About this product

Our Delta 8 THC gummies feature 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effects. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing. Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite. Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy. Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Total ∆8THC Content: 200mg or 400mg ∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg Gummies per Pack: 8 or 16 Container: Resealable mylar bags Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected