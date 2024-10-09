Strains & products

Peach hemp delta-9 gummies—Minny Grown, Minnesota, USA, fall 2024

Published on October 9, 2024
peach and blue gummy package with an out-of-focus dog in the background
Straight outta Minnesota, and ready to ship across the country. (Max Savage Levenson for Leafly)

93 points out of 100

Price: $30/a package of ten gummies (50mg THC total)

Your day turns downright peachy when you bite into one of Minny Grown‘s plump, chewy and fruit-forward peach gummies. Each one contains 5 milligrams of federally-legal, hemp-derived delta-9 THC, and delivers a warm and balanced high that lends itself to both chatty hangs and your quiet evening wind-down.

Although I would’ve preferred the gummy to have less of a sugary coating, the Minnesota brand otherwise knocked this one out of the park. It kept me calm, relaxed, and socially functional for hours; a combination that’s far from guaranteed for low-tolerance consumers like myself. I give Minny Grown bonus points for crafting a gummy on the larger side—it’s easy to dice into even smaller doses for consumers across the country who only want a tiny taste.

Note: Since Minny Grown products contain less than 0.3% THC, you can legally buy them through Minny Grown’s website and have them shipped to your home.

About our ratings

Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale

  • 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
  • 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
  • 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
  • 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
  • 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
  • 50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:

  1. Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
  2. Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.

