90 points out of 100

Price: $55/eighth but varies

Few strains have captured the flavor of fresh watermelon on a summer day like Watermelon Marker. This collaboration started with grower Yellowthumb asking a favor of breeder First Class Genetics (of The Menthol and Khalifa Mints fame) to cross Yellowthumb’s Bolo Runtz cut to Seed Junky’s Permanent Marker (Leafly Strain of the Year 2023). One 60-seed hunt later, Yellowthumb has ended up with Blueberry Bolo (#41), Crack Bolo (#17), Watermelon Marker (#39), Bubblegum Marker (#12) and a sixth unreleased #46.

All have remarkably different flavor profiles such as Zalympix entry Blueberry Bolo’s wildberry slushie over gasoline nose, and noticeable differences in effect like the way.

Watermelon Marker flower smells almost like a fresh piece of Extra Watermelon gum and the ash is bone white; maximum flavor saturation and minimum background noise. These characteristics are to be expected from anything that gets a seal of approval from powerhouse promoter Doja, but the prices this strain would go for also make it an excellent value for consumers.

Watermelon Marker offers an excellent variation on a new champion. —Max Blickstein