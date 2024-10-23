Permanent Marker—MOCA, California, fall 2024

93 points out of 100
Price: $50/eighth but varies
Our pick for Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 was so dead-on it could be Strain of the Year again. Permanent Marker is now a top 10 strain out west. It’s available in any modality—from bubble hash to flower to cart. Indoor soil growers MOCA Humboldt in Eureka, CA compete with the best Markers this fall. The package says 35.16% total THC and the iced-out nugs sure look like it.
Myrcene, limonene, and linalool cooperate to create that ‘Gelato times 1,000’ marker fuel fume smell. Peak cure, freshness, and flawless manicuring all worked in the bud’s favor. MOCA’s cut could technically be more marker-like, but only because the competition is so steep. Maybe it’s the sky-high THC, but this cut also felt more racey, and less chill than the average marker. We gamed with a twitchy, ‘I’m in danger’ edge instead of zoning out and giggling.
