Hybrid

Crater Lake

by 45th Parallel Farms

45th Parallel Farms Cannabis Flower Crater Lake

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Created by Dynasty Seeds, Crater Lake crosses a Super Silver Haze backcross with a Huckleberry father. The smell includes citrus, skunk, and berry, while the flavor adds in lemon, lime, and hashy undertones. Expect a cerebral high that will move to a sedative couch lock over time, making it a great strain for the end of your day. 

