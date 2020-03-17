Is my dispensary open and can they deliver cannabis right now?

Is my cannabis dispensary still open?

In the season of COVID-19, that question just got a lot more complicated. Cities, counties, and states across the US began issuing stay-at-home orders this week for all but essential commerce and travel.

Is weed essential? You bet your bong it is. For many folks it’s medical. Online ordering, Leafly Pickup, and delivery services can really shine in the coming weeks. Restrictions will vary from place to place, and over time, depending on local conditions.

We’re tracking where the weed stores are open in major legal markets. If you have news to add, share it with us in the comments below.

Are medical dispensaries open in Arkansas right now?

Medical cannabis dispensaries are open.

As confirmed by the state’s Department of Health, dispensaries are remaining open for the time being. In fact, business is booming.

Are cannabis dispensaries open in California right now?

Statewide

In general, cannabis stores remain open in California. There are county-by-county and city-by-city exceptions, which we’ll continue to track and update.

San Francisco County

Some cannabis stores are closed at this time.

By order of San Francisco County and the greater six-county Bay Area, a Shelter in Place order takes effect midnight March 17.This order is enacted through April 7. Pre-existing medical cannabis businesses may be exempt from the order in San Francisco County at this time. Some stores are open, others are closed. Lounges are closed. Physical distancing required. Pre-orders online encouraged.

Alameda County

Cannabis stores are open at this time.

By order of San Francisco County and the greater six-county Bay Area, a Shelter in Place order takes effect midnight March 17. Cannabis businesses are reportedly exempt from the order in Alameda County at this time. The Bureau of Cannabis Control is reportedly allowing curbside pickup. This order is enacted through April 7.

Los Angeles County

Cannabis stores are open at this time.

By order of Los Angeles County, retail stores remain open at this time.

San Diego County

Cannabis stores are open at this time.

By order of San Diego County, retail stores remain open at this time.

Sacramento County

Cannabis stores are open at this time.

Sacramento County public health has no direct closure orders at this time. The county is following state orders to half occupancy and enact social distancing.

Are cannabis dispensaries open in Colorado right now?

Statewide

The weed stores should be open.

The Colorado department of public health’s order only calls out bars for closure, at this time. And the state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division is mum.

[Updated: March 16. Order.]

Are medical dispensaries open in Florida right now?

Statewide

Medical dispensaries are open at this time. The state health department is now allowing existing Florida medical marijuana patients to re-certify their recommendation without having to physically see the doctor. It can be done via telemedicine. (Existing patients only, for the time being. May open to new patients soon.)

Are cannabis dispensaries open in Illinois right now?

Statewide

Cannabis stores should be open at this time.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker’s March 16 order closes bars and restricts restaurants to take-out. It does not appear to apply to cannabis businesses at this time. That being said, some stores are taking precautions on their own, including limiting sales to medical patients only.

Are medical dispensaries open in Maine right now?

Medical cannabis dispensaries are open.

While various cities have enacted curfews for restaurants and bars, dispensaries are open for the time being. As of this writing, there is no coronavirus-related notice on the Office of Marijuana Policy homepage.

Are cannabis dispensaries open in Massachusetts right now?

Cannabis stores are open.

On March 15, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker put a limit on gatherings of 25 people or more. Otherwise, the state’s Cannabis Control Commission has not yet made any move to close or limit stores.

Some,however, are embracing measures like online ordering only, and limiting sales to medical patients only. The CCC has also given delivery services the green-light to relax their geographical radius and travel further.

Are cannabis dispensaries open in Michigan right now?

Statewide

Cannabis stores are open—and they can now all deliver.

Michigan’s emergency March 16 order allows all licensed cannabis stores and medical dispensaries to deliver during this time. The state is encouraging consumers to use pickup or delivery service, and not congregate in stores.

Are medical dispensaries open in New Jersey right now?

Statewide

Medical cannabis dispensaries are open.

Although New Jersey’s restaurants and bars are closed outside of take-out services, dispensaries are open; some are taking precautions including limiting purchases and having patients wait in their cars before being served.

Are medical dispensaries open in New York right now?

Statewide

Medical cannabis dispensaries are open.

Are medical dispensaries open in Ohio right now?

Medical cannabis dispensaries are open.

Ohio’s only available notice pertains to program employees working from home.

Are cannabis dispensaries open in Oregon right now?

Statewide

Cannabis stores are open.

The Governor’s March 16 order allows them to stay open if they physically distance customers, or use take-out and delivery.

Are medical dispensaries open in Pennsylvania?

Statewide

Medical cannabis dispensaries are open.

In Pennsylvania, dispensaries are considered “essential” businesses and are thus remaining open. In a curious move, at least one dispensary is enlisting volunteers to serve as state-sanctioned caregivers and transport cannabis to the homes of up to five patients.

Are cannabis dispensaries open in Washington right now?

Statewide

Cannabis stores are open.

By order of the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board: cannabis stores may remain open at this time, but must keep folks at least six feet away from one another.

Use online ordering, including Leafly Pickup.

