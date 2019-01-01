About this product

Smoking effects This landrace strain finds its roots in the South African port city of Durban and is a pure sativa strain. It will give you the energy and uplifting mental boost to get anything done during your day. Plant feature Durban Poison can be grown indoors but it's a typical outdoor plant. It thrives in temperate to sunny climates where it can grow up to 230 cm (91"). It finishes flowering late September or early October. Medicinal use It's uplifting high helps battle fatigue and depression but Durban Poison is also known for helping against anxiety disorder, ADD/ADHD or bipolar disorder.