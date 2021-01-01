Hybrid
Crater Lake
Created by Dynasty Seeds, Crater Lake crosses a Super Silver Haze backcross with a Huckleberry father. The smell includes citrus, skunk, and berry, while the flavor adds in lemon, lime, and hashy undertones. Expect a cerebral high that will move to a sedative couch lock over time, making it a great strain for the end of your day.
