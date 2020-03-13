75 stoner movies to beat the coronavirus quarantine blues

In these days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are working from home in social isolation, and in desperate need of entertainment and escape. As professional sports, live music shows, and festivals like SXSW have been cancelled or postponed, we know you’re looking for ways to pass the time.

Leafly to the rescue!

We’ve assembled a list of 75 of our favorite stoner movies. Whether you define a stoner flick as a movie about stoners or a movie you happen to enjoy watching while stoned, we’ve got you covered.

Don’t want to waste precious viewing time searching Hulu or Netflix? We’ve organized our list according to streaming service. We’ve also noted which movies pass the Bechdel test for our stoner feminist crowd.

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.

Hulu

Ali G Indahouse (2002)

Amélie (2001)

Passes the Bechdel test

Available through Hulu with the Cinemax add-on

American Ultra (2015)

The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Booksmart (2019)

Passes the Bechdel test

Bridesmaids (2011)

Passes the Bechdel test

Clerks (1994)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Passes the Bechdel test

Don’t be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

The Fountain (2006)

Passes the Bechdel test

Ghostbusters (1984)

Half Baked (1998)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Out Cold (2001)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Passes the Bechdel test

Saving Grace (2000)

Passes the Bechdel test

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Passes the Bechdel test

Team America (2004)

Ted (2012)

They Live (1998)

Tron Legacy (2010)

Up in Smoke (1978)

Netflix

Dude (2018)

Passes the Bechdel test

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Passes the Bechdel test

Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Passes the Bechdel test

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Passes the Bechdel test

Scary Movie (2000)

Passes the Bechdel test

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Amazon Prime Video

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Passes the Bechdel test

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99

Best in Show (2000)

Passes the Bechdel test

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Bio-Dome (1996)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Bring It On (2000)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Passes the Bechdel test

Caddyshack (1980)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Cosmos (2019)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $4.99

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Easy Rider (1969)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Friday

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Ghostbusters (2016)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Good Burger (1997)

Available for free with Amazon Prime.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99

House of Flying Daggers (2004)

Available for free on Amazon Prime Video

How High (2001)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Humboldt County (2009)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99

Interstella 5555 (2013)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video with Stingray Qello add-on

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Passes the Bechdel test

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99

Legally Blonde (2001)

Passes the Bechdel test

Available for free on Amazon Prime Video

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99

Mallrats (1995)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Nice Dreams (1981)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99

Pineapple Express (2008)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99

Planet Earth (2006)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for the entire season for $19.99

Reefer Madness (1936)

Or save yourself the agony and read Dante Jordan’s review instead.

Available for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical (2005)

Available for free on Amazon Prime Video

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Passes the Bechdel test

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99

Samsara (2011)

Available for free on Amazon Prime Video

Sausage Party (2016)

Passes the Bechdel test

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99

Soul Plane (2004)

Available for free on Amazon Prime Video

Stripes (1981)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Super High Me (2008)

Available for free on Amazon Prime Video

Super Troopers (2001)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Available for free on Amazon Prime Video

This is the End (2013)

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99

True Romance (1993)

Available for free on Amazon Prime Video with the IMDb TV add-on.

Whip It (2009)

Passes the Bechdel test

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99

Zoolander (2001)

Passes the Bechdel test

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99

iTunes

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Available to rent on iTunes for $3.99

Happy viewing!