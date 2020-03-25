IndustryStrains & products Self-isolating? Get cannabis with Leafly Pickup and Leafly Delivery Leafly StaffMarch 25, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint

You’re probably sick of hearing about COVID-19, self-isolation, and social distancing (you better not be touching your face!), and there’s only so much Netflix you can watch, push-ups you can do, or new hobbies to explore. But we’ve got great news for you: There’s still cannabis.

Even though you might be holed up in your place, cannabis shops and dispensaries are still open in many recreational and medical states. (To find out your state’s laws, check out our legalization guide .) So how do you get that weed? Leafly Pickup and Leafly Delivery

Leafly Pickup

Leafly Pickup is like a take-and-bake pizza—you order it online, they get it ready for you, and you come and pick it up. Then you can go back home and self-isolate like a good citizen, and enjoy your weed.

Leafly Pickup is available at select locations in these US states:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

DC

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Nevada

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Ohio

Oregon

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

And in these Canadian provinces:

Alberta

British Columbia

Ontario

Saskatchewan

Yukon Territory

How to order on Leafly Pickup

Click on this link, and you’ll get a map of all the shops in your area. Pickup is available in both recreational and medical states. If none show up, then hop down to the Leafly Delivery section below.

On the left, you’ll find a list of shops near you and they’ll all have an oval with “Pickup” in the bottom right corner. (You’ll also notice “Pickup only” selected in the filters off to the right.) Click on a shop and it’ll take you to their menu.

Peruse their menu for your favorite products—you can search by product type, brand, strain, and more.

Whatever you want to buy, click “Add to bag.”

When you’re ready to check out, go to your bag in the top right of the screen and pay.

You’ll get a notification that the transaction has gone through and when it’ll be ready. Then go pick up your weed and enjoy!

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.

Leafly Delivery

Some states allow cannabis delivery! You don’t even have to leave self-isolation. Check out Leafly Delivery at select locations in these states:

Arizona

California

Michigan

Nevada

Oregon

How to order with Leafly Delivery

Use this link to find shops in your area if your state offers cannabis delivery. (Except now you’ll notice the “Delivery” oval in the bottom right corner of each shop.) If none show up, try the Leafly Pickup section above. If none show up there too, sorry!

Follow the same directions as above in the Pickup section. After you pay, you’ll get a notification of when your weed will get delivered to you!

As states close businesses, be sure to check out our guide to see if dispensaries are still open in your state. For our Canadian readers, look here.

Times may be tough and uncertain, but might as well relax and enjoy some weed while this thing blows over. You can also take up canna-cooking, grow your own plant, or perfect your joint-rolling skills in the weeks ahead. And you may even consider turning 4:20 into a daily chill routine. Whatever hobby you take up, it’ll only be better now.

Stay safe and healthy out there, we’ll get through this together. With weed.