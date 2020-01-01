Strawberry Basil Chews 25mg
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$40.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$39.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our Delta 8 THC gummies feature 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effects. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing. Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite. Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy. Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Delta 8 THC Gummies Product Description Total ∆8THC Content: 400mg ∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg Gummies per Pack: 16 Container: Resealable mylar bags Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected
Be the first to review this product.
From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter.