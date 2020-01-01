 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Black Raspberry Gummies 400mg 16-pack

by 3CHI

About this product

Our Delta 8 THC gummies feature 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effects. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing. Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite. Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy. Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Delta 8 THC Gummies Product Description Total ∆8THC Content: 400mg ∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg Gummies per Pack: 16 Container: Resealable mylar bags Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected

About this strain

Black Raspberry

Black Raspberry

From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter. 

About this brand

Hemp Perfected. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.