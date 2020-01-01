 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Delta 8 THC Gummies

Delta 8 THC Gummies

by 3CHI

Write a review
3CHI Edibles Candy Delta 8 THC Gummies
3CHI Edibles Candy Delta 8 THC Gummies

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Delta 8 THC gummies feature 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effects. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing. Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite. Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy. Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Total ∆8THC Content: 200mg or 400mg ∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg Gummies per Pack: 8 or 16 Container: Resealable mylar bags Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

3CHI Logo
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.