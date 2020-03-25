Self-isolating? Get cannabis with Leafly Pickup and Leafly Delivery
Leafly StaffMarch 25, 2020
You’re probably sick of hearing about COVID-19, self-isolation, and social distancing (you better not be touching your face!), and there’s only so much Netflix you can watch, push-ups you can do, or new hobbies to explore. But we’ve got great news for you: There’s still cannabis.
Leafly Pickup
Leafly Pickup is like a take-and-bake pizza—you order it online, they get it ready for you, and you come and pick it up. Then you can go back home and self-isolate like a good citizen, and enjoy your weed.
Leafly Pickup is available at select locations in these US states:
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- DC
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Ohio
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Washington
And in these Canadian provinces:
- Alberta
- British Columbia
- Ontario
- Saskatchewan
- Yukon Territory
How to order on Leafly Pickup
Click on this link, and you’ll get a map of all the shops in your area. Pickup is available in both recreational and medical states. If none show up, then hop down to the Leafly Delivery section below.
On the left, you’ll find a list of shops near you and they’ll all have an oval with “Pickup” in the bottom right corner. (You’ll also notice “Pickup only” selected in the filters off to the right.) Click on a shop and it’ll take you to their menu.
- Peruse their menu for your favorite products—you can search by product type, brand, strain, and more.
- Whatever you want to buy, click “Add to bag.”
- When you’re ready to check out, go to your bag in the top right of the screen and pay.
You’ll get a notification that the transaction has gone through and when it’ll be ready. Then go pick up your weed and enjoy!
Leafly Delivery
Some states allow cannabis delivery! You don’t even have to leave self-isolation. Check out Leafly Delivery at select locations in these states:
- Arizona
- California
- Michigan
- Nevada
- Oregon
How to order with Leafly Delivery
Use this link to find shops in your area if your state offers cannabis delivery. (Except now you’ll notice the “Delivery” oval in the bottom right corner of each shop.) If none show up, try the Leafly Pickup section above. If none show up there too, sorry!
Follow the same directions as above in the Pickup section. After you pay, you’ll get a notification of when your weed will get delivered to you!
As states close businesses, be sure to check out our guide to see if dispensaries are still open in your state. For our Canadian readers, look here.
Times may be tough and uncertain, but might as well relax and enjoy some weed while this thing blows over. You can also take up canna-cooking, grow your own plant, or perfect your joint-rolling skills in the weeks ahead. And you may even consider turning 4:20 into a daily chill routine. Whatever hobby you take up, it’ll only be better now.
Stay safe and healthy out there, we’ll get through this together. With weed.