x Animal Cookies Bx2. Even when the plant is happy, it looks a little angry, hence the name from Mendo Mikey Lion from Woodwide High Craft. These latest batches to hit the scene come from the no-till, living soil beds of Snowtill Organics. Gassy, piney, and spicey, it’s a testament to the power of green weed.—Matt Jackson

See also: Neon Panther from Moon Valley Cannabis—even more top-shelf, award-winning living soil for the Bay Area.

New York flavors

Berner Hanna Butter

Electrical Leaf NYC

Berner Hanna Butter by Electrical Leaf is a must for your summer line up. This strain is so spectacular and magnificent in every way. When I opened the package, a marvelous, herbal butter cream vanilla flavor takes over the air with its aroma. We saw beautiful crystallization all over the flowers, with its neon green buds so beautiful to look at. The high is strong! The head high is level, leaving you feeling very focused. The body high offers a strong, full-body, soothing relaxation. This is so far my favorite strain for the year! If you are in New York, you need to get this from the Culture House Cookies NYC. This is so fire, it’s arson! —LordFigo

Larry Buger

matter.

Prayers? Answered. Just in time for 2024, New York opted to let medical marijuana multi-state operators enter the adult-use market, and with them comes the only licensed cultivators of indoor weed (for now). The brand matter. is under PharmaCann, and I was admittedly skeptical of how their rendition of Skunk House Genetics’ Larry Burger (Han Solo Burger x Larry OG) would turn out. It was packaged in February, but cracking the jar still bowled me over with its meaty, onion, shoe polish terps.

The buds, while a touch too dense for my taste, still had squish and stickiness, and broke down easily for an afternoon joint; the taste was funky with a touch of tar, like an umami secret sauce. I’m not a THC purist, but this was a strain where every milligram was felt. I was stoned from the jump, super cozy, and very hungry. If you made outside plans for after smoking this, good luck! Overall, a great start for what’s sure to be a big indoor rollout in the Empire State. —Amelia Williams

MELO

Electric Leaf NYC

Melo is mellow! As soon as I opened the bag a beautiful, floral, sweet lemon scent filled the air. The buds are very crystally, and beautiful with wonderful, exotic green and purple color buds. Its orange hairs add to the beauty. My first toke yielded a zesty, skunky flavor, with a very tiny hint of lavender, some spiciness and an overpowering skunkiness. The high has a nice focus feel to it, with a clear, open-minded euphoria. This strain Melo by Electrical Leaf should be good for people who want to have a good buzz but don’t want to be too stones or couch locked, so they can get through daily activities. —LordFigo

New Jersey bud

Blue Razz. (Lord Figo for Leafly)

Blu Razz

Cookies

Cookies in Harrison, NJ is pushing out that heat with this Blu Razz, OMG! This is a weed-lovers dream—a stoner’s excuse to say, ‘I forgot!’ This Blu Razz is strong but seriously beautiful! When I opened the merchandise, a pungent, robust, floral aroma with a very clean, refreshing berry scent arrived in the room. After rolling up the Blu Razz, my first hit was a strong, spicy, woody, blueberry flavor that hit me like a Ryu combo, with hints of tarty berry flavors. This high is strong, with a lot of pressure and weight on the eyes and a clear mind feel. The body high is strong with full-body relaxation that’s very soothing on the diaphragm. This is some beautiful weed. Blu Razz should be in your summer line up. —LordFigo

Maryland bangers

Banana Zoap. (Michael Blickstein for Leafly)

Banana Zoap

Fade Co., MD

Maryland enthusiasts started noticing Fade Co. on their shelves about six months ago, and they seem to be bringing elite California genetics across the country for the everyman to enjoy. Banana Zoap is Fade Co’s house expression of Deep East’s Zoap (RS16 x Pink Guava OZK) popularized by Doja, likely named for its top note of underripe bananas. Like many of the great previous versions of Zoap, this nug expresses a neon green hue on a dense stout nug. It reeks like the inside of a Jamba Juice, and the flavor is more of the same. Even though the flower is delivered in bags rather than jars like presented on the website, the batch was only about a month old and fresh to the touch and on the inhale.

Fade in Maryland is produced by Seven Points Agro, housed in the large Abell multi-brand facility. While the facility is equipped for fully indoor grows, it’s unclear whether this sample is light assist or fully indoor. The 36.74% THCa and 3.05% terpenes translate to a potent experience regardless. The effect errs more on the slumpy couch-lock vibe, and hits more in the eyes and face, which is standard for Cali breeds. For enthusiasts, this is a taste of the hype that the West Coast has been pushing the last couple of years and may be worth the premium, for especially curious consumers. —Max Blickstein

Afternoon Delight #4. (Max Blickstein for Leafly)

Afternoon Delight #4

Rythm GTI, MD

Rythm delivers yet again for enthusiasts looking for a functional midday boost with Afternoon Delight #4. A hybrid of GMO x Trophy Wife (Wedding Cake F2), originally bred as Redneck Wedding by Surfr Seeds, the appearance presents as the bright green spear-shaped buds with golden pistils; a mighty stature caked in resin. For the top shelf of the market, Rythm delivers as expected with a hefty jar for freshness and a flashy label boasting 37.62% THCa and 3.78% terpenes.

As stinky as this sample is upon cracking the jar, the flavor also stains the mouth with chemical funk and herbal Bubba fuel. The potency is noticeable, and the refined relaxing and buzzy effect onsets rapidly and primarily stimulates the head, face and chest. In a vape, the inhale is smooth and suitable for big rips. In the joint, the smoothness lacks behind a bit and the flavor has a bit of background noise. The region is a big fan of soothing “sativa-dominant hybrids” and this sample is fresh and fits the bill perfectly. —Max Blickstein

Zealousy. (Michael Blickstein for Leafly)

Zealousy

Strane (National Holistic), MD

If you like big nugs and you can’t lie, Zealousy might be your guy. Strane has been a mainstay for years bringing solid genetics to top shelves all around Maryland, and this is a prime example of why. Zealousy is reported to be from Nasha Genetics, blending Jealousy x Zoap, which very much rides the shoulders of giants, this time in the form of Seed Junky Genetics and Deep East. This hybrid is no joke—providing an immediate onset of “sit-your-butt-down” at eye-watering levels of potency, which tracks for the 30.41% THCa boasted on the label.

Another staggering label rating is the 4.14% terpenes—primarily Limonene, α and β – Pinene, and Linalool—which results in a fairly standard “candy” flavor which is most comparable to allspice. This type of flavor and effect profile is more common from cheaper, imported weed, but Strane provides a clean and accessible experience with Zealousy that hits that particular nail on the head. Strane is sure to impress enthusiasts looking for a punchy, sweet flavor and this particular example shines as soon as the seal is broken. —Max Blickstein

Maine winners

Blue Lobster. (Courtesy of Maine Trees)

Blue Lobster

Maine Trees, ME; Umma Sonoma, CA

This selection keeps flying further into the stratosphere ibn 2024, giving Blue Lobster all the signs of the Next Big Thing™. Formerly known as Facade, Blue Lobster emerged as a “one-in-two million” cut. In the time since the original discovery, Lobster has become one of the beacons of flame on the east coast. The selection has among the most complex flavors for a hybrid most would write off as candy, with the (Apples & Bananas x Gelatti/Wedding Cake) hybrid expressing distinctly fruit vitamins, cherry candy gas, and bakery confection layered perfectly atop each other. The aromas also pair perfectly with euphoric, giggly potency that hits like an avalanche.

Blue Lobster has been the winningest strain on the East Coast, taking awards from Ego Clash ‘23 and Zalympix East Coast, and it only boils down to a couple of factors as to why. Blue Lobster can be found from Maine Trees at retailers throughout Maine as flower, vape carts, pre-rolls and the occasional hash collaboration with other Maine mainstays Helios Collective and Third Shift Resin. In California, Blue Lobster gets periodic harvests by Umma Sonoma released at Greenwolf retail locations, with a new release that should hit right before 420. Strain designer Chris Lynch of Cipher Genetics has announced aline of hybrids coming from Maine Trees’ Blue Lobster for later this year. —Max Blickstein

Candy Fumez crosses got us dizzy. Bloom Seeds Co Candy Payton. (Courtesy Bloom Seed Co.)

Candy Fumez

Firefly Organics, ME

Vacationland has been the secret garden for many East Coast cannabis enthusiasts since 1999, and few operators have taken advantage of the environment quite like Firefly Organics, who now produces for both the medical and adult-use markets in Maine. The newest genetic in their library is Bloom Seed Co’s Candy Fumez (Zkittlez x Sherbanger 22), which has been popular coast to coast without missing any flyover markets. Candy Fumez has achieved such a reputation through its intense gassy lime flavor that pushes the Z traits to their limit while also producing acceptable yields of pungent, greasy hash when washed. Since Candy Fumez was originally released as seeds before Bloom Seed Co officially released their own cuts, the four Candy Fumez samples I’ve tried, each from different brands, have expressed differently.

The sample of Candy Fumez from Firefly is the #16 cut, which they acquired from Helios Collective. The aroma and the flavor sit on the candy lime end. Keep it in a good jar, or it will reek up the whole room. The effect from this version is relaxing and functional, and overall it will set you in the right direction for a good time. You can’t spell “Firefly” without “fire” and luckily these guys are showing us a thing or two about it with their organic soil garden run under HPS lights. Every batch from Firefly always presents with glistening resin, which makes for some of the most flavorful smoke around. Many hardcore cannabis enthusiasts contend that the best flower is the one grown with organic amendments in soil, and after smoking flower like this it’s hard to argue with the claim. The effects are always pleasant, the flavors always lip-smaking and the scent so incensing that it’s difficult to close the jar. —Max Blickstein

Florida tastes

Gelonade. (David Downs/Leafly)

Gelonade

Trulieve/Connected Cannabis, FL

Truelieve’s partnership with California-based Connected Cannabis continues to pay dividends for Florida patients by bringing California’s most sought-after genetics to the burgeoning Florida market. Gelonade, a gorgeous Sativa leaning hybrid of Lemon Trees and Gelato #41, was the overall winner of the 2021 Emerald Cup, and continues to impress! The taste is truly distinctive, with an intriguing blend of lemon-lime citrus and minty, vanilla, gassy, sweet cookie. This batch, sampled on March 21st from Trulieve Jacksonville, came in at 28% THC, and its terpene profile, dominated by caryophyllene and limonene, was also relatively high in Borneol, lending a distinct camphor and eucalyptus note. The effects are both uplifting and relaxing, great for anxiety relief and good conversation. Definitely recommended. —Matt Witemyre

British Columbia flowers

Mendoz Stomper (Grace Broadhead for Leafly)

Mendoz Stomper

Sweetgrass Cannabis, BC

Derived from Mendo Breath x Oz Kush x Mac Stomper lineage, this hybrid bred by Sunken Treasure Seeds thrives under Sweetgrass’ living soil, organic growing methods in Kootenay BC.

Mendoz Stomper delivers a complex, botanical aroma with hints of sour citrus berry, and a potent high that leans hard into its Mendo Breath roots. Imagine a heady, euphoric wave that melts down the spine into every limb, letting your brain still work its magic around the conversation circle, or deep in the paint of a creative project.

Rainbow Driver

Woody Nelson, BC

Available in limited 25-30kg batches every three months across BC, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, it’s a gem for enthusiasts willing to hunt for quality.

Bred by Archive Seed Bank and cultivated in the Kootenays, this Sundae Driver x Zkittlez hybrid is a powerhouse. Woody Nelson’s 3-weeks of curing and hand trimming results in generous nugs and a true-to-nose flavor, reminiscent of a pack of Citrus Delights cracked open in a gas station.

It maintains an impressive, feathery consistency when ground, with smooth rolling and combustion. The high begins with a potent, cerebral hit before melting into relaxation, without full-on couchlock.

This strain is in high-demand, so gear up for the next 100 kilo batch to hit BC, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Nunavut dispensaries around April 20th. —Grace Broadhead

Hippie Headbanger

The Magi, BC

(Courtesy Amelia Williams)

My biggest advice in weed shopping in Vancouver is to ask for the micro-growers and small-batch brands. The government-owned brands have the bigger selections, but nothing beats the artisanal know-how of legacy growers left alone to do their thing. The proof is in the pot. Magi is a local, second-generation cultivator with all the buzzwords cannasseurs look for—non-irradiated, cold cure, hand-trimmed—and actually deliver on them. This Hippie Headbanger, made from Biker Kush x Sour Diesel had more of that jetfuel-forest

Sour palate than a decent number of Sours I’ve had in New York (sorry!), with additional notes of lemon peel, loam, and what I can only describe as tree bark. I smoked it on a rainy day, enjoying a sumptuous beef bourguignon whose meaty, creamy, and onion-laden mouthfuls paired perfectly with the Hippie funk. At 30% THC, it reminded me of the weed I’d find from medical dispensaries and legacy guys I’d patronize a decade ago—fresh to death, affordable, and dank as hell. Did I mention the buds are gorgeous? —A.W.

Pink Kush

Pure Sunfarms, BC

(Courtesy Amelia Williams)

A decade ago, some of the best weed I had in Vancouver was Pink Kush, a famed BC strain you could call a cousin to California’s beloved OG Kush. I was determined to find it again, and the BC-based, greenhouse growers Pure Sunfarms delivered. Pink Kush is, sadly, not truly pink in color, but it has what I call a pink aura when held at the right angles. If you tend to avoid the Kush family because they sedate you a little too much, or just want to try a local heritage cultivar, she’s for you! This Pink Kush has a rugged, leafly look to it, but with a decent amount of spring even though it was packaged in late December (always ask to check the pack date!). The buds crack open to that musty forest smell, with a slight turpentine edge. The dry pull is like a walk in the woods in summer, and it smoked the same. This Pink Kush was hella euphoric, full of the same tingly, zen feeling I remember from my college days.

See also

Michigan flower picks for 4/20

Magic Marker bySeed Junky

Watermelon Z by Dr. Greenthumb

Purple Churro by EastCann

Jealousy by BLK MKT

Illinois flower picks for 4/20

Yuzu Sorbet by Aeriz

Zeclair by Fig Farms

Kush Mints by FloraCal

Hamburger by Belushi’s Farm

Colorado flower picks for 4/20

Black Maple by Green Dot Labs

Diagonal by 14er

Shock Tart by Veritas Farm

Tropicana Banana by L’Eagle

Oregon flower picks for 4/20

Lemon Lime Punch #7 from PDX Organics

Franco’s Lemon Cheese by Cosmic Treehouse

Horchatti by High Noon Cultivation

Double Stack by LOWD

Washington flower picks for 4/20

Permanent Marker by Torus

RS-11 by Torus

Super Boof by Plaid Jacket

Pave by Cookies

And that’s it for America’s best weed strains of 420 ’24. Never miss the latest heat—download the Leafly App (Android, iOS) and turn on notifications to scoop those flavors first.