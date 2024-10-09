Peach hemp delta-9 gummies—Minny Grown, Minnesota, USA, fall 2024

93 points out of 100

Price: $30/a package of ten gummies (50mg THC total)

Your day turns downright peachy when you bite into one of Minny Grown‘s plump, chewy and fruit-forward peach gummies. Each one contains 5 milligrams of federally-legal, hemp-derived delta-9 THC, and delivers a warm and balanced high that lends itself to both chatty hangs and your quiet evening wind-down.

Although I would’ve preferred the gummy to have less of a sugary coating, the Minnesota brand otherwise knocked this one out of the park. It kept me calm, relaxed, and socially functional for hours; a combination that’s far from guaranteed for low-tolerance consumers like myself. I give Minny Grown bonus points for crafting a gummy on the larger side—it’s easy to dice into even smaller doses for consumers across the country who only want a tiny taste.

Note: Since Minny Grown products contain less than 0.3% THC, you can legally buy them through Minny Grown’s website and have them shipped to your home.