7 underrated weed accessories for 2020

There are so many ways to get high and so many accessories to help you do it properly. We all already know about the wide variety of bongs, dab rigs, rolling papers, and vape batteries out there, but past those usual suspects, there are plenty of forgotten players that should be in every stash.

Here are seven underrated smoking accessories you should check out.

Chillums

You will find no bigger advocate for the chillum than ya boy, Dante Jordan, aka Strain McMahon. In my opinion, they are the single most underrated smoking device in all of the land. They allow you to smoke a whole bowl on-the-go, and they get you so super stoned with just a small little pinch of weed.

Additionally, most dispensaries have a whole box of them behind the counter for $10 or $15 a pop. Lastly, and most importantly, the reason they’re underrated is they’re the best device to purchase when you’re traveling and need to toke when you get there.

Speaking from the experience of someone who always thinks they’ll have time to roll up and burn a whole blunt when on vacation, you won’t. You’ll be constantly on the go, and if you’re the type of person who needs to smoke flower throughout the day to survive the world, a chillum is the most portable, discreet, and time-efficient accessory you can buy.

Rolling Tips

(Leafly)

Off top, if you’re a flower smoker and you roll blunts or joints, you should have some rolling tips on deck. They act as crutches and as a wall between scooby snacks and your mouth. Sure, there are plenty of old business cards laying around for you to rip up, but it’s time to grow up and buy these super cheap accessories.

RAW has a wide variety of rolling tips and they cost a handful of couch coins. If you’re feeling fancy, there are plenty of glass rolling tips out there that REALLY elevate your experience, and they’re reusable.

Check out how to use them.

Splitters

Blunt splitter. (Courtesy of Clipper)

For the blunt smokers out there: I know, I know—“Just use your thumbs!” And that’s fair, but here’s my question: What happens when the cigarillo is so stale that your thumbs will turn the whole blunt into tobacco flakes?

Splitters, that’s what. Splitters are little holes with a itsy bitsy blade inside that cut your blunts open with exact precision. Cop one.

Toker Poker

(Courtesy of Toker Poker)

Toker Pokers go hard for many reasons: They hold your BIC in an identifiable sleeve (for the lighter thieves out there); you can wrap hemp wick around them to avoid smoking butane; the metal hamper helps you pack down weed into your bowls; and most importantly, the poker that flips out makes cleaning your one-hitters, pipes, bong bowls, etc. a quick and easy process.

Carb Caps

A blue carb cap. (Leafly)

I’m not the biggest dabber, but I can tell you that hitting the quartz with a carb cap versus without is worlds different. With a carb cap, you trap heat in your banger and can get every last bit of oil in there before it turns into molasses.

Without one, your oil is going to get too cold while you’re coughing away from that first hit and you’ll have to re-torch it, which will undoubtedly burn off some cannabinoids and terpenes, lessening your experience.

E-nail

(Courtesy MiniNail)

Speaking of dabs and heat, e-nails are one of the most underrated accessories in the game. An e-nail is a device that wraps around your banger and allows you to maintain a consistent temperature for whatever hash you’re smoking.

With the different varieties of hash oil out there and how they all hit best at a variety of temperatures, e-nails remove the daunting, manual process of torching your banger and using a microwave timer to know when it’s time to get high.

Terp Pearls

Terp pearls. (Grant Hindsley for Leafly)

My boy the Avid Dabber recently put me on terp pearls. I must say, the dabbing experience with them, much like a carb cap, is just way better.

Terp pearls, also called dab pearls, are these little quartz balls that go inside your banger to help increase airflow and vaporization. By hitting your rig hard enough, the balls swirl around, allowing you to get the most out of your dabs.

Honorable mention: Clippers

Clipper lighter. (Courtesy of Clipper)

In my opinion, Clippers are the best lighters in the game. For me, they work well in the wind, I love that you can refill them, and the most important part: the poker in the middle. The poker is why these lighters are so underrated, because without proper packing, the weed in your joint is going to burn so terribly that your session will end within seconds. Plus, the cherry on top: clippers are usually cheaper than BICs and Zippos.

Dante Jordan Danté Jordan is a former member of the Leafly Subject Matter Expert team, and current freelance writer, video producer, and media consultant specializing in cannabis culture, strains, products, education, and everything else related to that lil’ green flower. Contact him at dantenetworks(at)gmail(dotcom), or dante_jordan on Instagram. His website is www.dantejordan.com. View Dante Jordan's articles