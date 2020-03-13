75 stoner movies to beat the coronavirus quarantine blues

75 stoner movies to beat the coronavirus quarantine bluesLeafly StaffMarch 13, 2020
In these days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are working from home in social isolation, and in desperate need of entertainment and escape. As professional sports, live music shows, and festivals like SXSW have been cancelled or postponed, we know you’re looking for ways to pass the time.
Leafly to the rescue!
We’ve assembled a list of 75 of our favorite stoner movies. Whether you define a stoner flick as a movie about stoners or a movie you happen to enjoy watching while stoned, we’ve got you covered.
Don’t want to waste precious viewing time searching Hulu or Netflix? We’ve organized our list according to streaming service. We’ve also noted which movies pass the Bechdel test for our stoner feminist crowd.
Hulu
Ali G Indahouse (2002)
Amélie (2001)
Passes the Bechdel test
Available through Hulu with the Cinemax add-on
American Ultra (2015)
The Biggest Little Farm (2018)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
The Blues Brothers (1980)
Booksmart (2019)
Passes the Bechdel test
Bridesmaids (2011)
Passes the Bechdel test
Clerks (1994)
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Passes the Bechdel test
Don’t be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
The Fountain (2006)
Passes the Bechdel test
Ghostbusters (1984)
Half Baked (1998)
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
Out Cold (2001)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Passes the Bechdel test
Saving Grace (2000)
Passes the Bechdel test
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Passes the Bechdel test
Team America (2004)
Ted (2012)
They Live (1998)
Tron Legacy (2010)
Up in Smoke (1978)
Netflix
Dude (2018)
Passes the Bechdel test
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
Passes the Bechdel test
Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
Passes the Bechdel test
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)
Passes the Bechdel test
Scary Movie (2000)
Passes the Bechdel test
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Amazon Prime Video
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
Passes the Bechdel test
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99
Best in Show (2000)
Passes the Bechdel test
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Bio-Dome (1996)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Bring It On (2000)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Passes the Bechdel test
Caddyshack (1980)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Cosmos (2019)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $4.99
Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Easy Rider (1969)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Friday
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Ghostbusters (2016)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Good Burger (1997)
Available for free with Amazon Prime.
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99
House of Flying Daggers (2004)
Available for free on Amazon Prime Video
How High (2001)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Humboldt County (2009)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99
Interstella 5555 (2013)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video with Stingray Qello add-on
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
Passes the Bechdel test
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99
Legally Blonde (2001)
Passes the Bechdel test
Available for free on Amazon Prime Video
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99
Mallrats (1995)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Nice Dreams (1981)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99
Pineapple Express (2008)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99
Planet Earth (2006)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for the entire season for $19.99
Reefer Madness (1936)
Or save yourself the agony and read Dante Jordan’s review instead.
Available for free on Amazon Prime Video.
Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical (2005)
Available for free on Amazon Prime Video
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
Passes the Bechdel test
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99
Samsara (2011)
Available for free on Amazon Prime Video
Sausage Party (2016)
Passes the Bechdel test
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
A Scanner Darkly (2006)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99
Soul Plane (2004)
Available for free on Amazon Prime Video
Stripes (1981)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Super High Me (2008)
Available for free on Amazon Prime Video
Super Troopers (2001)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
This is Spinal Tap (1984)
Available for free on Amazon Prime Video
This is the End (2013)
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99
True Romance (1993)
Available for free on Amazon Prime Video with the IMDb TV add-on.
Whip It (2009)
Passes the Bechdel test
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99
Zoolander (2001)
Passes the Bechdel test
Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99
iTunes
Shaolin Soccer (2001)
Available to rent on iTunes for $3.99
Happy viewing!
Related articles